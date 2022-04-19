The drama at Binnelanders clinic is about to get twisted, but can the characters handle what comes their way? Jeremy's interview with At comes with massive repercussions. Zee sees something that she should not! Keep reading the Binnelanders teasers for more on the upcoming May drama.

Chanel takes matters into her hands regarding her operation. Zee is at it again, at the right place but at the wrong time! What will happen this time? Elsewhere, Tracy is not taking no for an answer, while Zee is cheered up by Annelize's friendship.

Binnelanders teasers for May 2022

What is coming up in the May episodes of Binnelanders on kykNET? Go through the teasers to find out what to expect in May.

2nd May 2022, Monday: Episode 236 (4040)

Jeremy's interview with At comes with huge consequences, while a treasure hunt grants the interns a chance to sort out their problems. Tracy remains by Conrad's side at all costs. However, Zee spots something that she should not! The men in her life are not only the cause of Channel's problems.

3rd May 2022, Monday: Episode 237 (4041)

Zee's timing is not perfect despite being at the right place. Martin's decision is a result of his workmate's attitude. Conrad finds himself between a rock and the wall regarding At, but he is unshaken. Finally, Karen's declaration is met with much judgment, while Brandon is warned against a surgeon.

4th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 238 (4042)

Jeremy is not finished unearthing more information, despite evidence of negative publicity. Zee communicates to Karen regarding Liam, while Conrad comes to terms with the fact it is time to make a huge decision. Brandon and Marissa's conflict and a newspaper article make Annelize see red.

5th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 239 (4043)

The doctors discuss who should get the job while Chanel decides on her operation. At is ready to play dirty, while Annelize and Conrad do not see each other eye to eye. Brandon realizes something interesting regarding Marissa, while Liam is challenged about his deeds.

6th May 2022, Friday: Episode 240 (4044)

At makes a vast promise; on the other hand, Annelize is supported by Tertius. Binneland's future is dependent on Conrad's decisions. Zee is caught aback by the news while Elton praises Hugo. Martin is downsized, while it is evident that one needs good bait to catch a huge fish.

9th May 2022, Monday: Episode 241 (4045)

Annelize receives some shocking news from Jacques. Binneland's secrets are about to be exposed. On the other hand, Conrad's idea does not sit well with Steve. Tertius talks to Karen about Liam, while Tracy starts wondering about Zee.

10th May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 242 (4046)

Tracy tries to get more information about Zee while Annelize is in a more stable condition. Jacques receives a new assignment, and Naomi comes up with an idea to make everyone feel good about life. Finally, Marissa receives an invite and some unforeseen news, while Tertius is firm to halt At's influence.

11th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 243 (4047)

Annelize agrees to talk to Jeremy and spots a new fork in the road. Tracy finds Tertius unreasonable towards Zee, while Martin starts viewing the future differently. Elsewhere, Steve is questioned regarding Marissa's personal life, while Steve's time to take a stand is running out.

12th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 244 (4048)

Zee makes an entrance with her entire life in a suitcase while Tertius forces Annelize to make the most significant choice of her life. Zee finally garners enough strength to stand up for herself against the doctor. Binneland clinic is characterized by board meetings that send shocking waves throughout while Steve receives a birthday surprise.

13th May 2022, Friday: Episode 245 (4049)

Chanel is not comfortable concerning a radiant discussion, while Tertius and Zee are uneasy with each other. But, on the other hand, Steve reminds Annelize that her work is incomplete, while Conrad is solid on the warpath.

Zee opens up a little bit towards Tracy, while Marissa is not entirely surprised by Steve's behaviour. However, Jeremy is full of zeal and determination to complete jotting down his expose.

16th May 2022, Monday: Episode 246 (4050)

Tracy is not taking no for an answer, while Zee is cheered up by Annelize's company. Jeremy is in a dilemma, and change is inevitable. Conrad gives Brandon and Steve a caution while Steve challenges Brandon regarding Marissa.

17th May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 247 (4051)

Gaby receives an astonishing invite while Annelize convinces Tertius to rebuild bridges. On the other hand, Conrad is not amused with what he hears. An occurrence in the doctor's lounge deteriorates the relationship between the two doctors while Annerlize is in it for the long haul.

18th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 248 (4052)

Annelize realizes that Conrad was right. The ER staff's pleas fall into the right ears while Tracy learns the truth between Vicky and Ruan. Gaby finds out about Claudia, while Tertius's opinion and judgment backfire on him.

19th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 249 (4053)

Claudia appears at the braai, while Louis is worried about Amalia. Gaby is not doing well emotionally, and Zee challenges a doctor about his arrogance. Ruan holds back at communicating with Steve about Lani.

20th May 2022, Friday: Episode 250 (4054)

Vicky's appalling unearthing leads to several questions, and Steve speaks his mind regarding Annelize's idea. Gaby opens up towards Rian, while Tertius is bullied into his plans. Vicky reveals her thoughts of Lani with Ruan, while Steve's defiance towards Annelize's idea is apparent.

23rd May 2022, Monday: Episode 251 (4055)

Zee gets an idea for team building after a consultation. Conrad gets the realization that a business ordeal could work to his advantage. Steve sends out a warning after being displeased with a Social Media hashtag. Ruan tries to stand firm for his choice, while Rian's behaviour strengthens Gaby's reservations.

24th May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 252 (4056)

Rian and Gaby share their encounters, and Steve's judgment does not amuse Ruan. Steve has a challenge with the task at hand while Gaby runs to Karen for an answer to Uys's query. Tertius surprises himself while on a quest to improve Zee's self-confidence. Conrad provokes Annelize about Jeremy, while Lani tries to bury one of her secrets.

25th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 253 (4057)

Gaby seeks advice from Rian, while Ruan has a talk with Tracy regarding Lani. Elsewhere, Rian tries to draw more information from Annelize regarding someone, and Steve and Ndlovu nag Annelize. Finally, Naomi is in disbelief at what Chanel reveals to her.

26th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 254 (4058)

Tracy sees Ruan's search history on his phone, while Vicky's questions are welcomed with screams. Gaby's news does not amuse Rian, while Annelize challenges Conrad regarding his movements. A first date causes tension for both persons.

27th May 2022, Friday: Episode 255 (4059)

Tertius is ready to assist Zee with a personal problem, while Tracy raises her worries towards Conrad after Vicky reveals what she saw. Gaby is in no position to discuss the previous night's encounter, while Naomi needs to share some bad news. Annelize has many reasons to make her worried, and Steve is less worried about exchanging information.

30th May 2022, Monday: Episode 256 (4060)

Gaby sends unwanted advice Rian's way, while a receipt raises eyebrows. A piece of cheesecake is one of the many reasons for the visit. While Conrad is worried about his patient, Ruan has a hearty conversation with Tracy.

31st May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 257 (4061)

Annelize reveals Ndlovu's plans, and morning coffee would not have been served any better way! Gaby creates a plan to build a friendship, while Conrad shares the good news with Tracy. A voice note recording leaves Ruan worried while Naomi's sixth sense picks up.

What happens to the Binnelanders cast members?

What is going on in the Binneland clinic this May? Here is a look at the events in the characters' lives in the Binnelanders May episodes.

Jeremy

He suffers consequences after his interview with At. He is determined to get answers despite the consequences coming his way. His conversation with Annelize does not seem to yield much fruit.

Annelize

She has a scuffle with Conrad that does not allow them to face each other. She gets some disheartening information from Jacques, while Tertius forces her to make a huge decision that could change the course of her life forever.

Ruan

His secret with Vicky eventually comes out, and he stands firm on his beliefs. However, he does not sit well with Steve's judgment and talks with Tracy.

The Binnelanders teasers for May 2022 share a preview of what the characters are up to and how their plots are intertwined with the misfortune of their counterparts. Thus, do not miss the show on kykNET from Mondays to Fridays at 19h30. The omnibus airs on kykNET on Saturdays from 09h30.

