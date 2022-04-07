Legacy on Me Teasers for May 2022: Sebastian causes more distress

Legacy on Me teasers for May 2022 are finally here, and these hints are proof that you ought to jump onto the bandwagon and check the show out. The soap opera brings you unbeatable drama, featuring the country's most talented figures. Legacy on Me cast members bring out the best in their characters, highlighting the drama in the show's plot. If you have been looking for a soap opera to binge-watch, consider going through the snippets in these teasers.

Legacy on Me storyline features the story of an investment empire established by Sebastian Price. He is of age, so he needs to pass the baton to the empire's heir. His bitter first wife, Michelle, and her egocentric daughter, Mary-Anne, cannot stand the idea of watching Sebastian's second wife, Dineo, push for her son, Anton, to be the empire's heir. This situation instigates enmity between the two parties, creating room for outsiders to come at the family. Go through the hints in Legacy on Me teasers for May 2022 to discover how the drama will unfold.

Legacy on Me teasers for May 2022

Lately, Legacy on Me episodes has been revealing the dilemma that most cast members find themselves in. Felicity finds herself in a dilemma that makes her question her family's intentions toward her. Petra is also on the verge of losing it because she has to choose between pursuing her career and chasing love. How will they manoeuvre these situations?

Episode 105 - Monday, 2nd of May 2022

Divide and conquer

Felicity feels that her family is isolating her, and James offers her a shoulder to cry on. Is Petra equipped enough to survive the aftermath of her boardroom outburst?

Episode 106 - Tuesday, 3rd of May 2022

Second chances

James coaches Charlie to tell Felicity something that plays to her heartstrings. Elsewhere, Sanele refuses to take responsibility for the mess that Petra finds herself in.

Episode 107 - Wednesday, 4th of May 2022

Choosing your battles

Petra faces the consequences of her actions and the reality of her future. Felicity finds herself in a dilemma. She has to deal with the family that raised her and the one she created. How will she deal with the tough decision she has to make?

Episode 108 - Thursday, 5th of May 2022

Desperate times

James engages Felicity in a difficult conversation about her past, and after a walk down memory lane, he poses a difficult question. Angelique and Gordon enlist an important ally in their struggle against James.

Episode 109 - Monday, 9th of May 2022

Lie of the land

Petra faces the difficult decision to choose between her family and her future. James gets his claws deeper into Felicity as Stefan, Angelique and Gordon hunt for the key to his undoing.

Episode 110 - Tuesday, 10th of May 2022

Home is where the heart is

The Potgieter family members reel after Petra announces her decision. James' perfect plan faces an unforeseen halt after the spanner is thrown into the works.

Episode 111 - Wednesday, 11th of May 2022

Last-ditch efforts

Petra's pursuit of other opportunities draws her closer to a new guy in his unique worldview. Meanwhile, Stefan races against time to prove something he has always been suspicious of.

Episode 112 - Thursday, 12th of May 2022

Heartstrings

Petra gets excited about a new opportunity. However, she is shocked to discover another blooming opportunity in front of her eyes. Meanwhile, as Felicity gets ready for her big day, Gordon, Stefan and Angelique race against time to prove something crucial to her.

Episode 113 - Monday 16th of May 2022

A choice apart

Petra finds herself in a predicament, and Felicity is faced with a life-changing decision.

Episode 114 - Tuesday, 17th of May 2022

A simple choice

Stefan loses his cool after having too much alcohol, so he takes matters into his own hands. James lets Angelique in on his puzzling strategy.

Episode 115 - Wednesday, 18th of May 2022

Going Dutch

James throws Angelique under the bus and seems to have the Price family under his thumb. Stefan decides he is not turning back on taking matters into his own hands.

Episode 116 - Thursday, 19th of May 2022

Moving on up

Petra faces another significant and life-changing decision. Dineo receives a letter that leaves her perplexed while James' plans move at full speed.

Episode 117 - Monday, 23rd of May 2022

A new dawn

Petra battles her emotions as she comes to terms with the reality of her emigration. Elsewhere, Sebastian shakes things up for the Price family from beyond the grave.

Episode 119 - Wednesday, 25th of May 2022

Breaking up

Petra finds herself in another dilemma. She has to choose between a bright future and the love she is leaving behind. Dineo assures the Price sisters that she will be fair in all her undertakings. However, Felicity refuses to believe her and prepares for war.

Episode 120 - Thursday, 26th of May 2022

Opshop

Petra makes a significant decision about her dream job, and Felicity and Dineo draw the battle lines. Gordon does all he can to maintain peace in the family, although Msizi spots an opportunity to ruin the tranquillity among the Price family members.

Episode 121 - Monday, 30th of May 2022

War erupts

Elizabeth and Lexi are forced to pick sides as Felicity and Dineo square up for a vicious battle. Petra remembers that every choice comes with its costs.

Episode 122 - Tuesday, 31st of May 2022

To leave or not to leave

Petra is forced to reconsider the deal when Sanele forces her to review her price. Dineo faces an ugly battle that prompts her to decide whether she wants to meet Felicity halfway or compromise and risk losing everything.

Petra

Petra experiences unforeseen changes in her life. She is forced to choose between her family and her future. Her decision leaves everyone perplexed. She considers chasing her dream even though it comes with a price.

She meets a guy who makes her heart skip a beat. However, she is faced with the difficult decision about her dream. Later, Sanele forces her to review her price. Will she give in?

Felicity

Felicity feels like her family has given up on her, although James offers to help her feel safe. As James gets closer to her, she unveils shocking details about her life. Later, she is faced with a life-changing decision.

The gist highlighted in Legacy on Me teasers for May 2022 cannot compare to how dramatic the show is getting. If you wish to discover more about the drama, tune in to MNet on Mondays to Thursdays at 20h00.

