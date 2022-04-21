Gabriel is shown as an embodiment of capability and vulnerability in the Isono on eTV teasers for May 2022. He is at the helm of orchestrating one of the biggest heists, but his soft spot for his close relationships proves to be a threat to his success in his line of business. On the other hand, Abednego does not have the luxury of sympathy, and he quickly handles the business that should have been Gabriel's. Abednego's actions bring him into Mary's favour.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Isono drama airs on eTV at 20h25. Photo: @Zakrim Mitambo

Source: UGC

Isono South African drama series is an entertaining example of why you need to look before you leap, whether towards or away from a situation. Something is always cooking behind the scenes, and to understand people's real intentions, sometimes you must step into their shoes. This month's Isono series will allow you to accustom yourself to some exciting activities that influence the main characters' actions.

Isono teasers for May 2022

The Isono teasers are useful sneak peeks that help you have a foreknowledge of the happenings in fresh episodes of this South African soapie. For instance, what will be the repercussions for Makwande and Lesedi's dishonesty? Find out from these upcoming episodes.

Episode 16 - Monday, 2nd of May, 2022

Title: Loyalty

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mary mounts pressure on Gabriel to have him handle the situation with Pastor Duma. However, Makwande saves the day when someone least expects it. Simon's grudges against Zakwe reach the top, while Abednego wants to strike a deal with Gabriel.

Episode 17 - Tuesday, 3rd of May, 2022

Title: A Tale of Two Sons

Mary shows herself to Abednego, and he gets his first job from her. Millicent comes back to meet Makwande and Esther, but she is distraught, and Esther must look for a way to make her happy. Finally, Simon unveils the Swedes' proposal on how to improve the chances of Lesedi's performances.

Episode 18 - Wednesday, 4th of May, 2022

Title: Surrender

Gabriel gets terrible feedback concerning Duma's strategy. Millicent and Makwande are back on good terms, while Simon is in charge of managing Lesedi's ability.

Episode 19 - Thursday, 5th of May, 2022

Title: Redemption

Mary is determined to ensure that Pastor Duma's poor choices are not connected to her in the future. Gabriel feels terrible about some of his actions, but this is the time that he finds a worthy friend in Angelina. The HOG KIDS are hellbent on forming a band, while Millicent must get ready for a big day ahead of her.

Episode 20 - Friday, 6th of May, 2022

Title: Dead but not forgotten

Everyone seems to be headed in only one direction, Pastor Duma's home, as they all want to glimpse Angelina's involvement in the current happenings. Abednego becomes the knight in shining armour for Gabriel when the latter begins to feel guilty about something.

Abednego becomes the knight in shining armour for Gabriel when the latter begins to feel guilty about something. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 21 - Monday, 9th of May, 2022

Title: The mourning after

Mary wants Abednego to handle a dangerous situation. Makwande conceals his secrets from Esther while revealing them to Brian. Lesedi is working up a plan that will lead to Simon's ousting from the band.

Episode 22 - Tuesday, 10th of May, 2022

Title: In roads

Abednego and Gabriel's bond deepens, and it is a severe problem for the execution of Mary's grand scheme. Esther seems to be becoming an outsider in her relationship with Makwande. Finally, Mncedisi reveals all plans to Mary.

Episode 23 - Wednesday, 11th of May, 2022

Title: Unions

Mary wants to establish a new enterprise, and she attempts to persuade Abednego and Gabriel to be her partner. But, unfortunately, Millicent and Makwande take their relationship a little too far, while Simon pulls a trick to become the man in charge again.

Episode 24 - Thursday, 12th of May, 2022

Title: Old friends, New friends

Mary is up to her devilish scheming while Gabriel comes up with a series of plots to execute a heist. Makwande conceals some of his wrongdoings from Esther while Mary has Lesedi in a weird situation.

Episode 25 - Friday, 13th of May, 2022

Title: House of Disgrace

Mary gets back at Gabriel in the most hurtful way, but he does not know it yet. Millicent weirdly gets her pound of flesh as Makwande and Esther engage in an argument. Meanwhile, Zakwe must go through with a hurtful yet critical plan against Lesedi.

Episode 26 - Monday, 16th of May, 2022

Title: Team Mary

The plots towards executing the heist are ongoing, and Gabriel is a master at handling this situation, but Abednego and Mamba are more like hindrances than assistants. Esther discovers that Makwande is cheating on her with Millicent, and the repercussions of this revelation are enormous. Lesedi gets the chance to improve the chances of her performance, but Simon might prove to be the biggest stumbling block.

Episode 27 - Tuesday, 17th of May, 2022

Title: In Transit

Someone unplanned becomes privy to the execution of Gabriel's heist. Ma's peaceful existence gets rattled by a massive problem.

Ma's peaceful existence gets rattled by a massive problem. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 28 - Wednesday, 18th of May, 2022

Title: Made you look

Mary enlists the help of AB to help put in place a piece of the puzzle that will cement the fate of an enemy. Gazati gets a weird but unsuspecting shock.

Episode 29 - Thursday, 19th of May, 2022

Title: Witness

Lesedi's fresh makeover is dramatically effective, while Makwande puts his life on the line. Mary realises that an unforeseen situation might affect the success of the heist.

Episode 30 - Friday, 20th of May, 2022

Title: New Deals

Mary wants Gabriel to handle the developing situation in the heist that may be dangerous to their anonymity, but the latter hesitates as this problem is familiar. Esther's heart is broken, while Zakwe endangers a life even though all he wants to do is help out.

Episode 31 - Monday, 23rd of May, 2022

Title: The Msizi effect

Msizi happens to know the identity of one of the thieves, while Mary wants Mncedisi to make Esther happy. Makwande conceals how things are going for him from associates while Zakwe gets the better of Simon.

Episode 32 - Tuesday, 24th of May, 2022

Title: To the future

Mary resorts to extreme measures to keep a stubborn employee in line. Noluthando and Millicent plan to throw a party to help save the tavern. Mam'Lili must pin her love.

Episode 33 - Wednesday, 25th of May, 2022

Title: The Promised Land

Abednego has a dead body on his hands, and burying the body is complicated. Esther decides to move on from the recent heartbreak that she suffered at the hands of Makwande. Mary showers some love on Zakwe for the latter's decision to dominate the limelight.

Episode 34 - Thursday, 26th of May, 2022

Title: Loose ends

Abednego is on top of executing their heist's problem, which makes him bond more with Mary while they discuss the different future that is available to Gabriel. Makwande makes a rather extreme choice about his romantic relationship and career. Zakwe wants to get back the favour of Lesedi, and he must come up with a new strategy to achieve this.

Mary showers some love on Zakwe for the latter's decision to dominate the limelight. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 35 - Friday, 27th of May, 2022

Title: Second chances

Jumima is thrown into a psychotic state thanks to the event of a burning doll. After the former moves out, there is no resurrection for Makwande and Esther's love life.

Episode 36 - Monday, 30th of May, 2022

Title: Back from the dead

Mary realises that her enemy is still roaming freely. Mary attempts to matchmake Mncedisi and Esther, but the latter will have none of it. Zakwe sets up a meeting to introduce Veldskoen and VOG, but it does not seem to go as planned.

Episode 37 - Tuesday, 31st of May, 2022

Title: Don't go soft on me

Mam'Lili is upset when Msizi comes through only half-heartedly. Veldskoen promises to make the VOG some prosperity and popularity, while Mary rewards Abednego appropriately.

Makwande

Makwande is caught up in the love web of two women. He is already in a serious relationship with one of them, but the second's entrance into the scene makes him lose all of his morals. He begins to cheat on his lover, and the accompanying vices like lies and coverups manifest. His lover finds out and decides to continue her life without him. Eventually, Makwande chooses to make a serious decision about his career and relationships.

Gabriel

Gabriel happens to be one of the master planners in a heist that a gang must carry out. He does the most of the planning, and everyone believes in his ability until he must take care of something important to the heist. Gabriel is unwilling to bring himself to take care of this situation as it might mean harming the people dear to him. His hesitation seems to overshadow all of his good works, and now his future is in doubt.

The latest Isono on eTV teasers are out, and as usual, they offer you some great preview of what the actual episodes will look like when you watch them. This South African drama is a witch blend of crime, law, and justice. Therefore, do not miss the episodes as they broadcast on eTV from Mondays to Fridays at 20h25.

READ ALSO: Lost in Love teasers for May 2022: Will Kamal and Virat rescue Pari?

The latest Lost in Love highlights for May 2022 are out, and as published on Briefly.co.za, Pakhi finds it unbelievable that the man she is deeply in love with is getting married to another woman, and his reassurances fail to calm her nerves.

Unfortunately, on the other hand, Sai's father dies in an attempt to take a bullet for his boss, Virat. Find out how the events unfold in the post.

Source: Briefly News