Imbewu teasers for May 2022 episodes: Maluju Energy gets a new CEO!

The chaos at Maluju Energy is getting messier in the upcoming May episodes of Imbewu on eTV. Phakade almost blows up the Maluju board with a bomb, while Nkululeko is determined to make MaZulu step down so that he takes over as CEO. After Maluju Energy and Shongololo finally reach an agreement, MaZulu names the new CEO, but the choice leaves everyone in shock. Keep reading the Imbewu teasers for more on how the drama unfolds.

Shria is determined to wed Jason, but Mrs Price is against the idea, and Jason finally decides to call off their engagement. Elsewhere, Sebenzile learns that Phakade will earn millions in the gas drilling project and declares to the family that they should get married.

Imbewu teasers for May 2022

The drama surrounding Nokuzola's baby seems to be getting out of hand in Imbewu May episodes. Sibongile learns that Nkululeko is the father, while Zithulele starts suspecting Nikuzola and Nkululeko have an affair. What will Zithulele do when he finds out about the baby's paternity?

2nd May 2022, Monday: Episode 1056

Shria turns down Nirupa's request to conduct the Siddhant ritual alongside the Roka, and Jason is concerned that she is making a mistake. Meanwhile, at the Bhengu household, Nokuzola and Nkululeko have a disagreement regarding access to the toddler. Phakade is left speechless when Mzandile arrives with more people searching for employment.

3rd May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1057

Phakade unsuccessfully tries to manage the situation at the house as he cannot get the men to leave his property. He decides to ask the kids to keep everything under control. Meanwhile, at the Bhengu household, Sibongile discovers the truth about the toddler's father but promises Nokuzola not to tell anyone.

4th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 1058

Nirupa is happy that Thu will be celebrating his birthday, but Thu does not want any ceremony to be held. Elsewhere, MaZulu asks Zakithi and Zithulele to stop worrying about the gas, while Sebenzile accidentally confirms the gas rumours to the Mbumbulu church women.

5th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 1059

During celebrations for the church's 40th anniversary, Nkululeko disrupts the ceremony after revealing to the churchgoers that Phakade does not want the gas under his land to be drilled. The community starts demonstrating.

Meanwhile, at the Rampersad's household, Shria does not inform her family about her decision to become a Catholic for Jason. Later, she is accompanied by Jason to see a brahmin who reveals that their marriage will have many problems.

6th May 2022, Friday: Episode 1060

A modern oriented Shria does not want to tie the knot with a tree. Meanwhile, Thu arrives at Emsamo smelling looking healthy and happy while Mrs Price accosts Nirupa and Shria regarding the prediction that Jason will die. Phakade and his folks rush outside only to see the church is on fire.

9th May 2022, Monday: Episode 1061

The Emsamo team wakes up with the effects of heavy drinking, while Nkululeko is convinced that Mzandile has something to do with the inferno. Zakithi and Zithulele find out about the fire, while MaNdlovu wants the culprit to be discovered.

10th May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1062

kaMadonsela and Sebenzile do not know the best way to assist a desolate Phakade. A depressed Shria thinks about eloping with Jason if things fail to work with the astrologer. Lucky for her, the astrologer's reading confirms that their stars have aligned.

11th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 1063

The family is concerned when they fail to find Phakade. Zithulele narrates to maZulu how he and Zakithi conspired with Nkululeko. She is unhappy about their revelation and reprimands them. Elsewhere, Phakade gets a parcel from an old acquaintance and later arrives at the Maluju boardroom with a bomb strapped to his body.

12th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 1064

Shria reprimands Nirupa when she insults the Price family. Mrs Price suggests that Jason splits the wedding budget, but he refuses. Jason and Shria are later given a homework assignment for marriage counselling, while Nirupa assures Thu Sheleni she will support her house business. Later, Thu Sheleni turns down Lindo's idea of the Emsamo workers becoming his new tenants.

13th May 2022, Friday: Episode 1065

The hostages at Maluju come out unharmed, but people are concerned about maZulu. The family finds out that Phakade will receive formal charges. Elsewhere, the priest at the Rampersads informs Shria and Jason to avoid getting intimate until they tie the knot. Jason later turns down Shria's request that they should have sex for the last time before they abstain. Thu Sheleni opens the commune's doors with a big celebration.

16th May 2022, Monday: Episode 1066

MaNdlovu is ready to do anything in her power to ensure her son does not receive a jail sentence. Elsewhere, Jason and Shria have an important decision to make at the marriage counselling, while Thu has no choice but to agree to have his friends as tenants.

17th May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1067

Jason and Shria fail to find common ground in their pre-marital counselling. Meanwhile, at the Bhengu household, they find out that Phakade will receive several charges for threatening to blow them up. MaZulu decides to pay the bribe after having a conversation with Makhosazana. Will the money be enough to buy Phakade's freedom?

18th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 1068

Mrs Price does not want her son to be controlled by his wife, while Nkululeko wants maZulu to step down as CEO so that he can take over. Later, MaZulu offers Phakade 5% of her shares if he agrees to be on her side in the boardroom.

19th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 1069

Khanyo makes Sebenzile understand the gas drilling's possible returns. After finding out Phakade will be earning millions from the project, she declares to the family that she is ready to tie the knot with Phakade.

Meanwhile, at the commune, Thu does not know what to do when Poppy decides to move into his bedroom. Nirupa advises Shria not to drop her surname when she becomes Jason's wife.

20th May 2022, Friday: Episode 1070

At last, Shongololo and Maluju find common ground, but the question of who will be CEO is on everyone's mind. Phunyuka reveals to maNdlove that he has a lead. He later asks Mzwandile questions regarding the pamphlets and cautions him that he will unearth the person who set the church ablaze.

23rd May 2022, Monday: Episode 1071

Zithulele and Zakithi bid Shongololo goodbye, while Nkuleko reveals to Mandlovu that maZulu is quitting the CEO position and asks her to support him. The employees of Shongololo reach Maluju and create chaos. Elsewhere at the Rampersads, Jason decides to cancel his engagement with Shria. How will Shria take it?

24th May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1072

Jyothi and Nirupa have a heated argument with Mrs Price regarding the broken engagement, while Shria returns the ring to a despondent Jason. Elsewhere at Maluju Energy, news reporters, family and company shareholders are eager to know who will be the next CEO. Everyone is left speechless when MaZulu finally unveils their next leader.

25th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 1073

MaNdlovu turns down the request to offer her blessings to Sebenzile's marriage to Phakade. Mira discloses Shria's paternity, and an angered Jyothi asks them to leave the Pranav household. Elsewhere at the commune, Poppy is doing all she can to ensure she is sexy for Thu but hesitates before she can complete her mission. Zithulele is convinced that he caught Nkululeko and Nokuzola engaging in a romantic moment.

26th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 1074

The Commune is heated as Poppy tries to seduce Thu and Thu finds himself falling for Nomusa's temptation. Elsewhere, a heartbroken and intoxicated Zithulele makes a radical decision after sporting Nkululeko and Zola together.

27th May 2022, Friday: Episode 1075

Jyothi threatens Nirupa and forces his way into Nirupa's. The latter contacts the authorities to remove Jyothi, who vows to make them pay. Meanwhile, at the Bhengu mansion, Sibongile cannot find Nokuzola and Zithulele's child.

30th May 2022, Monday: Episode 1076

Nkululeko comes back with baby Nozi and makes a declaration that creates massive chaos. Meanwhile, at the Rampersads, things are taking a dark turn as Jyothi goes to see a traditional water lady to be given an effective punishment for Shria and Nirupa.

31st May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1077

MaNdlovu accuses others of instigating the fight while Makhosazana finds out about the child for the first time. Phakade delivers a report on what happened to Sebensile and kaMadonsela. Meanwhile, MaNdlovu wants to know certain things and decides to consult Macingwane.

What happens to the Imbewu cast?

You should expect nothing less than thrilling drama in the upcoming May episodes of Imbewu on eTV. Here is a recap of what happens to some of the show's characters.

Shria and Jason

Shria is so excited to get married to Jason and even thinks of eloping with him if the astrologer's star reading does not favour her wish. She changes to Catholic for Jason without informing her family, and the priest asks the lovebirds to abstain from sex until marriage. They then start attending pre-marital counselling.

Mrs Price is against the wedding as she does not want her son to be controlled by his wife. Jason later changes his mind about committing to Shria and decides to call off their engagement. How will his decision affect Shria?

Phakade

Since it was discovered that there is gas on his land, many men arrive looking for work. His family is concerned when he disappears. He later goes to the Maluju boardroom with a bomb strapped to his body, but he is arrested before anybody is hurt. His mother, MaNdlovu, is determined to ensure he is not imprisoned.

MaZulu decides to pay the bribe to have him released and later offers him 5% of her shares if he supports her in the boardroom. After Maluju Energy and Shongololo reach an agreement, MaZululu names the new Maluju CEO, but her choice leaves everyone in shock.

May episodes promise heightened drama and numerous unexpected twists, as seen from the Imbewu teasers. The local show airs on eTV from Mondays to Fridays at 9.00 p.m. The show was moved from its usual 9.30 p.m. time slot on Monday 11th April 2022.

