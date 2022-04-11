The previous South African Tropika Island of Treasure editions have taken audiences on island adventures from the Maldives to Zanzibar, Mauritius, Phuket, Mexico, Jamaica, Seychelles and Curacao in the Caribbean. The 10th edition will feature all-returning star contestants, viewers' favourites and celebrity winners from the nine previous seasons after a year break because of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The South African Tropika Island of Treasure is an exciting show comprising much-loved celebrities. Photo: @Colourphuza

Source: Twitter

The South African Tropika Island of Treasure is an exciting show comprising much-loved celebrities pairing up and competing against one another to win a cash prize. It is segmented into episodes, and players compete in an island game. The winner of the island game then can decide who stays or exits the game just by saying, "Pack your bags and get off my island," while listening to other players pleading to stay on the island.

Overview of the Tropika Island of Treasure season 10

Tropika Island of Treasure is a South African competition television series that started in 2011. It is about South African celebrities and public contestants competing in a well-furnished paradise-island location for a cash prize of R1 million.

Airing on SABC 3, the exciting reality show has players competing in an island game each episode. There have been nine consecutive episodes, and this year's edition is the 10th season. The show is funded by the Clover Beverage brand, while Cardova Productions will produce it.

Besides, there will be a return of previous contestants and celebrities who played in the previous nine editions of the game for the 10th edition. So, who won Tropika Island of Treasure season 8? It was Lisanne Lazarus.

Who are the Tropika Island of Treasure cast?

After nine competitive seasons, the Tropika Island of Treasure will start another season from September to December 2022 after being launched at Hyde Park's Southern Sun Hotel. Below are the cast members that the competitive reality show will feature:

Tropika Island of Treasure cast members. Photo: @ayo_sethu

Source: Twitter

Kelly Khumalo

Nay Maps

Sashi Naaido

Brendan Peyper

Maurice Paige

Roxy Louw

Jonathan Boynton-Lee

Karlien van Jaarsveld

Khanya Mkangisa

Also, Anga Makubalo, best known as NaakMusiq, winner of season 7, will be this year's official host.

Where is Tropika Island of Treasure?

The previous seasons of the reality show have been held in notable islands. Details of their locations and who won Tropika Island of Treasure are below:

Season 1 took place in Mauritius in 2008, and Pam Andrews and Owen Madondo emerged as the winners.

took place in and Pam Andrews and Owen Madondo emerged as the winners. Season 2 took place in Zanzibar in October 2009, and Shashi Naidoo and Cuan Bergman won.

took place in and Shashi Naidoo and Cuan Bergman won. Season 3 was held in Phuket, Thailand, in October 2010, and the winner was rapper J.R.

was held in Phuket, and the winner was rapper J.R. Season 4 was held in Riviera Maya , Mexico, in October 2011. The winner was Nolan Jonathan.

was held in Riviera Maya The winner was Nolan Jonathan. Season 5 took place in Jamaica in November 2012, and Da L.E.S emerged as the winner

took place in and Da L.E.S emerged as the winner Season 6 was held in Mauritius, where Thando Hlophe won.

was held in where Thando Hlophe won. Season 7 was held in Seychelles, with Anga Makubalo and Bonginkosi Ndima as winners.

was held in with Anga Makubalo and Bonginkosi Ndima as winners. Season 8 took place in the Maldives, and Brendan Peyper and Lisanne Lazarus emerged as the winners.

took place in the and Brendan Peyper and Lisanne Lazarus emerged as the winners. Season 9 took place in Curaçao.

Who won Tropika Island of Treasure 2020? Nadia Jaftha and Trevor Lagerway did, with a takeaway prize of R1 million.

Where will Tropika Island of Treasure 2022, the 10th edition, occur? Although the location has not been announced yet, it will definitely take place on an exotic Island.

Tropika Island series for 2022 airs from September to December. Photo: @GaloreSA

Source: Twitter

How to apply for Tropika Island of Treasure

Whether you are a celebrity or not, you can team up with any celebrity and engage in overcoming physical and social hurdles against other celebrities and contestants for a grand prize. But then, in this 10th edition of the series, there are two stages to pass, and below is what to note about each stage:

Stage one - application

Create and send your audition video to 082 857 8054 through WhatsApp;

You can also upload the video you created on Twitter and @ the show on this handle: @mytropika or use the hashtag #Tropika;

Only 18 years or older can apply;

The audition process will occur between April and June 2022, while the filming begins in September.

Stage two - auditioning

The following are steps on how to audition:

Your video should be short, captivating, provide insight, and straight to the point;

You must harness and comprehend your physical, mental, and social skills. Also, make sure you communicate your capacity, creativity, and smoothness well;

Once everything is set, you are good to go!

Prize to be won for Tropika Island of Treasure 10

There is no information about the prize money in this 10th season yet. However, considering what the previous winners went home with, it will likely be a cash prize of, at least, R1 million.

South Africa's Tropika Island of Treasure is a fantastic game filled with fun. Apart from the prizes, it has brought unity and love between celebrities and contestants. With the 2022 edition about to start, you can also participate and win prizes by following the steps to apply and audition.

