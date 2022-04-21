Lost in Love teasers for May 2022: Will Kamal and Virat rescue Pari?

Pakhi finds it unbelievable that the man she is deeply in love with is getting married to another woman, and his reassurances fail to calm her nerves. Unfortunately, on the other hand, Sai's father dies in an attempt to take a bullet for his boss, Virat. The twist and turns of events portrayed in these Lost in Love teasers for May 2022 have lent credence to why you must not miss any episode.

Lost in Love Indian drama is the story of a complicated romance among a group of people. It begins with Sia and Virat getting into a contractual marriage to fulfil a one-sided obligation. Virat is already in love with Pakhi and intends to keep it so he must marry Sia to fulfil his promise to the latter's father on his deathbed. Lost in Love teasers help you understand the reasons behind some of the characters' actions.

Lost in Love teasers for May 2022

The Lost in Love drama series has become one of the most exciting shows that viewers look forward to watching daily. While you get set for this month's episodes, get a sneak peek into what happens by reading through the highlights below:

Episodes 31 and 32 - Sunday, 1st of May, 2022

Virat and Kamal try to save Pari while Vithal is apprehended. However, Pakhi finds it hard to stay on course with the probing questions being asked by Bhavani.

Virat informs Sai that she can now return to Nagpur if she wishes, and he goes ahead to drop her at her house. Sai begs Kamal to avoid getting in trouble while Kamal requests an honorarium from Virat.

Episodes 33 and 34 - Monday, 2nd of May, 2022

Virat and Inspector Kamal lay out a plan to catch Jagthap and his associates. Elsewhere, Ashwini ridicules Ninad and Kamal makes an essential sacrifice for Virat.

Virat is saddened by the worsening situation of Kamal's health. However, Virat later discovers something shocking about Samrat, courtesy of Pakhi.

Episodes 35 and 36 - Tuesday, 3rd of May, 2022

Sai is devastated by the demise of inspector Kamal, and she cries profusely at the health centre. Meanwhile, Mansi attempts to get out of the Chavan mansion to look for Samrat.

Inspector Virat volunteers to perform the last burial rites for Kamal while Sai's devastation over the latter's death deepens. Virat continues to show kindness by promising to sponsor Sia through higher education.

Episodes 37 and 38 - Wednesday, 4th of May, 2022

Virat remembers the promises he made to Inspector Kamal as he continues to comfort a sad Sia. Elsewhere, Pahki has lost consciousness inside the temple.

Virat's luggage is packed, and he leaves Gadchiroli just as Pahki's parents go to the Chavan Mansion. Sai is so devastated by Kamal's death that she attempts suicide.

Episodes 39 and 40 - Thursday, 5th of May, 2022

Virat is right on time to rush Sia to the health centre, and he offers to donate some of his blood to keep her alive. The inspector finds himself in a predicament as the situation worsens.

Shivani is the source of Mansi's inspiration, while Karishma becomes privy to a shocking revelation. Finally, Virat gets some guidance from Ninad, and Sia comes out of her unconsciousness.

Episodes 41 and 42 - Friday, 6th of May, 2022

The Chavan family realises some of Shivani's wrong predictions while Virat suffers from nightmares. He later makes an unexpected announcement concerning Sia.

Sai remains unshakable in her resolve to never marry Virat. Virat encounters more trouble when Sia wants to know about Pahki from him.

Episodes 43 and 44 - Saturday, 7th of May, 2022

There is much merriment during Sai's Haldi while Ashwini issues a threat to Pakhi. Virat decides to come out clean about his marriage.

Karishma notices Pakhi's uneasiness in preparation to meet Virat, who is getting married to Sai. Vithal later makes an entrance during Sai's Kanyaadan celebration.

Episodes 45 and 46 - Sunday, 8th of May, 2022

Virat hits Vithal across the face as the latter attempts to disrupt his wedding ceremony. Pakhi finds it unbelievable that Sai and Virat's marriage is going smoothly.

Sai's friends welcome the Chavan family to the marriage as she meets up with Pakhi. However, Pakhi is devastated as Virat attempts to justify his decision to marry.

Episodes 47 and 48 - Monday, 9th of May, 2022

Sai and Pakhi are meeting as Virat introduces them to each other for the first time. Sai becomes emotional as her Vidai ceremony takes place.

Sai becomes emotional as her Vidai ceremony takes place. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Virat successfully persuades Usha to come along with the others to the Chavan property. Sia and Virat are welcomed awkwardly as Pakhi remains heartbroken.

Episodes 49 and 50 - Tuesday, 10th of May, 2022

Bhavani continues ridiculing Usha and Sia, but Ashwini puts an end to it by acknowledging the marriage of Sia and Virat. Devi shares a secret with Sia afterwards.

Virat is in a difficult place after observing the reaction of the rest of the family to his decision and Pakhi is yet to recover from her heartbreak. Sia later confides in Ashwini.

Sia

Sia becomes greatly troubled by the news of the death of a close associate. So much is the sadness that she tries to kill herself, and she would have succeeded if not for the timely intervention of a friend. After waking up from a coma, she is faced with the news of a possible marriage to a man, and although she initially declined the offer, she later went on with the wedding ceremony. Will this be the end of Sia's trouble, or are they just beginning with the unravelling of secrets?

Virat

Inspector Virat and his partner determined to catch a notorious miscreant and his associates in nefarious acts, but it was the beginning of his troubles. Virat's partner sacrificed himself, which led to the latter's death. Virat becomes burdened with guilt, and he tries everything possible to fulfil all the promises he made to his partner before the latter passed away. This leads to his marriage to a young woman, but what does this mean to his relationship with the rest of his family?

Lost in Love teasers for May 2022 are out, and as usual, they will help you enjoy a preview of some of the exciting plots in the upcoming episodes. Undoubtedly, the Lost in Love Hindu drama is an entertaining romance-themed television production for the single and married. Catch the show's two episodes daily on StarLife.

