Getroud met Rugby teasers for May 2022. Are Bibi and Jordan over?

Getroud met Rugby never disappoints with their exciting and dramatic episodes. The Getroud met Rugby episodes for May are no exception. Jordan and Bibi struggle to keep their relationship afloat while Pine is still in love with Kristien. What comes next?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Getroud met Rugby Afrikaans series airs on kykNET from Mondays to Fridays at 6.00 p.m. Photo: @getroudmetrugbytv

Source: UGC

Bibi comes across some sensitive information about Jordan; how will this news impact their already tumultuous relationship? Ryno and Anastasia are scheduled for an important interview, but they seem way out of their depth. How will the aftermath of the interview affect them? Get all the juicy Getroud met Rugby teasers below.

Getroud met Rugby teasers for May 2022

Getroud met Rugby airs on kykNET every week and is one of the top scripted Afrikaans shows. The episodes are thrilling and effortlessly entertaining, and the May episodes are no exception.

What implications would a positive pregnancy test have? Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Monday, 2nd May 2022 - Episode 206

Bibi uncovers the truth about Jordan and Amanda while Ryno makes an official report to the police about Ashton. Elsewhere, Maryke thinks about undergoing plastic surgery.

Tuesday, 3rd May 2022 - Episode 207

While Lulu pays Simon a visit with the children, Anastasia reveals the truth about what happened with Ivy. Elsewhere, Amanda struggles to fix things with Bibi.

Wednesday, 4th May 2022 - Episode 208

Sam discovers what happened between Pine and Kristien while Amanda puts herself out there and becomes everyone's object of abuse. Meanwhile, Lulu becomes extremely concerned about Simon's circumstances.

Thursday, 5th May 2022 - Episode 209

While Simon does his best to keep Anastasia at arm's length, she confides in Ryno. Later on, Bibi is faced with the tough choice of allowing Jordan to move back home or not.

Friday, 6th May 2022 - Episode 210

Bibi begs Amanda for forgiveness, while Maryke intends to get rid of her freckles. Meanwhile, Simon is downtrodden because he feels like he is troubling Lulu.

Monday, 9th May 2022 - Episode 211

Simon has a petition for Zappa as Kristien does her best to ensure Anastasia's news remains under wraps. However, soon after, Pine becomes aware of the feelings that he still has for Kristien.

Tuesday, 10th May 2022 - Episode 212

As Bibi finds it hard to pardon Jordan for his misdeeds, Maryke learns something new regarding her freckles. Elsewhere Zappa is burdened by his guilty conscience.

Wednesday, 11th May 2022 - Episode 213

Anastasia and Ryno's confidential matter is made public while Zappa pays Simon a visit to the hospital. Meanwhile, Kristien and Pine find it impossible not to be with each other.

Thursday, 12th May 2022 - Episode 214

The Stryders are astounded as Bibi is confused about what lies ahead for her and Jordan. Elsewhere, Ryno and Anastasia are forced to make major choices about their futures.

Friday, 13th May 2022 - Episode 215

Lulu comes clean to the Stryder community and reveals something challenging that she has been through, while Zappa finds it hard to deal with his guilty conscience. Kristien shields the Stryder family from the press.

Zappa is having a hard time dealing with a guilty conscience. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monday, 16th May 2022 - Episode 216

As Pine longs for Kristien to pay some regard to him, Lulu discloses secret information about Simon. Soon after, Anastasia decides to live with Ryno.

Tuesday, 17th May 2022 - Episode 217

Breytenbach interrogates Virginia and Yvonne while Lulu deals with a guilty conscious because of Simon. Later on, Kristien solicits Candice to interview both Ryno and Anastasia.

Wednesday, 18th May 2022 - Episode 218

It is official; Bibi and Jordan have called it quits! Elsewhere, Breytenbach interrogates Zappa as Ryno and Anastasia are having a good time living together.

Thursday, 19th May 2022 - Episode 219

The whole Stryder community meets up at Pottie's house while Amanda persuades Candice to go and get her story out there by doing the interview. Elsewhere, Pine is pining about Kristien; what is he willing to do to get her?

Friday, 20th May 2022 - Episode 220

While Zappa comes clean to Lulu, Candice secures the interview with Ryno and Anastasia. Meanwhile, Bibi is inconsolable because her heart is in pieces.

Monday, 23rd May 2022 - Episode 221

Lulu lets Zappa off the hook while Jana connects with a friend from her past. Soon after, Anastasia finds it hard to come to terms with her new life.

Tuesday, 24th May 2022 - Episode 222

A friend from her past visits Jana as Lulu kicks Nico out. Elsewhere, Pine finally does something about his feelings.

Wednesday, 25th May 2022 - Episode 223

The facts behind Amanda's attack are released while the women in the Stryder family prepare for their next function. Meanwhile, Kristien discovers exactly what Pine has set out to do.

Thursday, 26th May 2022 - Episode 224

Kristien tries her best to make Amanda lose her job as Jana feels excluded by Schalk and Riana. Following the interview, Anastasia was unable to handle all of the attention.

Friday, 27th May 2022 - Episode 225

Schalk and Amanda have an important conversation while Jana thinks about her relationship with Riana. Soon after, terrible gossip about Anastasia starts spreading.

Monday, 30th May 2022 - Episode 226

Amanda's attack is disclosed to the press, while Ryno finds it hard to take the test. Elsewhere, Buks and Nesie rehearse Salsa dancing.

Tuesday, 31st May 2022 - Episode 227

Schalk gets out of the way of Jana and Riana while Fafa struggles to learn Salsa dancing. Meanwhile, Pine and Kristien find it hard to contain their feelings for one another.

Whose finger will the ring land on? Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Getroud met Rugby cast?

Getroud met Rugby on kykNET has a very acclaimed cast who never fails to deliver on every episode. Get a glimpse at what happens to some of the main characters in the Getroud met Rugby May episodes.

Anastasia

She discloses what happened with Ivy, and later on, Simon tries to avoid her. Instead, she confides in Ryno, but their secret is publicised very soon, and they both take an interview. She is now famous, and rumours threatening her reputation spread like wildfire!

Kristien

She tries to hide Anastasia's news as Pine rediscovers his feelings for her. She protects the Stryders from the press and later asks Candice to interview Ryno and Anastasia. She tries to make Amanda lose her job, but it fails. Is their hope for her and Pine?

Getroud met Rugby is a thrilling show that you can watch on kykNET. Catch Getroud met Rugby's full episodes on weekdays only at 18h00 and ensure you have an exciting evening filled with drama, romance and more!

READ ALSO: 7de Laan teasers for April 2022: What is happening in Hillside?

Briefly.co.za recently released the 7de Laan teasers for April 2022. 7de Laan is one of the best scripted Afrikaans soapies, and it always has something for everyone.

In the upcoming April 2022 episodes, the Hillsiders are concerned about the developing news concerning Welmans. Marvin welcomes Werner to a community-based police forum. Unfortunately, Fikani and Alexa find it hard to get baby Nelo into a daily schedule. See the 7de Laan teasers here for more info.

Source: Briefly News