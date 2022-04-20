Can You See Me Teasers for May 2022. Will Vikram marry Anandita?

Can You See Me is a show that touches on life, death, ghosts and the supernatural. After her death, Pihu stays on in the world of the living, unable to communicate with her family. However, Pihu finds out that her death was murder and not an accident. Will she get revenge? Below are the Can You See Me teasers for the May episodes.

Can You See Me is an Indian family drama on Zee World airing from Mondays to Sundays at 7.00 p.m.

Shona is vexed by Anandita's presence and decides to do something about it by shoving her off a balcony. She survives, but trouble is up ahead when Daadi comes to visit. Will Tantrik's plan to trap Pihu be a success? See what to expect in the teasers below.

Can You See Me teasers for May 2022

The Can You See Me episodes for May 2022 are packed with drama, thrill and excitement. Read on for an exciting glimpse into the Can You See Me last episode and what to expect below.

It is revealed that Aarav is involved in the murder of Pihu. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Sunday 1st May 2022 - Episode 72

Mohini's wicked schemes proceed with untimely speed.

Monday, 2nd May 2022 - Episode 73

As Shona loses her eyesight, she still makes evil schemes. Will they succeed?

Tuesday, 3rd May 2022 - Episode 74

In an unfortunate turn of events, Shona shoves Anandita from their balcony. Soon after, the arrival of Vikram's mom signifies torment for Anandita.

Wednesday, 4th May 2022 - Episode 75

Vikram opens up his heart with a request to wed Anandita while Shona mistakenly blasts the cylinder.

Thursday, 5th May 2022 - Episode 76

Daadi is in the process of setting up some wicked schemes. Will they be a success?

Friday, 6th May 2022 - Episode 77

The wicked Daadi makes Anandita walk on top of hot burning coals as Tantrik does his best to take possession of Pihu's soul.

Saturday, 7th May 2022 - Episode 78

Pihu gets a glimpse into her past while the wickedness in Daadi and Mohini grows more with each passing day.

Sunday, 8th May 2022 - Episode 79

Tantrik has a plan to use Shona as the bait in order to trap Pihu. Later on, Tantrik uses witchcraft on Shona. Will his evil schemes come to fruition?

Monday, 9th May 2022 - Episode 80

Aware of the danger Shona is in, Pihu makes it to the temple to rescue Shona. Soon after, Tantrik commands a demon to take over Anandita's body.

Tuesday, 10th May 2022 - Episode 81

The evil spirit plaguing Anandita puts her in a lot of chaos, and she ends up being checked into a Mental Institution.

Wednesday, 11th May 2022 - Episode 82

On Mother's Day, Pihu and Anandita have a great time together.

Thursday, 12th May 2022 - Episode 83

Daadi's heart has grown so cold towards Anandita that she chooses to murder her while she is at the Summer camp.

Friday, 13th May 2022 - Episode 84

Vikram has his heart set on tying the knot with Anandita, but will Daadi, and Mohini's wicked schemes get in the way of a budding marriage?

Saturday, 14th May 2022 - Episode 85

Mohini manipulates Shona into stopping the wedding ceremony of Vikram and Anandita. Later on, Anandita back-pedals, claiming that she and Vikram are not married.

A search for justice from the police will reveal a big secret. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Exclusive look into the Can You See Me last episode

Anandita tries meeting Vikram at a warehouse where Daadi has installed CCTV cameras which expose her when she attempts to kill herself. Vikram is crushed when he sees the footage; at the same time, Pihu shows up and uses magic to burn down the entire warehouse. Vikram tries to save his love, but Daadi prevents him from doing so.

Anandita shows up where Vikram is in a shocking turn of events, leaving Daadi and Mohini stunned. She has her memory back and remembers that Daadi put her in a trance and made her attempt suicide. Unfortunately, Vikram does not believe her and is on his mom's side.

Reminiscing about their wedding, Anandita packs up her wedding sari, and despite Pihu's pleas for her to stay behind, she decides to leave. Vikram is in the process of taking down their wedding pics when he spots Subodh's bloodied clothes and comes to the realisation that his mother is behind the entire ruse.

The entire family enters into a shouting match where Daadi confesses to trying to kill Anandita, and Vikram tries to kick Mohini out. But before she leaves, she reveals that the real Anandita was killed in a gas explosion two years earlier, and the lady in their house is not the real Anandita. Anandita comes clean about everything and leaves for the orphanage that she came from with Avanti.

Anandita and Vikram get pregnant with their first child after something terrible happens to Pihu. She later gives birth to a girl, and Gopal places Pihu's soul into the child.

The Pihu case keeps getting more complicated with every passing day. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

What happens to the Can You See Me cast?

This exciting Indian drama has a diverse cast who have no problems acting shows that touch on the supernatural side of things. Here is a look at what happens to some of the main cast in the Can You See Me Zee World show.

Anandita

Trouble is on the horizon after Shona shoves her, and Daadi appears at the house and later forces her to walk on hot coal. Vikram asks for her hand in marriage, but his mother is against it, unbeknownst to him. Will Anandita make it out unscathed?

Shona

She loses her eyesight but still schemes against Anandita and manages to push her off the balcony. Soon after, she mistakenly sets off a gas explosion and is used by Tantrik to lure Pihu into a trap. In the end, she is manipulated by Mohini to stop the wedding. Will her plans succeed?

The show lacks any dull moments, as revealed by the thrilling Can You See Me teasers above. But will Anandita come clean about her true identity? Find out the answer on the Can You See Me Zee World episodes all week long at 7.00 p.m.

