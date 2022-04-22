In the previous Lingashoni episodes, Seipati was determined to keep Cele for herself at all costs. She takes her plan too far when she tries to kill Puleng, who is in a coma. However, it appears destiny has other plans for her. What will be her fate? Keep reading the Lingashoni 2 teasers to find out how the drama unfolds this May.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lingashoni season 2 airs on 1Magic from Mondays to Thursdays at 9.30 p.m. Photo: @Mzansimagic

Source: Twitter

Nothing seems to be going right in the Cele and Nondumo households. Mandla Cele and Robert continue to face each other in court as Robert’s fate lies in the hands of the attorneys. Meanwhile, Sarah sinks deeper into problems, and her feud with Mpumi escalates.

Lingashoni 2 teasers for May 2022

What awaits in the May episodes of Lingashoni 2 on 1Magic? Here are all the teasers on the action to expect during the month.

Seipati tries to kill Puleng in her coma. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

2nd May 2022, Monday: Episode 25

Mandla takes the stand in court and what he says puts Robert into more trouble. Seipati gets ready for her big day at the altar, while Bangizwe has a hard time trying to stay away from the Shabalalas.

3rd May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 26

Puleng is undergoing significant changes, but not everyone will be pleased. Elsewhere, Robert admits to the incriminating evidence, and it appears the Shabalalas will start celebrating Christmas early.

4th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 27

Robert comes across implicating evidence that is likely to land Sarah in a sticky situation. Someone is smitten with Saipati and makes a move on her while Japan hits a smaller jackpot.

5th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 28

Seipati decides to silence Puleng for good in her coma, but another issue emerges. Meanwhile, in court, Sarah takes the stand and puts on a performance, but it seems the Prosecutor is about to give her a major surprise. Japan finds himself a job to do at the marriage ceremony.

Robert's fate in court lies in the lawyers' hands. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

9th May 2022, Monday: Episode 29

Puleng reveals to everyone that Seipat is the one who tried to end her life. Meanwhile, Sarah finds out that Robert landed her into major trouble to save himself. Puleng and Brenda confront each other in a heated argument.

10th May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 30

Seipati is waiting for Mandla to put his signature on the marriage agreement while Robert is doing all he can to get Sarah’s forgiveness. Poppy finds out an intimate secret between Brenda and an admirer.

11th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 31

Nothing seems to be going right in the Nondumo and Cele households. Robert is trying his best to set things right at the Nondumos, but his efforts fail to bear fruits. Bangizwe gets comfortable at Brenda’s home.

12th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 32

Puleng discovers that Papi has put her in trouble to save himself regarding the Shisanyama fire saga. Elsewhere, Dennis is not ready to assist Sarah with her legal issues. Puleng lets everyone know that Brenda is a thief.

Robert throws Sarah under the bus. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

16th May 2022, Monday: Episode 33

Sarah faces the consequences of lying under oath, and she is surprised by the sentencing she receives. Gagashe is not giving up on trying to win Seipati over, while Japan and Poppy have different views regarding Puleng and Brenda.

17th May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 34

Mandla pushes Seipati into the arms of another man unintentionally. Sarah is haunted by her wrongdoing while the chemistry between Brenda and Bangizwe is growing.

18th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 35

Puleng finds Seipati in an embarrassing position and discovers that she is hiding a secret. Sarah’s problems keep multiplying while Poppy finally finds out why Puleng decides to escape from home.

19th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 36

Seipati has found a trick to help her deal with Puleng, the bully, while Robert faces an excruciating day. Elsewhere, Brenda knows what to do to calm down an infuriated Bangizwe.

Gagashe makes a move on Seipati as he surprises her with a helicopter trip. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

23rd May 2022, Monday: Episode 37

Seipati makes a decision with Gagashe that she will not be able to undo. Mpumi comes up with a decision that is likely to haunt her in the future, while Bangizwe is happy to be in a position of being depended on.

24th May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 38

Gagashe surprises Seipati with a helicopter trip to Cape Town. Sarah discovers that Mpumi took the Nondumo Foundation job, while Brenda is not ready to reveal the truth to Japan regarding his dad.

25th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 39

Seipati deceives Mandla, and he falls for it, while Robert’s fate is to be determined by the attorneys. Elsewhere, people treat Poppy harshly when she tries to find employment.

26th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 40

The absence of Seipati in the Cele household leads to more problems, while Sarah’s life is at its lowest. Brenda helps Poppy boost her confidence to land the job.

30th May 2022, Monday: Episode 41

Gagashe wants to know what occurred on the day that Letlotlo passed away, and Puleng has no choice but to give him the information. Meanwhile, Donald and Robert attempt to help Mpumi and Sarah set their differences aside.

31st May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 42

Seipati is found in an embarrassing situation with the worst possible person. Can she redeem herself? Nothing is getting better in the tense relationship between Mpumi and Sarah while Poppy receives a lifeline.

Sarah and Mpumi's feud escalates out of control. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Lingashoni 2 cast?

Lingashoni season 2 is getting more entertaining in the upcoming May episodes. Can the lawyers save Robert from his ongoing court battle? Will Mandla regret pushing Seipati into another man’s arms?

Seipati

She prepares for her wedding day and expects Mandla Cele to sign the marriage contract. She then tries to silence Puleng for good in her coma but fails. Later, Puleng exposes her for trying to kill her. Gagashe, who has made himself too comfortable in Mandla’s household, starts making moves and is determined to win Seipati’s heart. He even surprises her with a helicopter trip to Cape Town. But can he make her forget Mandla Cele?

Sarah

Robert finds implicating evidence against her and uses it to his advantage. Her troubles then escalate out of control as things continue to fall apart in the Nondumo household. Dennis refuses to assist her in her legal issues, and she is later given a surprising sentence for perjury. Sarah also starts feuding with Mpumi when she takes her job at the Nondumo Foundation. Robert and Donald try to make the two ladies get along but fail. How will Sarah make things right?

From the Lingashoni 2 teasers, this May's episodes are a must-watch if you love thrilling local drama. How will the Cele and Nondumo households fix their problems? The television series airs on 1Magic from Mondays to Thursdays at 9.30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Imbewu teasers for May 2022 episodes: Maluju Energy gets a new CEO!

Briefly.co.za highlighted the drama to expect in the upcoming May episodes of Imbewu on eTV. Phakade almost blows up the Maluju board with a bomb, while Nkululeko is determined to make MaZulu step down so that he takes over as CEO.

Shongololo and Maluju Energy finally reach an agreement, and MaZulu names the new CEO, but the choice leaves everyone in shock. Elsewhere, Jason calls off his engagement with Shria while Sebenzile declares it is time she and Phakade got married after finding out he will be earning millions in the gas drilling project.

Source: Briefly News