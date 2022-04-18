I Do Teasers for May 2022 episodes: Gaffur is framed for murder!

Razia conspires with Tanveer to kill Gaffur after he reveals his plan to confess his crimes. Tanveer murders a mentally unstable Rashid instead and frames Gaffur. Zoya believes he is innocent but can she prove it to save him from jail? Find out how the drama unfolds from the I Do teasers of May episodes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

I Do television series airs on Zee World from Mondays to Sundays at 8.00 p.m. Photo: @visionplusid

Source: Twitter

Gaffur promises to reveal everything to Zoya and assures her that her father will be present at her reception. After Gaffur’s arrest, Asad threatens to leave Zoya if she continues to support him while Tanveer plans to murder Gaffur.

I Do teasers for May 2022

How does the drama unfold in May episodes of I Do on Zee World? Here are all the teasers on what to expect during the month.

Haimer is not happy when Haider gets close to Zoya. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

1st May 2022, Sunday: Episode 159

Sameera gives Khushboo an invitation to a kitty party to expose her identity, while Humeira is not pleased when Haider gets close to Zoya. Najma makes Badi Bi aware of Nikhat and asks her not to tell anyone, while Asad is left speechless upon seeing Zoya’s face.

2nd May 2022, Monday: Episode 160

Khushboo is afraid of being hypnotized, while Zoya is thinking about the portrayal of her dad. Meanwhile, Gaffur spots Humeira crying and asks her the reason, but she refuses to open up.

3rd May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 161

Zoya and Gaffur’s photograph falls from Tanveer’s hand, and Zoya spots it. However, she fails to recognize the picture.

4th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 162

Gaffur informs Razia that he plans to come clean about the crimes he committed. Razia then conspires with Tanveer to murder Gaffur. Zoya finds out that Gaffur was overseas during her birth, and the latter promises her that she will see her dad at her reception.

5th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 163

Zoya realizes that she has come across her photo with Gaffur after Zeenat sends a childhood photograph. Gaffur makes up his mind to divide his assets between his daughters. Meanwhile, everyone is relieved when the physician reveals that Rashid’s memory loss is getting better.

6th May 2022, Friday: Episode 164

Farhan’s plan to get Nikhat’s assets does not unfold as expected, while Gaffur promises to tell Zoya the entire truth to Zoya. Razia wants to shoot Gaffur with a gun while Tanveer seizes the opportunity to proceed with her plan.

7th May 2022, Saturday: Episode 165

Asad accuses Gaffur of being behind Rashid’s murder, but Zoya does not think so. Meanwhile, Tanveer celebrates her victory after murdering Rashid and making it look like Gaffur is the one who did it. Gaffur maintains his innocence but asks the cops to take him into custody.

Tanveer kills Rashid and frames Gaffur. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

8th May 2022, Sunday: Episode 166

Haseen comes across Nikhat during the burial ceremony for Rashid. Dilshad and Shireen decide to forgive each other, and Shireen has plans to stay with the family. Elsewhere, Haider is filled with hatred and decides to set a picture on fire that could have proved Gaffur’s innocence.

9th May 2022, Monday: Episode 167

Asad tells Zoya that he will go his way if she stays on Gaffur’s side. Meanwhile, Haider defends Gaffur’s innocence as she shows Zoya and Asad a certain picture. Zoya later decides to cause put up an act in front of Tanveer.

10th May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 168

Zoya and Asad manage to trick Tanveer, who promises to assist Asad. However, she discovers Zoya’s plan and decides to create an act in front of Asad. She later decides to tie the knot with Asad and gives him 24 hours to make a decision.

11th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 169

Razia blackmails Tanveer and reveals she has evidence that could bring her down. Tanveer then tries to murder Razia, who is saved by Zoya. Razia reveals she has recorded the confession made by Tanveer.

12th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 170

Gaffur is bailed out of jail and is brought home by Asad. He accepts the guilt, and Razia reveals that he has saved her dignity. Meanwhile, Zoya is happy when she watches a video with content from her childhood.

13th May 2022, Friday: Episode 171

Tanveer goes to Nikhat’s vehicle, which has no one inside. She later roams around the home and makes use of an opportunity to murder Gaffur and Najma. Will she succeed? Haider and Humeira contact Zoya and Asad via video call.

Gaffur promises to reveal everything to Zoya. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the I Do cast?

Zoya’s life is getting more complicated as she tries to understand her childhood. Here is a summary of what happens to some of the characters in the I Do May episodes.

Gaffur

He reveals to Razia that he plans to confess his crimes. Razia is not happy with his decision and conspires with Tanveer to kill him. Tanveer then murders Rashid, who was just getting better from his memory loss, and frames Gaffur. The cops arrest him, but he maintains his innocence. He is later bailed out.

Zoya

She fails to recognize a photo of her and Gaffur but later remembers when Zeenat sends her a childhood picture. She finds out that Gaffur was not around during her birth, but he promises that her dad will be present during her reception. When Gaffur is arrested for Rashid’s murder, she believes he is innocent, and Asad threatens to leave her if she continues to support the man.

From the above I Do teasers, May has a thrilling episode line-up to light up your home entertainment. Will Tanveer’s plan to kill Gaffur work? The Indian series airs on Zee World from Mondays to Sundays at 9.00 p.m.

READ ALSO: Imbewu teasers for May 2022 episodes: Maluju Energy gets a new CEO!

Briefly.co.za highlighted the drama to expect in the upcoming May episodes of Imbewu on eTV. Phakade almost blows up the Maluju board with a bomb, while Nkululeko is determined to make MaZulu step down so that he takes over as CEO.

Shongololo and Maluju Energy finally reach an agreement, and MaZulu names the new CEO, but the choice leaves everyone in shock. Elsewhere, Jason calls off his engagement with Shria while Sebenzile declares it is time she and Phakade got married after finding out he will be earning millions in the gas drilling project.

Source: Briefly News