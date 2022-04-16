Bridal Material Teasers for April 2022: Coming up on Zee World!

Bridal Material’s plot revolves around Meera and Vivaan’s epic love story. Meera does not believe in bridal grooming and wants someone who understands her the way she is, while Vivaan is a successful businessman who vows never to marry after being abandoned by his mother while young. The two have a rough start because of their opinionated personalities. Below are the first Bridal Material teasers on how the action unfolds in the premiere episodes.

In the Bridal Material premiere episodes, Vivaan comes to India to show his sister Amaya that their mother Pammi is doing well without them. He does not want Amaya to mingle with Meera, who he feels is a gold digger, just like Pammi. He confirms his fears when he finds out that Meera sold their mother’s expensive bangles to a jewel store, and he tries to find out how she got them.

Bridal Material teasers for April 2022

Bridal Material on Zee World is a must watch if you love great Indian romance. Here are all the show’s teasers for April's episodes.

13th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 5

Meera and her mother, Dolly, try to make Amaya feel better when she starts crying for her mom. Silky’s mother Laali threatens to end Sumer and Meera’s marriage and asks the latter’s family to persuade Vivaan to make her daughter his wife. Later, Meera and her acquaintances go to a Dhaba, and Vivaan also gets there and finds his Amaya sister in the act.

14th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 6

A man that Meera abused sometime in the past spots her and decides to make her pay for what she did. He places an expensive necklace in her handbag. Meera later rescues Vivaan from a falling pot.

15th April 2022, Friday: Episode 7

Vivaan advises his sister Amaya to keep her distance from Meera. He accuses the latter of loving money too much like their mother, Pammi Kapoor, who abandoned them for a wealthy man. He reveals that he took his sister to India to make her see how happy their mother is without them.

16th April 2022, Saturday: Episode 8

Laali asks her mom to make arrangements for Vivaan and Silky’s marriage within ten days. Meanwhile, Meera is concerned about her parents after coming across the costly solitaire ring that her in-laws got for the engagement.

17th April 2022, Sunday: Episode 9

Vivaan is contacted by the jeweller, who reveals that a certain individual went to his store with stolen bangles that belong to his mother, Pammi. Vivaan heads there and discovers the thief. He is left speechless to see his sister wearing one pair and learns that Meera has the second pair.

18th April 2022, Monday: Episode 10

Meera gets a lesson from her grandmother Neena. She later makes everyone aware of Manilal and Vivaan.

19th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 11

Sumer asks Meera to forgive him for what he did. Later, Meera gets to Vivaan’s chambers and overhears him conversing with someone about his plans to find out how she got his mother’s costly bangles.

20th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 12

Meera learns that Vivaan is stalking her and tries to lose his trail. She later gets home with Vivaan, and Sumera’s acquaintances make him angry when they make comments about him and Meera.

21st April 2022, Thursday: Episode 13

Sumer and his mother, Suman, are humiliated when Meera fails to serve the high tea the right way. Meera reprimands Vivaan for lying to her about how the high tea is served. She then drenches him with water. He repays with the same treatment, and they end up having fun together.

22nd April 2022, Friday: Episode 14

Mrs Singh berates Dolly as the other students look on, and an infuriated Meera scolds her in anger for insulting her mother. Dolly is not happy with her daughter’s behaviour and decision to stop attending the academy. Vivaan hears their entire conversation and assures Dolly that he will help her daughter learn proper manners.

23rd April 2022, Saturday: Episode 15

Meera believes that Vivaan’s primary mission is to find out information regarding his mother’s stolen bangles. Meanwhile, Silky’s mother, Laali, does not want Vivaan to be Meera’s teacher, and she starts working on a plan to separate them.

24th April 2022, Sunday: Episode 16

Vivaan introduces Meera to her new dance tutor. Later, the girl serves dinner to Dimitri, and he makes her uncomfortable when he starts flirting with her. Will she let him get away with it?

25th April 2022, Monday: Episode 17

Vivaan does not want to seek Meera’s forgiveness. He later presents the bangle that Meera had taken to the jeweller’s store as a donation after being asked by the priest.

26th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 18

Vivaan and Meera find a crucial lead on how the latter ended up with the bangles. They make a plan to get the person responsible. Later, Vivaan cannot find a way out of the temple, and Meera decides to break the door to save him. He later accuses his mother, Pammi, of being responsible for his fear of confined spaces.

27th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 19

Dolly breaks down while Sumer seeks Meera’s forgiveness. He later links up with Silky and confesses his love for her. Meera also decides to seek Vivaan’s forgiveness. After all the issues are settled, everyone makes merry at the cocktail ceremony.

28th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 20

Meera opens up to Vivaan regarding the truth surrounding the bangle. She later encourages him to unearth the truth regarding his mother. However, she accuses her of loving money too much and only tied the knot with Sumer to earn riches. He later leaves for London alongside his sister Amaya.

29th April 2022, Friday: Episode 21

Meera follows Vivaan to the airport to prevent him from boarding the plane to London. He later sees footage of Sumer and Silky sharing a romantic moment. He decides to confront Sumer and asks him to make Meera and her folks understand what is going on.

30th April 2022, Saturday: Episode 22

An infuriated Vivaan breaks the screen. Meanwhile, certain ladies blame Meera and reveal that she is not worthy of becoming any man’s wife. They then force her out of the house and beat her up.

What happens to the Bridal Material cast?

Bridal Material on Zee World has already proven to be an Indian masterpiece with a great storyline and a talented cast. Here is a recap of what happens to the show’s main characters.

Meera

The man she insulted puts an expensive bangle in her bag to teach her a lesson. She takes the bangle to a jeweller’s store, who calls Vivaan to show him that it is his mother’s stolen bangle. Vivaan helps her unearth the culprit, and he accuses her of being a gold digger and does not want his sister Amaya to associate with her. Meanwhile, Sumer and his mother are embarrassed when she does not conduct bridal duties properly. Later, a video of Silky and Meera's husband Sumer kissing resurfaces. What will happen to their marriage?

Vivaan

He does not want his sister Amaya to mingle with Meera because she is a gold digger, just like their mother, Pammi, who abandoned them for a wealthy man. He decides to get closer to Meera after finding out that she sold his mother’s expensive bangles to a jeweller. After unearthing the truth, he decides to return to London with Amaya, but Meera stops him from boarding the plane. He later confronts her husband Sumer and asks him to come clean to Meera and her folks about his stand after seeing a video of Silky and Sumer kissing.

From the Bridal Material teasers, it is clear that the new show has an extraordinary plot that you cannot afford to miss. The show airs on Zee World from Mondays to Sundays at 9.00 p.m.

