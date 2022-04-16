A Love To Die For Teasers for April 2022: Why did Tara kill Upasana?

Deep, Tara, and Netra become deceptive to obtain their respective goals, while Arahoi gets into trouble when she steals Deep's priced diamonds. On the other hand, Deep has his eyes on Netra and pulls out unimaginable tricks from his hat to gain her trust. Will Netra find out that she is only a pawn in Deep's secret games? A Love to Die For teasers for April 2022 discuss how the events unfold.

A Love To Die For Indian soapie features the warfare between romance and accompanying treachery. It is the tale of the tricky romance between different individuals but majorly Tara and Deep. Tara, a serial assassin, can only desist from her devious ways with the help of Deep. They fall in love, but the law enforcement agents are after Tara for her murderous past.

A Love To Die For April 2022

Since its inception, the writers, producers, and directors of A Love To Die For series have not kept their feet off the gas concerning dishing out a truckload of plot twists and suspense. Get a sneak peek of what to expect in the fresh episodes of this Hindu drama below.

Episodes 399 and 400 - Friday, 1st of April, 2022

Raj beckons to Aarohi and strikes a deal to ensure that he tells her all of Deep's secrets, only if she hands over her locket. Aarohi consents to this condition.

Raj and Deep are at loggerheads again, only that this time, Raj falls off the storey-building, which is under construction. Will he live?

Episodes 401 and 402 - Monday, 4th of April, 2022

The ambulance conveys Raj and Deep to the health centre.

Deep informs the medical personnel that the dead man used to be Raj.

Episodes 403 and 404 - Tuesday, 5th of April, 2022

Vasundhara inquires from Guru Maa about how the latter thinks Abhimanyu would have responded to information that indicates Guru Maa in the assassination of his beloved father.

Deep sets the room, which was already flowing with kerosene, on fire; he evacuates himself while Aarohi is still inside. Aarohi hollers for Deep, who is already far gone.

Episodes 405 and 406 - Wednesday, 6th of April, 2022

Deep brings his car to a halt at an isolated part of the town before getting Aarohi out of the trunk. Deep professes his love for Aarohi, and they share an embrace. Deep informs Aarohi that she must remain in secret as no one must know that she is not dead.

Tara gets a ticket to South Africa for Aarohi and Deep. What will her response be?

Episodes 407 and 408 - Thursday, 7th of April, 2022

When Deep rouses from his deep sleep, he could neither find his diamond nor Aarohi.

Tara murders Upasana!

Episodes 409 and 410 - Friday, 8th of April, 2022

Aarohi and Deep used to be friends, but now they are conflicted. Who will come out victorious in this war?

Deep is mad with rage when Vasundhara tells him that he lost all of his possession because of his preoccupation with Aarohi.

Episodes 411 and 412 - Monday, 11th of April, 2022

Deep reveals that he has been waiting for a certain Netra while talking to himself for most of his life. Who exactly is the lady in question?

Aarohi was trying to escape when she was caught. A man comes into the room and electrocutes her until she faints.

Episodes 413 and 414 - Tuesday, 12th of April, 2022

Tara discovers Deep was the architect of Netra's dispossession of her belongings; this ploy aimed to ensure that she was constantly at Deep's mercy.

The man displays a picture of Netra in front of Aarohi's face and demands to know how they became acquainted.

Episodes 415 and 416 - Wednesday, 13th of April, 2022

Aarohi is awakened from sleep just as a car approaches her on a lonely street. She tries to get the car's occupant to help her, only to discover that her abductors are inside it.

An unknown figure drives a knife into Netra's father from behind.

Episodes 417 and 418 - Thursday, 14th of April, 2022

Deep is persistent about giving Netra some money to settle her father's hospital fees, but she will have none.

Deep returns home in possession of a box of diamonds that he had obtained from Netra's abode.

Episodes 419 and 420 - Friday, 15th of April, 2022

Virat calls Netra, albeit anonymously and informs her to get as far away as possible from Deep; he also tells her that Deep was responsible for her father's stabbing incident. When Netra discovers her mother's earring at Deep's office, she wonders how it could be possible.

Netra's mother calls her to inform her that her brother has been abducted.

Episodes 421 and 422 - Monday, 18th of April, 2022

Deep deceives Netra into believing that he is in love with her.

Netra comes into the health centre and is surprised to find her father talking about how excited and supportive he is of her romance and possible marriage with Deep.

Episodes 423 and 424 - Tuesday, 19th of April, 2022

Netra approaches Deep and informs him of her readiness to get married to him for his heroic efforts in rescuing her family.

Netra watches video footage of Aarohi in the room where she is being held against her will.

Episode 425 (parts one and two) - Wednesday, 20th of April, 2022

Netra goes along with Chakor to assist her.

Netra and Deep get an invitation to attend a Holi event.

Episode 426 (parts one and two) - Thursday, 21st of April, 2022

Aarohi finally discovers an escape route and takes it.

Everyone at the Holi party celebrates and dances while Deep plays the drum.

Episode 427 (parts one and two) - Friday, 22nd of April, 2022

Aarohi's father attempts to tell his daughter, Netra, about the realities of Deep. Still, the latter dismisses the man by calling him a psycho before sending him off to a home for mentally disabled people.

Mohini and Tara attempt to kill Netra by lacing her drink with poison.

Episode 428 (parts one and two) - Monday, 25th of April, 2022

Unknown to Urvashi and Tara, Poonam becomes privy to their plots of murdering Netra

Poonam vows to give Tara a lot of money if she lets her regain her freedom.

Episode 429 (parts one and two) - Tuesday, 26th of April, 2022

Poonam, Tara, and Mohini's plot is to kill Chakor.

When Mohini attempts to kill Chakor, she incidentally falls into her crocodile's den, where she is eaten alive.

Episodes 430 and 431 - Wednesday, 27th of April, 2022

Aarohi warns Netra about falling for Deep's tricks.

Aarohi promises that the end of Deep is just around the corner.

Episodes 432 and 433 - Thursday, 28th of April, 2022

Deep confesses his undying love to Netra and embraces her.

Surprisingly, Tara and Netra are allies instead of foes.

Episodes 434 and 435 - Friday, 29th of April, 2022

Netra and Tara are at home and cheering because Aarohi and Deep are seeking revenge against each other.

Netra decides to meet with the strange person that called her on the phone. This stranger refers to Netra as Monica.

Deep

Deep is portrayed as a selfish, scheming man who will go to any length to obtain whatever he wants. He wears the regalia of pretence and is the proverbial enemy pretending to be a friend; he backstabs anyone, including his so-called allies, to achieve his goals. He steals, abducts, and kidnaps people and their belongings as it pleases him. In addition, he uses a woman he claims to be deeply in love with without her knowledge. How long can he play this game?

Aarohi

Aarohi will also do anything to get to the root of any problem she encounters. For this reason, she gives out her precious locket in exchange for a piece of information. Further down the road, she is rescued from a fire incident and must live in secrecy because no one must know that she is still alive. She steals her benefactor's diamonds but is caught and held hostage. She suffers at the hands of her abductor but eventually finds a way out.

A Love To Die For teasers for April 2022 summarises the suspense and lessons to watch out for in the forthcoming episodes. This television series of Indian origin is a must-watch for every person who loves the romance genre. Therefore, get the complete information as the premiere episodes are broadcast on Glow TV from Mondays to Fridays at 20h00 and 20h30.

