Suidooster Teasers for May 2022: Zoe does her best to save her marriage!

The Suidooster soapie teasers for the upcoming May episodes have spectacular revelations. The beef between Wade and Tim seems to have no bounds. What will it take to make peace? Will Justin finally tell the truth? Keep reading these Suidooster teasers for more on how the action unfolds in May's episodes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Suidooster TV series airs from Mondays to Fridays on kykNET and kykNET & Kie at 6.30 p.m. Photo: @suidoostertv

Source: UGC

Zoe contemplates on selling the beachfront after Bridgette's advice. Will she give in? Elsewhere, Simon needs help with the funeral arrangements from Mrs J.

Suidooster teasers for May 2022

Suidooster is among the South African soapies that never fail to keep South Africans entertained with authentic local drama. So, what should viewers look forward to in the upcoming Suidooster May episodes? Keep reading the Suidooster teasers for more on how the action unfolds this month.

Simon requests Mrs J to lend a hand with the funeral plans. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

2nd May 2022, Monday: Episode 1529

Simon requests Mrs J to lend a hand with the funeral plans. However, unfortunately, Mymoena cannot explain what happened, while Justin grows unhappy at work.

3rd May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1530

Mymoena confronts Graaff in a bid to understand what could be happening. Unfortunately, Simon insists that Danni helps him, and she, in turn, makes hasty decisions.

4th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 1531

Wade questions Simon's loyalty, but things are looking normal at Oos Wes. Ty urges Justin to spill the beans and be truthful.

5th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 1532

Guilt gets the better part of Justin but will not stop there! Kaashifa remains strong for his job with Bridgette while Justin's conscience seems to catch up with him.

Justin's conscience seems to catch up with him. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

6th May 2022, Friday: Episode 1533

Zoe tries to mediate between Wade and Tim while Justin lands a new job. Siya battles with his conscience, and Danni gets unpleasant info.

9th May 2022, Monday: Episode 1534

Susan supports Justin's quest for purpose, while Tim finds himself on the war road once again. Danni tries to comprehend everything.

10th May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1535

Siya's secret becomes too much to bear for him, while Danni discloses his secrets to Wade. Tim experiences betrayal and support from unexpected places, while Justin is bombarded with surprises.

11th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 1536

Tim and Zoe differ after the board meeting, while Susan encourages Justin not to give in the towel. Danni has a challenging day.

Susan encourages Justin not to give in the towel. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

12th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 1537

Bridgette convinces Zoe to dispose of the beachfront property; however, Tim is hatching a plan. In addition, Chris develops suspicions toward Siya after withdrawing from the church activities.

13th May 2022, Friday: Episode 1538

Justin gets a clear picture of his career path. Zoe does her best to save her marriage, while Siya battles to deal with his actions.

16th May 2022, Monday: Episode 1539

Kate and Chris try to lighten up Tim and Zoe's mood. To get a gig, Justin makes a deal with AB. Danni is infuriated with Siya.

17th May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1540

Zoe makes amends with Tim but comes across something suspicious. Justin is geared up to impress the youth at church, while Danni finds it challenging to forgive Wade and Siya.

18th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 1541

Zoe doubts Tim's movements, and Justin realizes that it is not easy working for himself. Siya desires to make amends with Danni, but she does her best to stay far from him.

19th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 1542

Danni makes a sudden decision. Justin and Wade share a day full of surprises.

20th May 2022, Friday: Episode 1543

Wade is left in disbelief after Danni reveals her plans. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Justin does his best to make a good impression. However, Wade is left in disbelief after Danni reveals her plans. Zoe and Tim start to look forward to the weekend getaway.

23rd May 2022, Monday: Episode 1544

It is a mutual feeling for Siya and Mrs J after Siya resumes work. Wade is shocked after finding Angie in his home. Tim does his best to convince everyone that he has been loyal to Zoe.

24th May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1545

Susan and Justin are in disagreement concerning his career. Tim gets confronted by Bridgette, while Angie tries to make up for Lee-Ann's haircut.

25th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 1546

Susan defies Justin's wishes, while Wade fails Angie once again! Bridgette desires Zoe to decide on her marriage, but Lee-Ann comes to her rescue.

26th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 1547

Angie and Wade remain stuck in their misunderstandings, while Susan and Justin remain at loggerheads over his new business. Lee-Ann and Bridgette do their best to stay away from Zoe.

27th May 2022, Friday: Episode 1548

Angie is treading on dangerous grounds when an unexpected visitor comes to the Samsodien house. Zoe feels humiliated after Tim's betrayal. Will she find it in her heart to forgive him?

30th May 2022, Monday: Episode 1549

Tim takes a huge step while Rhafiek tries to stay sober amidst the chaos. Mrs J handles food to Zoe for thought, while Justin gets ready for his big night.

31st May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1550

Rhafiek takes out his anger on Bianca. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wade asks Angie for another date, while Zoe feels cornered. Finally, Rhafiek takes out his anger on Bianca.

What happens to the Suidooster cast members?

A lot is going on in the town of Suidooster this May. Rhafiek struggles to remain sober amidst the chaos, and Wade requests Angie for another date. Will she accept? Chris develops suspicions toward Siya after the change of behaviour. Here is a look at what happens to some of the show's characters in the upcoming Suidooster May episodes.

Zoe

She tries to make peace between Tim and Wade, but the peace is short-lived. She does not want to give up on her marriage and does anything possible to salvage the marriage. However, she finds Tim suspicious despite her efforts to declare him innocent. Will she give in and finally sell the beachfront property?

Justin

His job fails to offer him fulfilment. Justin struggles with being honest and his lies catch up with him. He struggles to find purpose and is determined to do what it takes with the help of Susan. However, it is not an easy path for him as he progresses. What lengths will he go to land a gig?

The upcoming drama on the Suidooster television series is full of exciting twists, as revealed by the Suidooster teasers. Will Angie and Wade come to an agreement? The soapie airs on kykNET and kykNET & Kie from Mondays to Fridays at 6.30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Twist of Fate teasers for February 2022: Coming up on Zee World!

Briefly.co.za recently published Twist of Fate teasers for February 2022. It is one of Zee World’s longest-running series. The enchanting drama keeps viewers longing for more episodes.

Ranbeer pretended to hate Prachi in the previous episodes when she confessed her love for Parth. He then proposed to Rhea and regretted it. Will Pragya help him stop the wedding?

Source: Briefly News