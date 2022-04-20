SABC2 competish Taste Master SA season 3: judges, qualifications, how to apply

Are you a baking legend? If yes, you should consider entering the Taste Master SA baking competition. It is an award-winning show that is aired yearly on SABC 2. All you have to do is compete with others and show that you are the best. The SA show will display high drama, more excellent food, and the best baker will go home with a mouth-watering prize in this third season.

The Taste Master competition comprises a diverse and eclectic group of passionate contestants looking forward to showing off their baking skills and creativity and impressing the judges. While featuring in the reality show is not automatic, interested contestants are expected to apply online through the taste.co.za website and meet the requirements. The new season of the SABC competition season 3 is coming up in July 2022.

Overview of Taste Master SA reality show

The Taste Master SA is a talent search reality series where the next foodie sensation is sought for. Airing on SABC 2, the first season took aspiring undiscovered foodies through an audition for the opportunity of a lifetime to become the resident chef on Afternoon Express, a live daily variety show.

Eight contestants were tested with challenging tasks that examined their skills and pushed their comfort zones. Celebrity chef and author Zola Nene and award-winning culinary master Gregory Czarnecki served as the judges. At the same time, Harmony Katulondi, former Top Billing presenter, was the host.

In the second season, contestants went through different challenges, including the fruit master challenge, where they had to bake a cake celebrating fruit to impress judges Zola Nene and Fritz Schoon. In addition, they were tasked with baking a cake celebrating spices in the second challenge.

At the same time, the third challenge took them through a Masterclass in creating an Instagram-worthy bake that delivers on looks and tastes fantastic. The other challenges included the Chocolate Challenge, The Fire Challenge, and the Patisserie Challenge. The Taste Master SA winner for 2021 went home with a stovetop Le Creuset Zen kettle and the Royal Baking Powder Pastry Mastery Pin.

Who are the Taste Master SA contestants?

This year's baking edition of the Taste Master SA contestants has not been selected. However, you can still be a part of the show. So, if you believe in your culinary skills and creativity, embark on this competition with other good bakers and show what you have got.

How to apply for the Taste Master reality show

If you want to apply for this season 3 edition, the primary qualifications are that you must be a South African citizen and be 18 years or above. Specifically, the steps to follow include these:

Log in to taste.co.za Fill out the entry form, which will contain your personal information and space to upload a video. Upload a video about yourself, tell why you are interested in baking, and show what you have got, i.e., your culinary skills using royal baking powder as one of your main ingredients.

Tips to make your video excellent

If you want to make your video excellent, here are a few tips you should consider:

Spend about 30 seconds talking about yourself

Here, they want to get to know you. Share personal details such as your name, where you are from, your hobbies and interests, your baking story, why you love baking, and why you believe you are a guru in baking. Your openness will help in persuading those who will pick contestants.

Get yourself filmed and show what you can do

Do not show what you have baked before. Instead, bake using Royal baking powder because it serves as a bonus point. Get creative and come up with something unique such as a cake, pie, or cookies.

Make sure your video entry is filled out after completing the form because you will not be considered without it. The video is about 1GB big, so it is advisable to use an online video compressor if the size is bigger.

Do not forget that the application closes at midnight on Monday, 25 April 2022. Also, if you are one of the selected applicants, you will be contacted by 20 May 2022.

Finally, if you have any issues filling out the forms and uploading the video, you can send a mail to thetastemastersa@gmail.com with the information on your form and a link to download the video.

Who are the Taste Master SA judges?

The Taste Master SA judges for this year's edition are the same ones featured in the last baking edition, Zola Nene and artisanal baker Fritz Schoon.

Zola Nene is a celebrity chef and author and is best known as the resident chef on the SABC 3 breakfast show Expresso. She worked in a brasserie in Cheshire, England, for two years. After returning to South Africa, she enrolled at the Institute of Culinary Arts in Stellenbosch and specialised in Food Media. Zola released her first cookbook, Simply Delicious, in 2016.

Fritz Schoon’s career officially began after completing an apprenticeship with a fifth-generation Austrian master baker. His obsession with bread and pastries has catapulted him into a household name. He owns several SCHOON Cafés around the Western Cape, and his bread has also become a staple at several popular restaurant chains across the country.

The Taste Master SA season 3 show is a baking edition that you must not miss as an experienced baker. You have an opportunity to be the next South African baking legend!

