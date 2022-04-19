Uzalo Teasers for May 2022 episodes: Sibonelo disappears!

Sibonelo is smitten with a mysterious lady and goes out with her, but he fails to return. Her mother, Gabisile, worries that something terrible might have happened, and she sets out with Nkunzi to look for him. How will Nkunzi react when he finds out what happened to his son? Find out how the drama unfolds from the Uzalo teasers for May episodes.

Uzalo soapie airs on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 8.30 p.m. Photo: @uzalo_sabc1

Nonka and Kwanda start dating, but Hleziphi is not pleased with Nonka's progress and decides to seek a sangoma's help. Elsewhere, Nosipho is ready to do whatever it takes to get her money back, while Vika is forced to seek help from his biggest rival, but Nkunzi sees the perfect opportunity to have him killed.

Uzalo Teasers for May 2022

Uzalo's storyline never disappoints, and upcoming May episodes have a surprising turn of events that will elicit mixed emotions from viewers. These Uzalo teasers have everything you need to know about the upcoming drama.

Kwanda finally asks Nonka to be his girlfriend. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

2nd of May 2022, Monday: Episode 41

Sbu forces Njeza to be part of his escape plot while Kwanda finally gathers the courage to ask Nonka to be his lady. There is a shocking surprise during Njeza and Sbu's escape.

3rd of May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 42

Njeza and Sbu are in deep trouble after their prison break plan fails. Meanwhile, a new romance is growing at the expense of a friendship. Is it worth it?

4th of May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 43

Many people are not pleased with Vika's presence, while Nosipho is ready to do whatever it takes to get her money back. Meanwhile, it appears Hlelo is waiting for a lost cause.

5th of May 2022, Thursday: Episode 44

Hleziphi's supposedly perfect plan does not unfold as expected, while Nosipho decides to seek Mbatha's assistance. Cocoa believes Vika is capable of killing her, while Hlelo finally finds out about the outcome of Njeza and Sbu's escape plot.

6th of May 2022, Friday: Episode 45

Kwanda and Nonka cross the boundary between pleasure and business as they mix the two. Meanwhile, Sbu is not ready to upset the existing peace as he prefers to live freely, while Njeza has a hard time reintegrating into society. Vika has returned with another planned robbery.

Hleziphini has a sinister plan to keep Nonka and Kwanda apart. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

9th of May 2022, Monday: Episode 46

Njeza and Sbu learn to deal with a painful realization, while Nonka comes to know that it was the best idea to enter a serious relationship with Kwanda. Elsewhere, Pastor Gwala explains to Nosipho and the Shlobos how the debt problem can be resolved.

10th of May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 47

Vika gets back to business as soon as he can, while Sbu has a plan to take out Cool Kruger. Meanwhile, Njeza gives Kwanda a warm welcome as she officially joins the family.

11th of May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 48

Hleziphi is desperate to make Nonka get back to him and decides to seek help from a sangoma. On the other hand, Kwanda surprises Nonka with a vehicle.

12th of May 2022, Thursday: Episode 49

There is a lot of uncertainty in Vika's life at the moment while Hleziphi is on a mission to separate Kwanda and Nonka. Elsewhere, Nyawo feels insecure when a former fiancé appears at the station.

13th of May 2022, Friday: Episode 50

Vika finds out that there is only one way out for him, which means he has no choice but to beg his greatest enemy. Hleziphi is busy with his plan to break the budding romance between Kwanda and Nonka.

Nkunzi shoots Vika. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

16th of May 2022, Monday: Episode 51

Vika is convinced things will fall back into place after completing his task, but it appears Nkunzi is planning something else. Elsewhere, Mbatha has a shocking offer for Gwala while Hleziphi's evil plan is in motion.

17th of May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 52

An impatient Sibonelo wants Vika to be killed soonest, but Nkunzi asks for more time. A desperate Hleziphi is still using Muthi on Nonka while the Shlobo ladies feel they are ready to take over the business world.

18th of May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 53

Vika's proposal pleases Sbu, while Nosiphi feels the Shlobos are not being grateful. Meanwhile, Nonka's love life is a mess, and her business is falling apart. Mondli learns about a truth that is hard to bear.

19th of May 2022, Thursday: Episode 54

Nonka attempts to pick up the pieces, but nothing seems to be working. The Shlobos are convinced that doing business is the easiest thing in the world, while Vika is secretly working on a plan. Sibonelo comes across a shocking surprise outside the house.

20th of May 2022, Friday: Episode 55

Sbu's street party is underway while Nkunzi pulls the trigger and shoots Vika. Later, Gabisile reprimands Nkunzi for lowering the standard of her reputation.

Sibonelo disappears after going out with a mysterious woman. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

23rd of May 2022, Monday: Episode 56

Sibonelo comes across an individual who matches his drive while Shlobo Tours is performing well. Hleziphi is busy creating friction between two unsuspecting victims.

24th of May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 57

Nothing seems to be going right for Nonka, and the more she snoops around, the worse the situation gets. Sibonelo gets an enviable present from the meeting while Nkunzi seizes the opportunity of being home alone with Gabi-chic.

25th of May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 58

Nonka is left speechless after seeing a video of Kwanda having intercourse with her best friend. Elsewhere, Nosipho reveals her greatest desires to Pastor Gwala while the Shlobos have a successful first tour.

26th of May 2022, Thursday: Episode 59

Sibonelo goes out with a mysterious lady, but he takes longer than expected to return. Gabisile is concerned that something terrible might have happened.

27th of May 2022, Friday: Episode 60

Gabisile and Nkunzi set out in search of their son, while Nomaswazi risks her life to help Sibonelo. Nosipho cannot find an escape route as the Shlobos come for their money.

30th of May 2022, Monday: Episode 61

Sibonelo is still in grave danger while the Magwazas get the gift they needed the most. Meanwhile, Hleziphi is not ready to back down while Nosipho manages to make things work in her favour and against the Shlobos.

31st of May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 62

Nkunzi gets some details on what might have happened to his son Sibonelo. Nonka decides to focus on herself while Nosipho overhears a discussion that makes her interested.

Njeza struggles to reintegrate into society after a failed prison break plan. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

What happens to the Uzalo cast?

Uzalo on SABC1 has some of the most talented local actors and actresses who know how to perfect their roles. Here is a recap of what happens to some of the characters in the Uzalo may episodes.

Nonka

Kwanda finally asks her to be his girlfriend, and she agrees. Things start going well for them as they find a way to mix business and pleasure. However, Hleziphi is not happy that Nonka is doing well and seeks a sangoma's help to get back at her. She starts using muthi on her leading to disagreements between the unsuspecting victims. Nonka's business is also failing, and every time she tries to make things work with Kwanda, everything falls apart. She eventually decides to choose herself. Will she find out about Hleziphi's sinister plan?

Sibonelo

He finally meets someone who matches his drive. He later goes out with the mysterious lady but fails to return home, and his mother, Gabisile, is concerned that something terrible might have happened. Nkunzi and Gabisile start searching for him. Meanwhile, Nomaswazi risks her life to help Sibonelo. What will Nkunzi do when he finds out what happened to his son?

May episodes are full of surprising adventures and unexpected twists, as seen from the above Uzalo teasers. What might have happened to Sibonelo? The local show airs on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 8.30 p.m.

