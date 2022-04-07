A Touch of Love Teasers for April 2022: Thapki asks for a divorce!

A Touch of Love teasers for Aril 2022 are here, and the show's plot seems to have taken a new trajectory. As the episodes unfold, they reveal shocking details about the A Touch of Love cast members and how much they are willing to do. Their actions are reason enough for you to want to check the show out. So, go through these snippets for more details on what to expect.

A Touch of Love storyline focuses on Thapki and Bihaan's love story. They go through the test of time to be together and face opposition from their family members and friends. These situations nearly make them reconsider fighting for their love. However, they find a reason to fight on. Is love worth fighting for? Go through these A Touch of Love teasers for April 2022 for more details about their troubled love.

A Touch of Love teasers for April 2022

Recently, A Touch of Love episodes revealed Thapki's woes and how much she has to deal with. Shraddha is on her neck, ready to stop her from pursuing her love for Bihaan. Is love a bed of roses as presumed?

Episodes 232 and 233 - Friday, 1st of April 2022

Shraddha summons Thapki, and Dhruv and Bihaan and ask them to sit together. She challenges them to a game of truth or dare.

Dhruv gets irritated by how much Shraddha is determined to control the game's outcome. Therefore, he lashes out at her and tells her he loves Thapki. How will Shraddha react to the revelation?

Episodes 234 and 233 - Monday, 4th of April 2022

Bihaan is puzzled to spot Thapki inside the house and confronts her. Will she admit she is a maid in his father's house?

Diwakar and his family brainstorm on ways of convincing Aditi's family that Dikawar is financially capable. Dikawar finally comes up with the idea of modelling.

Episodes 236 and 2337- Tuesday, 5th of April 2022

Shraddha gets trapped in her room with the 'thief' mark on her forehead. She attempts to escape, but she is hurt and gets another mark on her cheek as she does so.

Bihaan discovers that Shraddha attempted to take pictures of her with the thief's stamps on her phone. Thapki scolds Bihaan and deletes all the photos that Shraddha took. Later, she prepares an ayurvedic paste to help Shraddha remove the marks.

Episodes 238 and 239 - Wednesday, 6th of April 2022

Vasundhara reaches out to Thapki to tell her that she will have to complete the deal and work at the party while Bihaan enjoys the party. How will she explain this to Bihaan?

Thapki finally opens the gift box given to her by Shraddha and Vasundhara. However, she is shocked to find a teddy bear costume; will she wear it?

Episodes 240 and 241 - Thursday, 7th of April 2022

Vasundhara threatens to throw Bihaan and Thapki out of the Pandey house if Thapki does not follow the orders as the maid of the house.

A devastated Thapki wears the teddy bear costume and goes to the party.

Episodes 242 and 243 - Friday, 8th of April 2022

Bihaan starts raising eyebrows about the identity of the person under the costume. Therefore, he goes to the stable to find out.

Bihaan spots pink socks on Thapki's feet and is puzzled why she is hiding the truth about being the teddy at the party.

Episodes 244 and 245 - Monday, 11th of April 2022

Bihaan forces Thapki to tell the truth, and he is shocked to learn that she has been working at the Pandey house as a maid.

Bihaan commits to remitting R2,000 within two days. Later, he goes out to look for a job.

Episodes 246 and 247 - Tuesday, 12th of April 2022

Chutki helps Thapki get a sewing machine from one of her friends. Her business blooms so fast as people reach out to her to have their clothes made.

Bihaan secures a job opportunity and reaches out to Thapki to tell her about it.

Episodes 248 and 249 - Wednesday, 13th of April 2022

Shraddha tricks Thapki into coming to the restaurant where Bihaan works. She humiliates Bihaan in front of Thapki. Vasundhara tells Bihaan that he should consider working for his father instead.

Thapki reaches out to Bihaan to encourage him to continue working at the restaurant. She reminds him that his money is worth more than anything else.

Episodes 250 and 251 - Thursday, 14th of April 2022

Bihaan and Thapki go to the lake to make a wish.

Bihaan goes to the wrestling place and asks for R2,000 to participate in a deadly fight. Is he ready for the consequences of the fight?

Episodes 252 and 253 - Friday, 15th of April 2022

Diwakar's mother lies to him about how ungrateful Aditi is. The lies make Diwakar distaste her.

Bihaan hands Thapki the money telling her that he understands the money is not clean, but he had no alternative means of raising it. Thapki affirms him and reminds him that his intentions were right even though his actions were wrong. She also reminds him not to belittle himself.

Episodes 254 and 255 - Monday, 18th of April 2022

Bihaan challenges Shraddha that he will get Thapki back in the house in two days!

Thapki leaves Bihaan and goes back to her parents' home.

Episodes 256 and 257 - Tuesday, 19th of April 2022

Granda points fingers at Shraddha for losing her wedding photos. However, Shraddha blames Thapki for making Grandma angry.

Bihaan plans a football session to engage the member of his family. He conspires with his friends to pretend they are robbers, and when Thapki goes after them, she is considered a heroine.

Episodes 258 and 259 - Wednesday, 20th of April 2022

Thapki boldly fights the robbers to save the jewellery and the rest of the family.

Bihaan reaches out to his friends, and he is startled to learn that they got arrested and were taken to the police station. He is also puzzled to discover that the robbers that attacked his house are real!

Episodes 260 and 261 - Thursday, 21st of April 2022

Diwakar fills out the form to become a model!

Shraddha succeeds yet again in brainwashing Vasu against Thapki. However, the other family members come to stay in the cowshed with Thapki.

Episodes 262 and 263 - Friday, 22nd of April 2022

Shraddha goes to Dhruv's office to deliver lunch, hoping to save herself from going to the cowshed.

Bihaan is furious to see Thapki leave.

Episode 264 - Monday, 25th of April 2022

Thapki stops Bihaan and gives him a reason for her actions.

Grandma and Bihaan ask Thapki for forgiveness and plead with her to return to the mansion.

Episodes 264 - 265 - Tuesday, 26th of April 2022

Vasu is unimpressed by Thapki's return to the mansion. Therefore, she vows to remove her by Holi.

Vasu hires a man to separate Bihaan and Thapki!

Episodes 266 and 267 - Wednesday, 27th of April 2022

Vasu's employee goes to the restaurant where Thapki and Bihaan are to ruin their date night.

Bihaan gets shot, and when he is rushed to the hospital, the doctor says he needs to get an urgent blood transfusion. It turns out Vasu is his only match. Vasu gives Thapki an ultimatum only donate blood if Thapki agrees to divorce Bihaan.

Episodes 268 and 269 - Thursday, 28th of April 2022

Bihaan recovers and is discharged from the hospital. His family members arrange for a Holi ceremony, and as they mark the occasion, Vasu keeps reminding Thapi to divorce him.

Bihaan tries putting Holi colour on Thapki, but she declines!

Episodes 270 and 271 - Friday, 29th of April 2022

Thapki asks for a divorce!

Bihaan pleads with Thapki to forgive him, but she refuses to change her mind. Is it the end of the road for them?

Thapki

The truth about her job as a maid in Bihaan's home comes out. Bihaan does not take it lightly, although he handles it with grace. She faces a dilemma when Vasundhara threatens to oust her if she does not follow her instructions.

The situation makes her grow closer to Bihaan. However, their joy is short-lived. Vasu threatens her to ask for a divorce. Will things work out in her favour?

Bihaan

Bihaan takes a challenge to pay a whopping R2,000 within two days. He raises the money through unjust means, but the love of his life does not condemn him for it. This incident makes them grow closer to one another.

Bihaan gets involved in an accident, and the doctor insists he should get a blood transfusion. Vasu is his only match. However, she declares she will only do it if Thapki promises to divorce him. Will Bihaan agree to divorce her?

The hints in the A Touch of Love teasers for April 2022 prove how dramatic the show is getting by the day. You cannot afford to miss out on Bihaan's next move. Tune in to Glow TV from Mondays to Fridays at 18h00 to catch the show's full episodes.

