Never Say Goodbye teasers for May 2022: Atharva leaves for the mental asylum

Never Say Goodbye teasers for May 2022 are out, and the plot in the show keeps thickening by the day. Guddi's untimely death comes as a shock to everyone. The events that led to her death remain a puzzle, and it becomes so chaotic that the police are involved. Does her death have anything to do with her efforts to get Vividha to change his mind about Atharva?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Never Say Goodbye teasers for May 2022. Photo: @JanaNaDilSeDoor

Source: Facebook

Never Say Goodbye storyline focuses on Atharva's strained life. She is determined to find love and establish a family with the love of her life. However, she has to deal with opposition from her family and the women who feel Vividha is not good enough for her. Will her misery end? Never Say Goodbye teasers for May 2022 highlight her suffering and how much she stands to lose.

Never Say Goodbye teasers for May 2022

Recent episodes revealed Atharva's dilemma and how much she must compromise by relocating to the Vashist house. While it might sound like a good idea, it jeopardizes her since most Never Say Goodbye cast members pick on her constantly. How many options does she have?

Episodes 191 and 192 - Sunday, 1st of May 2022

Ravish brings Atharva and Sujata to the Vashist house; hence, Suman slaps him.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Suman agrees to let Sujata and Atharva stay in the Vashist house. Later, Suma stumbles upon Atharva's lookalike and slaps them.

Episodes 193 and 194 - Monday, 2nd of May 2022

Vivida informs Suman about her experience with Atharva's look alike and how they tried to attack her. She accuses Vipul of slapping her. Later, Ravish is startled to find out the identity of the man hiding behind the mask.

Ravish attacks Seturam and gets him arrested. Later, he joins Vividha to apologize to Vipul for wrongfully accusing him. Later, Atharva does something that leaves Suman shocked.

Episodes 195 and 196 - Tuesday, 3rd of May 2022

Guddi is startled to bump into Chintu at the Vashist house. A furious Guddi slaps Chintu for sending him to jail. Later, Ravish confronts Chintu.

Vividha is puzzled to learn of Guddi's attack, and Sujata and Suman get into an argument. Later, Guddi confronts Vividha about her relationship with Ravish.

Kailash threatens to kill Vividha if Uma attempts to prevent the marriage from happening. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episodes 197 and 198 - Wednesday, 4th of May 2022

Guddi confesses she loves Ravish in front of Atharva. Later, Suman pressures Atharva and Suman to have breakfast with the rest of the family. Elsewhere, Aditi finally musters the courage to visit her boyfriend, Avinash.

Vividha nurses Atharva's wounds and reprimands Guddi for being infatuated with Ravish. He bursts her bubble by telling her that Ravish does not love her.

Episodes 199 and 200 - Thursday, 5th of May 2022

Guddi eavesdrops on Suman and Vividha's conversation. Later, a devastated Guddi gathers the courage to reveal the truth about Atharva and Vividha's secret relationship.

Guddi plunges to her death after falling off her balcony! Ravish breaks the news about Guddi's death to Vividha. Indumati and Uma join the Vashist family members in performing Guddi's final rites.

Episodes 201 and 202 - Friday, 6th of May 2022

After a day of thorough investigation, the inspector informs the Vashist family members that Guddi was murdered. He also alleges that the suspect could be a close family member. Later, Ravish stumbles upon Vividha and Atharva's photos, and Atharva tells Vividha shocking details about Guddi's death. What does she know?

Vividha overhears Avinash and Aditi discussing what happened to Guddi and she is shocked to discover that they fought with Guddi before her death. Vividha suspects Aditi; hence he tips Atharva to help him spy on her.

Episodes 203 and 204 - Saturday, 7th of May 2022

A frustrated Vividha points fingers at Aditi and Avinash or Guddi's murder. He even provides photo evidence to back up his claims. A confused Aditi finally tells the family about her fight with Guddi before her death.

Atharva shocks Vividha when she shows him her sketch of the Bhumi with a knife. Later, the police show up at the household to collect the fingerprints of the Vashist family members, leaving Bhumi frightened.

Vividha and Sunam decide to clean the storeroom next to the secret room. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episodes 205 and 206 - Sunday, 8th of May 2022

Ravish attempts to identify a clue regarding the murder, and Ranakant's father is startled to discover Suman's hand in the homicide. Later, Ravish comes across a threat letter addressed to Vividha.

Vividha receives more threat notes ordering him to stop investigating Guddi's murder, while Ravish thinks Atharva has something to do with it. Later, Atharva's revelation leaves Vividha puzzled.

Episodes 207 and 208 - Monday, 9th of May 2022

The forensic experts show up at Ravish's house to get Atharva's fingerprints. Later the inspector summons everyone to update them on how far the investigations have come.

Atharva finally leaves for the mental asylum, and Sujata point fingers at Vividha for ruining his life. Vividha is convinced that someone from the Vashist household is responsible for Guddi's death. A rowdy Atharva assaults one of the wardens at the mental asylum.

Episodes 209 and 210 - Tuesday, 10th of May 2022

Vividha comes to Atharva's rescue and prevents the asylum warden from giving an electric shock to Atharva. Later, Ravish attacks a security guard when they threaten to murder Vividha.

Vividha gets suspicious when he spots the murderer's jacket in Atharva's drawer. Atharva finally confesses to Vividha and Ravish that she fought with Guddi. Later, Suman spots Atharva and Vividha kissing.

Suman informs Vividha of her munh dikhai ritual. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Atharva

Ravish brings her to the Vashist house, exposing her to hatred from Guddi. However, her presence makes Vividha realize she genuinely loves him. This situation makes Guddi so jealous that she confesses her love for Ravish in her presence.

Later, Guddi dies mysteriously, and as the police investigate the murder, Atharva loses control over her emotions. Therefore, she is sent to a mental asylum. However, Vividha genuinely looks out for her. However, Atharva confesses that she argued with Guddi before her death. Will she be considered a suspect in the case?

Ravish

Guddi is committed to getting into Ravish's good books. It leads to a confrontation between her and Vividha. When Guddi dies, he commits himself to find out who is responsible for her death. During his investigations, he comes across several threat letters addressed to Vividha.

Later, he suspects that Atharva might have had a hand in the murder. Will he turn her in if she confesses?

Never Say Goodbye teasers for May 2022 do not pre-empt enough drama about the show. Does Atharva have a hand in Guddi's death? If so, how will she get herself out of this messy situation? Tune in to Star Life every day to catch new episodes.

READ ALSO: Kwa Mamazala teasers for April 2022: What is Mam'Shiela up to?

Briefly.co.za recently published jaw-dropping details in Kwa Mamazala teasers for April 2022. You should check out these hints to find out what Mam'Shiela is up to?

Kwa Mamazala teasers for April 2022 highlight Mam'Shiela's life and how she masks herself in the church, yet her intentions are not pure. Will she stand a chance as a member of the Senior Church Committee?

Source: Briefly News