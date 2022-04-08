Nurses Teasers for May 2022: Felipe discharges Gloria’s mother

The Nurses Columbian television series has the right plots surrounding romance and work ethics. The storyline revolves around employees at a prestigious medical centre known as The Santa Rosa. The major character, Maria Clara Gonzalez, is a single mother of two and the head of nursing at the clinic. Her love story and interaction with various characters in and outside of her workplace drive the narrative of this series. The Nurses teasers for May 2022 offer a sneak peek of the pros and cons of workplace romance.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Nurses cast members. Photo: @Enfermeras RCN

Source: Facebook

This month's episodes begin with Maria Clara's increasing jealousy of the seemingly blossoming relationship between her love interest Dr Carlos and another woman, Helena. Her jealousy drives her to look for a new job as she hopes to get over herself. Then, in another series of events, a couple, Hector and Sol, plan to adopt baby Lili. They seem to be making progress, but a misunderstood situation might threaten their relationship and other plans.

Nurses teasers for May 2022

The series' story takes the never-ending form of the consistent struggle for love amidst other obstacles. So, when people say love does not cost a thing, what do they mean? You can find a clue of answers when you go through the teasers below.

Sunday, 1st of May, 2022

Felipe lets Hilda, Gloria's mother, leave while Richi professes his undying love to Helena. Maria Clara is unhappy about the absence of proof to nail Castro for his atrocities.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Monday, 2nd of May, 2022

Richi is rushed down to the hospital and must undergo surgery for compartment syndrome. Carlos gives the terms and conditions that will make him carry out the operation on Richi.

Tuesday, 3rd of May, 2022

Maria Clara discovers that the records from the Neonatology department have been distorted, while Carlos wants Gloria to make sure Maria Clara is injured during the football match.

Wednesday, 4th of May, 2022

The head of the clinic's purchasing division gets disastrous news about his test results, while Maria Clara is envious of Helena.

Thursday, 5th of May, 2022

A man in severe pain from a gunshot wound is brought into the hospital, and Helena realises that the man belongs to a gang known as the Los Truchas.

Friday, 6th of May, 2022

In the aftermath of Castro's escape, Obando informs all of the clinic staff that the prosecutor's office will carry out proper investigations.

A man in severe pain from a gunshot wound is brought into the hospital. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Saturday, 7th of May, 2022

The prosecutor connects Gloria to Castro's disappearance, leading to her suspension from all forms of work at the hospital.

Sunday, 8th of May, 2022

Alvaro is in charge of catering for Violeta and Hilda but finds out that Violeta is pregnant with a baby. Maria Clara sends a message to Carlos, which Helena later deletes.

Monday, 9th of May, 2022

Fabio needs to provide the date that Fernanda had her cesarean section before there can be any chance of saving the baby's life. Finally, Helena and Carlos move back to Bogota.

Tuesday, 10th of May, 2022

Joel is informed that he suffers from diphtheria and is kept in quarantine. Maria Clara introduces Helena to the rest of the clinic employees even though she is still envious of her.

Wednesday, 11th of May, 2022

Luis is admitted to the hospital and is to be treated for what might be gastritis. However, his treatment must be held on so that victims of a ghastly accident can be attended to.

Thursday, 12th of May, 2022

Carlos attempts to take care of Luis, but the latter's abdominal pain does not dissipate. When Augustin examines Luis, he concludes that he suffers from an abdominal aneurysm.

Friday, 13th of May, 2022

Augustin makes Ines the new coordinator for nursing in the department of internal medicine. Elsewhere, Hector seeks Sol's forgiveness.

Saturday, 14th of May, 2022

Diana's father comes to the hospital with many complaints and grievances and a threat to file a suit against the organisation. However, Maria Clara eventually professes that her love for Carlos is not dying anytime soon.

Maria Clara eventually professes that her love for Carlos is not dying anytime soon. GIF: youtube.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sunday, 15th of May, 2022

Helena wants a chest X-ray to be carried out on Eva, who is only nine years old. Unfortunately, the result shows that her Lymphoma is back. Maria wants Castillo to help her get a new job.

Monday, 16th of May, 2022

Camilo is admitted back to the hospital so that necessary steps can be taken in his Chemotherapy sessions. But unfortunately, an MRI scan reveals that nine-year-old Eva has metastasis inside her lungs.

Tuesday, 17th of May, 2022

Helena believes that Diego is already addicted to using pain-relieving medications and strongly advises him to see a psychologist. Maria Clara receives a call for an interview.

Wednesday, 18th of May, 2022

Eva and Camilo kiss for the first time while Helena wants to know what Maria Clara intends to do with Carlos. Elsewhere, Hector is unhappy with Sol.

Thursday, 19th of May, 2022

Diego says sorry to Gloria and provides her with some pills to ease her bad luck. On the other hand, Helena is envious when she observes Carlos and Maria Clara working together.

Friday, 20th of May, 2022

Maria Clara and Carlos are both in attendance during Johanna's delivery session, which later becomes complex on the realisation that it is multiple pregnancy.

Saturday, 21st of May, 2022

Gloria is becoming increasingly addicted to Oxycodone while Sol and Hector receive news that they are qualified for the adoption of Lili.

Sunday, 22nd of May, 2022

Bernand McKenzie operates Valeria, but the situation later becomes complicated. Elsewhere, Gloria manipulates Helena into giving her more medication than is necessary.

Monday, 23rd of May, 2022

Camilo sends a handwritten letter to Eva in a language that only they can understand. Sol is suspicious when she observes Hector giving Gloria a massage.

Pilar brings Diana to the clinic because Josue will not take her in. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tuesday, 24th of May, 2022

The media is busy chastising Helena for something they think she did, but the latter was summoned into the emergency room to deal with Guillermo's situation.

Wednesday, 25th of May, 2022

Pilar brings Diana to the clinic because Josue, the girl's father, will not take her in. Maria Clara changes her wardrobe because of her new job.

Thursday, 26th of May, 2022

Carlos is unhappy when he realises that Maria may not be returning to her job at the health centre. Instead, Hector and Sol get a visit from a social worker.

Friday, 27th of May, 2022

Carlos pleads for forgiveness from Alfredo for doubting him. Garnica gives Maria Clara a call with a promise to give her back the job she left at the hospital. He also uses the opening to ask her out on a date.

Saturday, 28th of May, 2022

Maria Clara explains to her children that she is willing to go out with Carlos again. Alvaro's colleagues at work throw him a surprise birthday party.

Sunday, 29th of May, 2022

Hector and Sol have a terrible argument, and the former is so angry that he decides to stay away from work for the day. However, he was able to rescind his decision after a relieving chat with Alvaro.

Monday, 30th of May, 2022

Garnica officially offers Maria Clara the job of Nursing Coordinator in the department of internal medicine, only to get an "I will think about it" response from Maria Clara.

Tuesday, 31st of May, 2022

Gloria tells Ana, Diego's widow, about the circumstances surrounding the husband's death. This made Ana decide to drop all the indictments against Gloria.

Maria Clara

Maria Clara is a senior staff at a health centre constantly crawling with patience. Within this organisation, she falls in love with a colleague, and they start a romance that ends abruptly. However, Maria still loves this man and is consumed with jealousy whenever she sees him with another woman. This pain leads her to look for a job in another organisation, but she is asked to return to her old employer at a higher position. Will she take the offer and overlook her love life?

Hector and Sol

Hector and Sol are a couple who seem to be having difficulty in their marriage. Hector is always quick to apologise for his ineptitude and hopes that his partner forgives him, and at some point, it looks like everything is fine. However, the two are looking to adopt a baby, and they have been told that they are eligible to do this. Sol later watches on as Hector massages another woman's back, which plants the seed of jealousy and suspicion in her mind.

The Nurses teasers for May 2022 are instructive in helping viewers understand the happenings within an organisation that is working tirelessly to treat their patients back to good health. In addition, the Columbian television drama is a good watch for lovers of workplace romance. So, do not miss the premiere episodes as they air on Telemundo from Mondays to Sundays at 21h00.

READ ALSO: The River 3 on Mzansi Magic Teasers for May 2022: What decisions will Tumi make?

In the latest updates on The River 3 that Briefly.co.za shared, there are interesting facts you do not want to miss. For instance, Tumi does everything within her power to keep a secret safe.

Unfortunately, her desperation leads her to commit multiple blunders, worsening her situation. She must eventually make a life-changing decision. What will she do? Discover this from the post.

Source: Briefly News