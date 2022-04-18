Anupama teasers for May 2022: Will Vanraj divorce Anupama over Kavya?

Anupama is a new Indian drama telenovela with an exciting storyline. No doubt, the show has already won the hearts of many, and yet it recently premiered on Star Life. The early plot twists and unending drama make it one of the best shows. Check out the Anupama teasers for May 2022 to have an idea of what will transpire as the show progresses.

Anupama, the lead character, is having a difficult time with her family and the Rakhis. On the other hand, Kavya impatiently waits for Vanraj to divorce her. Will Vanraj agree with Kavya’s suggestion? Will Paritosh meet Rakhi’s demands?

Anupama teasers for May 2022

Watch the show daily on Star Life to get the Anupama full story. In the meantime, here are the May teasers to get a hint on what to expect from your favourite characters.

Sunday, 1st May 2022

Episode 31

Paritosh is thrilled to see Kinjal dressed for the festival. On the other hand, Kavya is not a happy person. She is uncomfortable seeing Anupama and Vanraj together.

Episode 32

Kavya becomes more uncontrollable due to Vanraj and Anupama’s closeness during the dance performance. Later, Kinjal’s mother causes a commotion at the festival. Sadly, this results in Paritosh's mother being insulted by almost everyone.

Monday, 2nd May 2022

Episode 33

Vanraj is not happy with Rakhi Dave insulting Anupama. He defends her because Rakhi crosses the boundaries. Later, he makes a bold statement that leaves everyone shocked.

Episode 34

It gets messy back at home after the festival. Samar and Paritosh get into a serious disagreement. Meanwhile, Anupama intervenes to iron out things.

Tuesday, 3rd May 2022

Episode 35

Rakhi outlines the conditions for Kinjal’s wedding to go on. Meanwhile, Samar is shocked when he finds cigarettes in Pakhi’s school bag. Later, Paritosh suffers from a panic attack.

Episode 36

Paritosh is infuriated with Vanraj, who scolds him badly. Finally, he storms out of the house. On the other hand, Anupama tries her best to calm Samar, who breaks down after a disagreement in the house.

Wednesday, 4th May 2022

Episode 37

Rakhi Dave becomes strict with Paritosh over his wedding with her daughter. She gives her an ultimatum while Vanraj rethinks his decision. Paritosh struggles to cope with the new changes back at home.

Episode 38

Anupama is worried and sick following her nightmare; her dream of Paritosh’s death leaves her sick and restless. Meanwhile, Samar confronts Pakhi about the cigarette incident.

Thursday, 5th May 2022

Episode 39

Vanraj gets mad at Paritosh for accepting Rakhi Dave’s request. He decided to cut ties with his son. Moments later, Anupama takes the initiative of bringing Paritosh home.

Episode 40

Vanraj breaks down due to the current happenings in the house. Later, Anupama arrives home with Paritosh. Unfortunately, Vanraj sends them away.

Friday, 6th May 2022

Episode 41

Kavya and Vanraj’s secret comes to the open. Shockingly, Sanjay is aware of their affair. Leela cannot maintain her cool over Pakhi. Meanwhile, Vanraj is a worried man; he is prepared for the worst after Sanjay knows his secret.

Episode 42

Pakhi talks back at Vanraj, making him more furious. Shortly, Sanjay pays them a visit to the house. Vanraj automatically gets into panic mode.

Saturday, 7th May 2022

Episode 43

In his attempt to calm things between him and Pakhi, Vanraj causes more trouble for Paritosh. In the long run, he puts all the blame on the innocent Anupama.

Episode 44

Kavya misadvises Vanraj to break up with Paritosh's mother. Meanwhile, Anupama is uneasy following Paritosh’s second disappearance.

Sunday, 8th May 2022

Episode 45

Paritosh comes back home drunk, and Anupama is not happy with him. Unable to contain her anger and frustration, she slaps him before all the family members.

Episode 46

Vanraj finally discovers the truth as Leela recounts the shocking incident. Later, Paritosh's mother is shocked when she finds strange pills in his pocket.

Monday, 9th May 2022

Episode 47

Vanraj is dumbfounded following his discovery; he finds sleeping pills, which he believes are Anupama’s. On the other hand, Anirudh puts his plan into action, while Anupama accepts Vanraj’s challenge.

Episode 48

Paritosh's mother is elated for finally meeting Rakhi. Does she feel the same for her, though? Vanraj and Anirudh get into a hot confrontation as Anupama offers his mother an etiquette lesson.

Tuesday, 10th May 2022

Episode 49

Rakhi undermines Paritosh's mother in her conversation. Later, Kinjal goes to Paritosh’s house. Then, in a turn of events, Rakhi seems shaken to the core by Anupama’s declaration.

Episode 50

Kavya gets restless when Vanraj praises his wife for her accomplishments. Kinjal's excitement grows as Paritosh impatiently waits for his mother’s return.

Note: The article will be updated when more teasers are available.

Vanraj

Vanraj is tested from all directions as the head of the family. His fallout with Paritosh and Anupama is his biggest headache. To add to his troubles, Sanjay discovers his affair with Kavya. Furthermore, Kavya is putting pressure on him to divorce his wife.

Anupama

Anupama is a woman with impeccable qualities. Her joy is to see her family together and happy. Unfortunately, it becomes almost impossible because of the continuous disagreements in her family. Despite the humiliations she faces, she stays strong for he loved ones. Vanraj is slowly begging to appreciate her, something that makes Kavya restless and unhappy.

Paritosh

Paritosh is a worried man. His relationship with Kinjal is threatened by Rakhi, who gives him an ultimatum. Unfortunately, his father becomes furious at him for accepting Kinjal’s mother’s request. As a result, his relationship with his father deteriorates, forcing him to become an alcoholic.

Anupama teasers for May are already out, and the drama is on. Anupama is still on the course to unite her family despite the unending humiliations. On the hand, Paritosh has it rough after accepting Rakhi Dave's ultimatum. Catch the full Anupama episodes every day on Star Life for more drama!

