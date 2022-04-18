Kwa Mamazala SABC series: cast, characters, full story, trailer, teasers

Anyone looking for a South African family sitcom need not look any further than the intriguing Kwa Mamazala SABC series. The TV production discusses a constant tussle for favouritism by a powerful matriarch amongst her three sons and their spouses. Although several shows have been aired that discuss mothers-in-laws, the consistent outbursts in this series can be interpreted without any sinister plots.

Juju Mafela is the producer in charge of the Kwa Mamazala SABC series. Stephen Simm headed the sitcom's writing alongside other writers and editors like Sphamandla Madondo, Sinovuyo Jwacu, and Shirley Johnson.

Kwa Mamazala's full story

This comical television drama is of South African origin and gives insights into the everyday realities of the drama in the marriage lives of average South Africans.

The exciting subplots in this series are geared toward a particular mother who is protective of her three sons, who reciprocate her love dotingly. However, as the storylines unfold, this powerful woman, known simply as Mam' Sheila or Mamazala, is manipulative and consistently attempts to keep her sons in check and around her fingers.

The three sons, Vulingqondo, Bheka, and Thobani, also try to stay in their mother's good book because she insinuates that only her favourite child will inherit her large house. From several events in the series, it is easy to see that the matriarch's favourite son is the last child, Thobani.

Attempts to upturn the favouritism

The two older brothers develop various strategies to upturn this favouritism in their respective directions, and it became a tussle over who would become Mam'Sheila's favourite baby boy.

The second son, Bheka, is the wealthiest of Mam'Sheila's children, and he is hardly ever around to physically show how much he loves the mother and consequently be in her good book. To downplay this obvious disadvantage, he buys his mother expensive gifts that his other brothers can not afford to buy.

The wives of Mam'zala's sons, Matlakala, Nhenzeni, and Charlotte, must also suck up to their mother-in-law and try not to be in her bad book. This is a daunting task because everyone knows that Mam'Sheila is a hard woman to please, especially when she naturally does not like a person.

Regardless of the bearing of their marital situation, these women come up with strategies with or without the consent of their husbands in several attempts to make their mother-in-law happy. Sometimes, this goes well for one or two of them, while, at other times, it could just put them in more trouble than they were before with Madam Sheila.

Kwa Mamazala's cast

This television production does not have a complex casting as it centres around the happenings in a particular family. Characters outside this immediate family are either extended or social acquaintances. Below is the list of the actors of the series.

Linda Sebezo: Mam'Sheila

Tumi Maratele: Matlakala

Zakhele Mabasa: Bheka

Treasure Tshabalala: Pastor Vic

Mpho Malatsi: Funani

Zinzile Zungu: Fairlady or Ngenzeni

Shonisani Masutla: Charlotte

Michael Mabizala: Vulingqondo

Thokozani Nzima: Thobani

Kwa Mamazala's teasers

The teasers of this South African sitcom can help you get familiar with the newest episodes of the series before watching them. The series started airing on SABC2 on Thursday, the 7th of April, 2022 and has continued to be broadcast every other Saturday.

The latest teasers discuss how Matkalala appears to be bad at hosting parties because. She becomes more jovial when Ngenzeni successfully makes her drink a glass of champagne.

Meanwhile, Vulingqondo, Bheka, and Thobani go on a boys' night out with the hope of helping Bheka learn a thing or two about wooing women. Mam' Sheila takes over Fairlady's reality TV show after having a taste of fame through the same show organised by her daughter-in-law.

Vuli sets himself up for a meditative and prayerful weekend at a retreat even though he honestly thinks it is a romantic getaway that can add some flavour to his marriage.

Kwa Mamazala's trailer

You can watch some Kwa Mam'zala trailers on YouTube if you just heard about this humorous series for the first time and need a sneak peek to be convinced about watching it.

Nevertheless, it is noteworthy that the essence of this television drama is for viewers to find out if there is a way to please someone who intentionally postures themselves as hard-to-please.

The Kwa Mamazala SABC series is a new television production that is already gathering fandom, courtesy of its never-ending comical plots. It is highly recommended for anyone who enjoys laughing while learning a thing or two.

