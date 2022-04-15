Kwa Mamazala teasers for April 2022: What is Mam'Shiela up to?

Kwa Mamazala teasers for April 2022 are officially here, and the new show has something extra to make you fall in love with it. It touches on the most sensitive topics, the pretence in society and how much religion masks many wrongdoings. Kwa Mamazala episodes showcase the perfect balance between self-righteousness and how complicated the dynamics of an extended family are.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kwa Mamazala teasers for April 2022. Photo: @SABC2youbelong

Source: Facebook

Kwa Mamazala is a twisted local soap opera that stars the iconic Linda Sebezo. She features as Mam'Sheila, who plays off her sons and their wives against each other. She dupes them into believing that she holds the promise of inheritance over them.

What follows is endless drama between the boys and their wives. Familiarize with Kwa Mamamzala cast members and their significance to the show's plot as you check out the snippets in Kwa Mamazala teasers for April 2022 to catch a glimpse of what the show is about.

Kwa Mamazala teasers for April 2022

Do you believe a mother can throw her kids under the bus? And if she does, are her actions justifiable? Kwa Mamazala gives you hints of how this is possible and what the effects are.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Episode 1 - Thursday, 7th of April 2022

The hype around Mother's Day prompts the Madladlas to work extra hard to impress the fastidious Mam'Shiela and "win" Mother's Day. Bheka worries that Fairlady is not up for the task of getting the perfect gift. Elsewhere, Charlotte is forced to reschedule her and Thobani's 6-month dating anniversary.

Episode 2 - Thursday, 14th of April 2022

Vuli and his family show up at Mam’Shiela's for dinner and after the meal, Charlotte, who is visiting, sets up a group selfie that turns out beautifully. Mam’Shiela finds the photo very beautiful; hence, she suggests having it printed and hung on the wall.

When Fairlady sees the photo, she gets jealous and suggests that she will create her own and exclude the other Matlakala and her family.

Charlotte's cousin ousts her; therefore, she rocks up at Mam’Shiela's house with all her belongings in the middle of the night.

Episode 3 - Thursday, 21st of April 2022

Mam’Sheila feels frustrated that her half-brother, Uncle Funani, is coming to visit. Therefore, she summons her sons and warns them against digging deep into their pockets to foot Uncle Funani's endless problems. Bheka and Vuli seem prepared for the effects of their uncle visiting and how it will affect them emotionally.

Nhlaka’s world is set on fire when he meets Thenjiwe, one of Funani’s suspect girlfriends.

Mam'Sheila is so full of herself and takes advatage of every opportunity to flourish. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 4 - Thursday, 28th of April 2022

Pastor Vic lets Mam’Sheila know that a guest pastor, Pastor Ndlovu, will be visiting their church. Mam’Sheila takes advantage of the situation to impress him by offering his guest accommodation. She is unaware that Pastor Ndlovu is a single woman who gets along with Pastor Vic. A jealous and disappointed Mam’Sheila acts up throughout the special dinner she had prepared for Pastor Ndlovu after discovering she is a woman.

Episode 5 - Thursday, 5th of May 2022

Matlakala hosts a party, although she is too uptight; hence her guests get upset and leave. Fairlady persuades her to consume a glass of champagne to loosen up. A couple of glasses in, Matlakala turns into a fun party starter, exciting everyone in the house. Bheka's brothers agree to have a boy's night to teach him how to ask women out.

Episode 6 - Thursday, 12th of May 2022

Fairlady insists on being a reality star. With Nhlaka as her producer, they start filming their internet show. However, when Mam’Sheila gets a taste of the fame and the drama, she steals the show.

Vuli mistakes a spiritual marriage retreat in Magaliesburg for a romantic getaway to spice up his marriage. Meanwhile, Bheka prepares a bag full of condoms, and his stamina potion is running through his veins, unaware that a weekend of prayer and medication awaits him.

Episode 7 - Thursday, 19th of May 2022

Mam’Sheila is not prepared for her honorary guest at Sunday lunch. She is unaware that a blast from the past, who happens to be Bheka's ex, is back in town. Fairlady feels jealous when she discovers that Shiela is trying to get back into Bheka's life and family. Therefore, she concocts a plan to stop her.

Broody for her wedding and marriage, Charlotte tries on Mam’Shiela’s wedding ring to see how it fits, but it gets stuck.

Mam'Sheila is more than the family's matriach.GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 8 - Thursday, 26th of May 2022

Everyone rallies behind Vuli to be declared the new principal at Matlakala and Vuli's school. However, Matlakala is announced the principal, leaving everyone shocked. Later, Mam’Sheila asks Matlakala for a more shocking request.

Charlotte has a weird dream about being married to Bheka. She shares it with Thobani, who eventually tells Vuli about it. Vuli tells Matlakala about the dream, and it ultimately spills to Fairlady.

Episode 9 - Thursday, 2nd of June 2022

Mam’Sheila's phone conversation with Mamazala leaves her scared and intimidated. She is concerned that Mamazala is coming to town. The daughters-in-law derive great pleasure from seeing Mamazala run Mam’Sheila ragged.

Vuli's car breaks down again; hence, he resorts to cycling to work. However, it is an expensive hobby that drives Matlakala up the wall.

Episode 10 - Thursday, 9th of June 2022

A crime wave in the neighbourhood leaves Mam’Sheila worried about her security. Therefore, the rest of the family steps up with ideas for what they should do, especially when Mam’Sheila notices strange things around the house. She gets more sceptical when food goes missing in the fridge and later strange footprints in the flour that she scatters on the kitchen floor.

Episode 11 - Thursday, 16th of June 2022

Mam’Sheila desperately wants to join the Senior Church Committee. However, she worries that her family's strange behaviour might ruin her chances with the conservative church elders. Meanwhile, Litty's prayers make the elders think they are dealing with a half-wit, while Charlotte's nighttime activities cause shock and horror.

Episode 12 - Thursday, 23rd of June 2022

Fairlady overhears a troubling cell phone conversation between Bheka and his banker. She gets so concerned that she shares her fears with Matlakala about losing their wealth and Mam’Sheila blaming her for everything.

Elsewhere, Matlakala devises a three-step plan and shopping detox for Fairlady.

Mam'Sheila is also hard to please. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 13 - Thursday, 30th of June 2022

Mam’Sheila's 70th birthday party is coming up, and some family members are excited about it. However, as Sheila cross-checks the guest list, she is puzzled to discover that some of her friends are dead while others have been placed in nursing homes. Does this mean that Mam’Sheila's old age is manifesting in her lack of memory?

Mam'Sheila

She wears a facade, and the people in her church believe she is committed to serving and giving. However, at home, she is the bane of everyone's existence. She micromanages her sons and their wives and is willing to do everything to keep all the wealth.

As she ages, her memory seems to be betraying her. Will her family take advantage of this to get what they have always been denied?

Fairlady

Fairlady is committed to having a voice in a family where she is constantly shunned. She ventures into being a reality star, but Mam'Sheila diverts all the attention to herself. When she learns that Sheila is slowly creeping into Bheka's life, it makes her jealous.

Later, she overhears Bheka's conversation regarding the wealth; hence she figures that Mam'Sheila is duping them. Will she be the whistleblower?

The gist highlighted in Kwa Mamazala teasers for April 2022 cannot compare to how much drama awaits you in the oncoming episodes. Tune in to SABC2 every Thursday at 21h30 for your weekly dose of drama and laughter.

READ ALSO: Lost in Love teasers for April 2022: Kamal asks Virat for a humble request

Briefly.co.za recently published thrilling details in Lost in Love teasers for April 2022. What is Kamal's request about?

Lost in Love teasers highlight Virat's misery. He loves Pakhi, but she is forced into a forced marriage. However, they still express their love for one another. Does their love stand a chance?

Source: Briefly News