New! A New Life Teasers for April 2022: Coming up on Star Life!

A New Life on Star Life is taking over the 6.00 p.m. time slot with a bang! The Sakhuja family is mourning the death of Dr Karan, and the sudden demise seems to be the source of their endless woes as they face a series of misfortunes. Below are the initial A New Life teasers on how the drama unfolds.

A New Life Indian series airs on Star Life from Mondays to Sundays at 6.00 p.m. Photo: @starlife.sa

Source: Instagram

A New Life’s storyline revolves around the middle-class Sakhuja family. They lose their eldest son Karan who leaves behind an expectant wife, Amrita. Their wealthy friend Krishnakant stops associating with them after a series of financial misfortunes, and they are forced to seek a new tenant. This marks the entrance of Pritam into their lives.

The family welcomes him with open arms, but he is a pessimist, and Amrita suspects his intentions. The family’s pitiful situation changes his perception, and his dark past involving a wife, son, and crime is revealed as he grows fond of Amrita.

A New Life teasers for April 2022

Are you ready for another thrilling Indian adventure? Here are the teasers for the drama and what to expect in the upcoming A New Life premiere episodes.

Amrita remembers her late husband Karan and regrets not telling him about her pregnancy. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

4th April 2022, Monday: Episodes 1 and 2

The Sakhuja household has a strong bond, but they have one problem. The family’s youngest son Kabir is a troublemaker. Amrita remembers her last meeting with Karan and has an emotional breakdown.

5th April 2022, Tuesday: Episodes 3 and 4

During the marriage ceremony, Dolly smacks Kabir and creates chaos before the family. The Sakhujas do not hope for a better outcome as Karan goes away for his duty.

Kabir persuades the Sakhuja household to attend Dolly’s marriage ceremony to have fun as a family. Everyone is shocked by Amrita’s ill-suited suggestion.

6th April 2022, Wednesday: Episodes 5 and 6

Kabir has fun with Meera and Angad during their long road trip. Angad later informs the Sakhuja family that he is not ready to settle down and have a family of his own.

The Sakhuja family discusses Meera and Angad’s nuptials and Krishnakant boasts about his wealth. Amrita remembers her past.

7th April 2022, Thursday: Episodes 7 and 8

Amrita comes across a rude individual at the medical facility and is frightened of him. Krishnakant announces that he does not want Angad and Meera to tie the knot.

Nimmo rebukes her son Kabir when he compares himself with Angad. Meanwhile, a desperate Angad is doing his best to ensure the nuptials do not proceed.

8th April 2022, Friday: Episodes 9 and 10

The Sakhuja family waits for Kabir as they organize his birthday party.

Kabir cannot believe his eyes when he comes across Meera’s information on a matrimonial site. He makes Amrita aware of the situation, and they try to contact Meera, but she is unreachable.

9th April 2022, Saturday: Episodes 11 and 12

Gunit smacks Krishnakant when he insults him. Meera witnesses it, and Krishnakant cooks up a false narrative to turn her against Angad’s parents, Nimmo and Gunit.

The Sakhujas are left speechless when Angad discloses details about his job. Elsewhere, Amrita and Pritam meet at a restaurant.

10th April 2022, Sunday: Episodes 13 and 14

Nimmo is angry when Krishnakanth and Meera insult Angad and Amrita’s grandpa and grandma. She asks the family to sever all ties with Meera.

The Sakhuja family is humiliated in front of their neighbours while an angry Meera makes an unexpected demand to Kabir.

Krishnakanth does not want his daughter Meera to get married to Angad Sakhuja. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

11th April 2022, Monday: Episodes 15 and 16

Pritam aggressively meets Amrita. Later, Amrita cannot find her locker keys.

Kabir is not happy when Nimmo reprimands him and tries to leave home. Kabir receives a valuable life lesson from Amrita.

12th April 2022, Tuesday: Episodes 17 and 18

Pritam goes to the bank to return the locker keys. He spots Amrita and tries to reach her, but someone attempts to shoot him.

Kabir gets ready for his work interview while Pritam makes up his mind to seek revenge. The Sakhuja family anxiously wait for their new tenant.

13th April 2022, Wednesday: Episodes 19 and 20

Amrita is surprised when she finds out that the new tenant is Pritam, while Kabir faces Meera during the work interview.

Amrita attempts to caution the family regarding Pritam’s intentions. Later, Pritam wins the trust of the Sakhuja family when he saves Angad from an accident.

14th April 2022, Thursday: Episodes 21 and 22

Kabir tells the Sakhuja family about the chaos Meera caused during the interview. Meanwhile, Amrita is yet to get over Karan as she recalls their fond memories.

Pritam starts living in the Sakhuja household to operate his illegal smuggling without interference. Amrita has a feeling that something terrible is about to happen with his arrival.

15th April 2022, Friday: Episodes 23 and 24

Kabir plans to cause trouble for Meera as payback for what happened. Amrita has suspicions regarding Pritam.

Meera’s boss falls in Kabir’s trap as he offers him the job while the Sakhuja family asks what Pritam does for a living.

16th April 2022, Saturday: Episodes 25 and 26

The Sakhuja family organizes a huge dinner to welcome Pritam home, but he does not show up. Kabir returns home with great news.

Pritam tries to justify why he was late to his welcoming dinner and refuses to eat the meal. His actions make Amrita furious.

17th April 2022, Sunday: Episodes 27 and 28

Kabir enters the office without warning and surprises Meera. Elsewhere, Amrita laments her decision not to inform Karan about her pregnancy before he passed away.

Meera is not impressed when her boss compliments Kabir in the office. The Sakhuja family have a pizza ceremony while Pritam lands a new deal.

The Sakhujas look for a new tenant amid their financial troubles. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

18th April 2022, Monday: Episodes 29 and 30

Pritam cannot find a way to smuggle a drug parcel as the family holds a party at the house. Elsewhere, Meera makes up her mind to tie the knot with a man that Krishnakant chooses.

The Sakhuja family is in shock when Pritam hurries out of the house. Later, Pritam is held at gunpoint by the authorities while trying to smuggle drugs. How will he get out of this mess?

19th April 2022, Tuesday: Episodes 31 and 32

Pritam spends time with a strange lady and later threatens to file a police complaint against the Sakhuja family.

Sukhbeer seeks Pritam’s forgiveness on behalf of the family but continues to suspect him. Pritam later saves Amrita from getting hurt.

20th April 2022, Wednesday: Episodes 33 and 34

Amrita thinks Pritam is an ironer and reprimands him during a phone call. She is later guilt-ridden by her actions but will Pritam find out her mistake?

Pritam is troubled after receiving a phone call from an acquaintance. He later gets emotional looking at a painting as the family has fun.

21st April 2022, Thursday: Episodes 35 and 36

Amrita and Pritam come across the painting in Kabir’s chambers. Elsewhere, Angad wants Kabir to show him his new office.

Meera abuses her workmate by pouring tea on his head. On the other hand, Pritam cautions Sukhbeer about an impending danger in the market.

22nd April 2022, Friday: Episodes 37 and 38

Amrita reveals that she did not prevent Pritam from purchasing Santosh’s ring light. Elsewhere, Meera plans her revenge against Kabir.

A dispirited Angad reveals the status of his job to the Sakhuja family. Amrita is angered by Pritam’s actions.

23rd April 2022, Saturday: Episodes 39 and 40

Pritam feels terrible after finding out the attachment that Amrita has to Karan’s picture frame. Angad and Meera come across each other at the coffee shop.

Amrita is impressed when Pritam repairs Karan’s picture frame as a present for her. Santosh reveals shocking details to the Sakhuja family.

24th April to 30th April episodes

Teasers will be made available later.

Amrita suspects Pritam and cautions the family against making him their new tenant. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the A New Life cast?

A New Life on StarLife features actor Hasan Zaidi and actress Esha Kansara in the lead role as Pritam and Amrit, respectively. The Indian soap opera starts with the Sakhuja family mourning the loss of Dr Karan and how things change when Pritam enters their lives.

Angad

He informs the Sakhuja family that he is not ready to marry. However, they ignore his wish and meet with their friend Krishnakant to discuss Meera and Angad’s marriage. An arrogant Krishnakant flaunts his wealth and later reveals that he does not want his daughter Meera to tie the knot with Angad.

He also tries to turn Meera against Angad’s parents, Gunit and Nimmo, and the latter is angry when the two insult Angad’s grandparents. This comes as a huge relief to Angad, who was desperately trying to stop the wedding.

Amrita

The demise of Karan continues to affect her, and she regrets not informing him about her pregnancy before he died. Meanwhile, his first meeting with Pritam is not a good one, and she opposes the family’s decision to make him their new tenant as she suspects his intention.

Pritam

He decides to seek revenge against his perpetrators after someone tries to shoot him. He then becomes the new tenant for the generous Sakhuja family. Amrit tries to caution the Sakhujas against Pritam, but he wins their trust when he rescues their son Angad from an accident. However, he finds it hard to smuggle drugs because of the Sakhujas’ celebrations.

The new series promises to offer thrilling Indian entertainment, as seen from the A New Life teasers for April premiere episodes. The soap opera airs on Star Life from Mondays to Sundays at 6.00 p.m.

