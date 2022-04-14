Droomverlore Teasers for May 2022 are finally here, and the new show is getting juicer by day. Thanks to a fast-paced storyline about the ups and downs of office romance. The soapie's captivating storyline is thrilling enough for you to consider adding it to your watch list. The teasers below offer a sneak peek of what to expect before the new monthly episodes.

The Droomverlore storyline is centred on Can and Sanem's troubled love story. They get into each other's life unprepared. Each of them realizes they have feelings for each other, but they have no courage to admit it. The hints in these Droomverlore teasers for May 2022 highlight how the plot will unfold.

Droomverlore teasers for May 2022

The fact that Yigit will occupy an office in the building and Sanem may be working for him is hard for Can to digest. The story is getting more exciting, and you do not want to miss it. Below are more updates about Can and Sanem's love story.

Monday, 2nd May 2022: Episode 81

Alylin infiltrates the company as the new owner of Fabbri's shares, a thing Can do not agree with at all. Mevkibe and Nihat are still at an impasse, but their coming back together is not anticipated. Leyla makes up her mind to give Osman an opportunity as her lover.

Tuesday, 3rd May 2022: Episode 82

Huma shows up on the scene, and from the beginning, she makes adversaries. Sanem and Leyla become progressively worried about their folks' union. Can takes Sanem to a place he treasures the most.

Wednesday, 4th May 2022: Episode 83

Can, Huma, and Emre's mother, burst onto the scene and rubs Sanem and Mevkibe wrongly from the outset. When Sanem knows that her nemesis is her lover's mom, she is dumbfounded. Aylin and Huma have the same characters.

Thurday, 5th May 2022: Episode 84

Huma causes trouble for Sanem and Leyla. Nihat has not moved back home, and Mevkibe taunts him with her home-cooked delicacies. Max knows Fabbri's halted perfume production, and Ceyda goes to warn Can.

Friday, 6th May 2022: Episode 85

News spread that Fabbri is sending off another fragrance before Red Mode's mission is even off the ground. Leyla and Sanem finally find Nihat and Mevkibe after tricking them into the house through blackmail.

Emre discloses to Leyla about Sanem's betrayal but interjects before she confesses to Can.

Monday, 9th May 2022: Episode 86

Yigit comes across Sanem's journal. Intrigued with what he sees, he convinces her to start writing full time. However, Nihat persists with stubbornness around Mevkibe.

Tuesday, 10th May 2022: Episode 87

Aylin and Huma are a perfect pair and promptly begin plotting. Sanem keeps an eye on Can, with troublesome outcomes. Leyla gives up on Emre.

Wednesday, 11th May 2022: Episode 88

It is a proposal-go-round when, in return, Leyla agrees to marry Osman, which goes not go well with Emre when Huma tells him. JJ makes an accidental engagement proposition to Melahat in desperation for a place to stay. Can lick his wounds after Sanem rejects his proposal.

Thursday, 12th May 2022: Episode 89

Nihat gives his blessing, and Leyla and Osman are set to get married. Mackinnon is irate, and all plans are off. Deren takes care of the situation, and Sanem realizes she should come clean.

Friday, 13th May 2022: Episode 90

Mother is in town! Can and Emre's mother is back in town, causing trouble for everyone. She does all it takes to stop Can and Sanem's relationship and have the company back on track.

Monday, 16th May 2022: Episode 91

Sanem finds a way to convince Mackinnon that the agency gets another chance at the Red Mode Campaign, and they burn the midnight oil. Polen resurfaces, much to Sanem's surprise. Can and Deren come to term, and it brings happiness everywhere when she returns to the agency.

Tuesday, 17th May 2022: Episode 92

Thanks to Mine for having Fabbri and Aylin arrested. Can comes to know that Sanem gave perfume, which again compromises their relationship. He contemplates leaving town. Mevkibe and Nihat are not on good terms again.

Wednesday, 18th May 2022: Episode 93

Mevkibe and Nihat almost shut themselves down with discounts. Can plan an escape, causing Sanem a deep sense of hopelessness and a wide range of plans are made to maintain her man. Polen and Huma are contemplating their usual evil ways to sabotage Sanem.

Thursday, 19th May 2022: Episode 94

Sanem follows Can to an interior hotel and assumes she does not have any information he would be there. They end up taking couples therapy sessions together. Huma tries her level best to find out Can's whereabouts and has Polen on stand-by to go and intervene.

Friday, 20th May 2022: Episode 95

Huma scares Cengiz into telling her where Can is and quickly sends off Polen to visit Can. Polen engages in the exercises, and emotions run wild when she and Sanem are opposed to one another. However, Polen triumphs ultimately when Can consent to think of her as a greeting to the Balkans.

Monday, 23rd May 2022: Episode 96

Can choose to take up Polen's proposition and disappear. Sanem gets hit by a car. The person who hit her rushes her to the hospital. Can is consumed by jealousy. Sanem resigns, and everyone at the office is very disturbed.

Tuesday, 24th May 2022: Episode 97

Yigit offers Sanem and Leyla a lift back home after she leaves the hospital. Leyla unknowingly drops Sanem's journal in the back of the car. Can is on the way to absolution, working on his strained relationship with his mother.

Wednesday, 25th May 2022: Episode 98

Muzaffer tries all his means to have people enrol on his pyramid scheme. Yigit drafts Sanem a job offer that makes Can see the danger. Osman tries his best to charm Leyla, and Huma prods Polen into believing that Sanem is still dangerous.

Thursday, 26th May 2022: Episode 99

Sanem is anxious to leave Fikri Harika. However, the fact that Yigit will occupy an office in the building and Sanem may be working for him is hard for Can to digest.

Friday, 27th May 2022: Episode 100

Can's jealousy is evident, and he goes to any extent to keep off Sanem from Yigit. Guliz likes JJ, Muzaffer has a thing for Guliz.

Monday, 30th May 2022: Episode 101

Muzaffer tries to convince Osman to invest in the new Organics venture. He blacks out, though, as he realises what Osman got for the final job. Sanem's time at the organisation is drawing to a close, and she's already adjusting to her new responsibilities with Yigit.

Tuesday, 31st May 2022: Episode 102

JJ, Deren, Leyla, Ayhan and Emre concuct a plan to get Can and Sanem together. They arrange a cold storage facility to trigger them to embrace and keep warm. Sanem and Can's obstinacy, on the other hand, leads to a war of words.

What happens to the Droomverlore cast?

The casts have given their best to make this Turkish series worth watching! Everyone is up to something in the Droomverlore May episodes as past actions haunt some of the characters. Here is a summary of what happens to some of the cast members.

Can

He is secretly the love interest of a girl who would do anything to have him. But unfortunately, this new romance breeds jealousy between them as it becomes evident that the obsession is lopsided. How they will reach is a different question.

Sanem

Sanem is unfazed by the presence of someone who would have intimidated her on a usually day. However, her love obsession gets her to make some damning decisions. It is a matter of time before she gets in trouble for her haste decisions. Her friendship with Fabbri makes Can so jealous that he contemplates revenge. Later, the couple pulls the jealousy card by hooking up with other people. Will this route work?

Above are the Droomverlore teasers for May 2022. They focus on the blossoming love story between two people working in the same office. If you wish to catch the drama, tune in to eTV on weekdays at 17h30. Repeat episodes air on eExtra on Sundays from 15h20.

