Once There Was a King teasers for May 2022: Kaal escapes jail

Once There Was a King teasers for May 2022 are officially here, and Gayatri's life seems to worsen by the day. The relief of having her worst enemy behind bars gives her a sense of peace. She devotes her attention to fixing her relationship with Raja. However, her joy is short-lived when Kaal escapes prison and comes after her. Is she ready for the tumultuous and draining series of events?

Once There Was a King storyline focuses on Gayatri's life and how much of a rollercoaster it is. She faces opposition from her family despite her efforts to maintain peace. Her relationship is also a struggle since she loves someone whose attention is devoted to someone else. How easy is it to convince someone you love them? Once There Was a King teasers for May 2022 highlight the struggle and how much Gayatri has to endure.

Once There Was a King teasers for May 2022

Recent Once There Was a King episodes revealed Kaal's confidence and how much he is willing to go in the name of revenge. Does he have any power over Gayatri? What is his next move?

Episodes 137 - Sunday, 10th of May 2022

Kaal hurls insults at Raj and threatens to go on with his mission while in prison. Raan Ambika gives her speech, although people come at her claiming that times have changed and men and women have the same values. When Gayatri gives her speech, she asks the people not to vote for her because she is Raani Gayatri and Indravadhan's daughter.

Episodes 138 - Monday, 2nd of May 2022

Raja dismisses Lavi by telling her she has no right to ask for anything from Gayatri. Gayatri feels devastated when Lavi falls unconscious, and there is no one to help him. Shortly, she spots a Baba and asks for his help. The Baba tells her to take Lavi to the mosque as soon as possible.

Episodes 139 - Tuesday, 3rd of May 2022

Rani and Raja make it to the temple, and they meet a young boy at the entrance. The young boy asks them to write down their wishes. Lavi confronts Gayatri, telling her that she gave him the love Raja asked for.

Episodes 140 - Wednesday, 4th of May 2022

Raja rushes to rescue Lavi, and Gayatri makes it to the scene. Gayatri is appalled to spot her and Raja's photos hung on the wall. When Raja spots her, he attempts to woo her by singing a love song. Later, Raja tells her about his plans for Diwali and asks her to meet him the following day.

Episodes 141 - Thursday, 5th of May 2022

A group of goons attack Jeevan and Gayatri, but they cannot overcome them. Later, Jeevan goes on a revenge-seeking spree, and her first target is Bindu. Badi Rani Maa gets stuck to her chair, and she gets so furious to learn that Rani's grandmother is responsible for the trap.

Episodes 142 - Friday, 6th of May 2022

Raani Ambika orders Jeevan and Raja to distribute to the people since their prayers have been answered. Raja frees Gayatri and they both rush to rescue Raj Mata from Badi Raani Maa. Gayatri tells Raja that he will have to accept Jeevan.

Episodes 143 - Saturday, 7th of May 2022

Gayatri picks Raja's left hand and finds a pendant with her and Raja's photo on it. Raja tells her to order anything and that he will make sure he grants her wish. Gayatri tells Raja to forgive Badi Raani Maa. She also demands that he will have to accept Jeevan.

Episodes 144 - Sunday, 8th of May 2022

Rani claims that Sarfaraz had fallen into the trap that Bindu set for him. He even decides to prove it with Sarfaraz's sick mother.

Episodes 145 - Monday, 9th of May 2022

Raja finally realizes his mistake, and Gayatri confronts the Nawab, but the Nawab asks her to return Sakira to him. A furious Gayatri responds by saying she would never return Sakira. Meanwhile, Raja worries about Gayatri's safety and is relieved when he finally sees her.

Episodes 146 - Tuesday, 10th of May 2022

Raja Mata refuses to let Shakina go; hence, the men attack her for doing this. Javed's sister confronts him about his emotional distress.

Episodes 147 - Wednesday, 11th of May 2022

Raja and Rani are frightened to hear that Kaal will be released from prison on account of good behaviour. Nawab tells his sister about his encounter with Gayatri. Later, Raja and Gayatri discover that Kaal escaped from prison and is looking for Gayatri.

Episodes 148 - Thursday, 12th of May 2022

Gayatri commands Nawab to leave her house, and Kaal sends Raja a note threatening to murder Gayatri. Raja gets so furious that he beats his father up. Kaal gets so mad at him that he attacks him with a blade!

Gayatri

Gayatri's relationship with Lavi is not the smoothest, but when Lavi falls unconscious, she helps him by taking him to the mosque. Later, she spots the beautiful photos she took with Raja hung on the wall. The sight excites her and convinces her that he still loves her.

Her joy is short-lived. Kaal's return from prison destabilizes her, and she goes back to living in fear. However, Raja promises to look out for her.

Raja

Raja comes to Gayatri's rescue when Lavi makes demands on her. Later, he admits he still loves Gayatri. However, when he confesses his love for her, she insists that he should accept Jeevan. She also demands that he should settle scores with Badi Raani Maa. Is it as easy?

Once There Was a King teasers for May 2022 highlight how much of a rollercoaster the oncoming episodes will be. How much is Gayatri willing to handle? Will Raja protect her? Tune in to Zee World to catch Once There Was a King episodes to catch up with the drama.

