Bridal Material teasers for May 2022: Roma humiliates Meera’s family

Bridal Material’s storyline revolves around two strong-willed individuals with different personalities, Vivaan and Meera, who come from far-apart worlds. The two cannot stand each other at first but eventually start caring for each other. But will their love surpass the hatred, jealousy, and rejection they face? Keep reading Bridal Material teasers for more on the upcoming drama in May 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Bridal Material is a new Indian series on Zee World. Photo: @ZeeTV

Source: Twitter

In the Bridal Material May episodes, Dolly prays that Vivaan and Meera have a wonderful marriage. Meera's mother-in-law accidentally sets fire to Meera's clothes while carrying out a ritual. Will she be found out? Elsewhere, Roma is secretly up to no good. What are her intentions with a voodoo doll and a watermelon?

Bridal Material teasers for May 2022

Dolly hopes and wishes that Vivaan and Meera have a smooth marriage. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

What is coming up in May episodes of Bridal Material on Zee World? Go through the teasers to find out what to expect in May.

1st May 2022, Sunday: Episode 23

Dolly hopes and wishes that Vivaan and Meera have a smooth marriage. Later, Meera chooses to disclose the truth regarding her wedding with Vivaan to her family.

2nd May 2022, Monday: Episode 24

Vivaan's mother is dismayed after watching her son's marriage to an Indian girl on the news. Then, Meera erupts out at a woman in the market for her reckless driving.

3rd May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 25

Roma does her best to poison Amaya against her brother, but she declines to lend an ear. Meera's mother-in-law accidentally sets fire to Meera's clothes while carrying out a ritual.

4th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 26

Roma is stunned to see Vivaan act civilly with Meera's family regardless of his ailment.

5th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 27

Roma ascertains to Vivaan that his mum is dead and that Meera hid the truth from him. Also, Roma demands that Meera's family leaves Vivaan's house.

6th May 2022, Friday: Episode 28

Roma is secretly up to no good. What is she doing with a voodoo doll and a watermelon? Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Roma is secretly up to no good. What is she doing with a voodoo doll and a watermelon? Elsewhere, Meera's dad collapses.

7th May 2022, Saturday: Episode 29

Roma does her best to create a wall between Vivaan and Meera. Meera desires to bring Vivaan's mum home to crown his special day. However, she informs her sister to halt the party to confirm that Vivaan's mother is alive. Vivaan remembers the times he spent with Meera.

8th May 2022, Sunday: Episode 30

Meera tells her family that Vivaan will not make it to the party. Elsewhere, Roma is infuriated once she learns that Vivaan is having the time of his life. She storms into the party and informs them that Vivaan's mother is dead; she even swears on a holy book to make them believe.

9th May 2022, Monday: Episode 31

Meera blames Roma for fabricating Pammi K and keeping the truth from Vivaan. Vivaan contacts his mother and warns her of ruining her life. He also warns Mr Sunny lest his mother reaches out again.

10th May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 32

The police inspector does his best to manipulate Jaspreet into signing the papers granting permission to reopen her mother's murder case. Meanwhile, Amaya and Meera find their way into the police station on time and demand the police inspector yield the case files.

11th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 33

Pammi is astonished to run into Roma.

12th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 34

Meera has the notion that something awful is about to happen. Vivaan is distraught after receiving a call revealing that Pammi's number was traced to Sohni Kudi Academy. He instantly leaves to look for his mother.

13th May 2022, Friday: Episode 35

Meera and Vivaan join an ongoing play as Sohni and Mahiwal. However, it is not long before Sherry, and her assailants locate and capture them once more. Elsewhere, Roma vents her frustration by demeaning Meera's loved ones.

14th May 2022, Saturday: Episode 36

Roma notes that things have not gone according to plan. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Roma notes that things have not gone according to plan. Pammi learns of Amaya's accident and hurriedly goes to the hospital. However, on arrival, she eavesdrops on Vivaan as he expresses how he loathes her.

What happens to the Bridal Material cast?

Bridal Material on Zee World is just not like any other soap opera. The Indian television series storyline will leave you anticipating what will happen next to your favourite cast. Here is a glimpse of what happens to some of the characters in the show.

Meera

She loses it after a lady engages in reckless driving. Her mother-in-law accidentally burns her clothes. How will she react? Her dad unexpectedly collapses. She is also unhappy with Roma after discovering her evil deeds and the lengths she would go for her happiness. She and Vivaan attend a play as different people.

Vivaan

He acts civilly with his wife's family, which astonishes Roma. He also learns that there is a possibility that his mother may be dead. He later contacts her and warns her of messing up his life.

Meera sells stolen jewellry that belongs to Vivaan's mother without knowing. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Roma

She is determined to ruin the lives of Vivaan and Meera. She is not excited to see that Vivaan and Meera's family are getting along. She also lies to Vivaan that his mother is dead and even swears by a holy book.

Bridal Material teasers for May 2022 share a preview of what the characters are up to and what to expect. Thus, do not miss the show on Zee World from Mondays to Sundays at 9.00 p.m.

READ ALSO: Lost in Love teasers for May 2022: Will Kamal and Virat rescue Pari?

Briefly.co.za has shared updates on the latest Lost in Love teasers. Pakhi finds it unbelievable that the man she is deeply in love with is getting married to another woman, and his reassurances fail to calm her nerves.

Unfortunately, on the other hand, Sai's father dies in an attempt to take a bullet for his boss, Virat. The twist and turns of events portrayed in these Lost in Love teasers for May 2022 have lent credence to why you must not miss any episode.

Source: Briefly News