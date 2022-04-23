Gomora 3 Teasers for May 2022: Sibongile has a new fling with a mysterious man

If you watched the last episodes of Gomora, one of the questions on your mind might be what to expect as the new season premieres. These Gomora 3 teasers for May 2022 give a glimpse of what to expect.

Gomora season 3 on Mzansi Magic every Monday to Friday at 7.30 p.m.

In the May 2021 episodes of Gomora, Mr Leballo and Sibongile start a forbidden romance, and Bongani frustrates Zodwa and the kids. So what will Zodwa do to save themselves from the headache? Find out from the following Gomora teasers.

Gomora 3 teasers for May 2022

Sdumo and Stompie start problems in Gomora. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

If you have been following this series, you will understand how Gomora cast members spike excitement in the viewers' minds as they figure out who is telling the truth or lying. Below is a sneak peek of what the upcoming episodes are hinged on.

Episode 6 - Monday, 2nd of May, 2022

Sdumo and Stompie start problems in Gomora. Sibongile fails to pass an old sugar daddy trick.

Episode 7 - Tuesday, 3rd of May, 2022

Sibongile conceals where she got her new phone. Bongani loses his job for failing to do his job. Elsewhere, Thathi refuses to talk to Gugu.

Episode 8 - Wednesday, 4th of May, 2022

Gladys gets in touch with Ntokozo, while Bongani frustrates Zodwa and the children. Thathi shows her teeth.

Episode 9 - Thursday, 5th of May, 2022

Mr Leballo informs Sibongile she is a regret, while Songa loses his new taxi. Elsewhere, Sonto is ready to offer a reward for information about the plundering.

Episode 10 - Friday, 6th of May, 2022

Thathi directs Stompie to hijack rich men while Sdumo reveals to Sonto that Thathi is behind the looting.

Episode 11 - Monday, 9th of May, 2022

Stompie informs Sonto that Phumlani was the one funding Brains and Sdumo. Sibongile fails to get sleep while Sonto shoots Sdumo in the arm.

Episode 12 - Tuesday, 10th of May, 2022

Mjay shoots at Thathi while Sonto has deep thoughts on whether Thathi is telling the truth.

Episode 13 - Wednesday, 11th of May, 2022

Sibongile's actions create suspicion at school. But, on the other hand, Thathi turns a deaf ear to her family.

Episode 14 - Thursday, 12th of May, 2022

Sibongile's new look comes with unique challenges, while Thathi's worst nightmare culminates as a bang on the door.

Episode 15 - Friday, 13th of May, 2022

Thathi wishes to lay back for a while, but he has no idea where to go. Sonto takes matters into her hands and attacks "Mike Jnr."

Episode 16 - Monday, 16th of May, 2022

Sibongile gets mischievous with the truth regarding the money, while Mike Jnr. Reveals he can reach the Molefe's at any time.

Episode 17 - Tuesday, 17th of May, 2022

Thathi learns the horrible truth regarding Gugu's abduction while Zodwa chases Sibongile from her house. Finally, Sonto is ready to do what it takes to get Mike Jnr.

Episode 18 - Wednesday, 18th of May, 2022

A job searching Ntokozo finds himself drowning in deep problems. Then, Sibongile moves in with someone unexpected.

Episode 19 - Thursday, 19th of May, 2022

A hostage encounter finds its way to the Molefe family, all thanks to Thathi. Ntokozo unknowingly heads right into a problem.

Episode 20 - Friday, 20th of May, 2022

Sonto murders someone in cold blood, while Gladys faults Thathi for kidnapping her son. Elsewhere, Mike Jnr. wants to wipe out Sonto's family.

Sonto murders someone in cold blood. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Episode 21 - Monday, 23rd of May, 2022

Teddy realizes that Stompie resides with Sibongile. Stompie has reservations about Mr Leballo's intentions with Sibongile.

Episode 22 - Tuesday, 24th of May, 2022

Thathi and the girls agree to take on the hostel. However, Ntokozo fights for his freedom and takes matters into his own hands.

Episode 23 - Wednesday, 25th of May, 2022

Thathi's plan fails to materialize after much planning. Qhoqhoqho cooks up a creepy plan meant to cause Sonto sadness.

Episode 24 - Thursday, 26th of May, 2022

Zodwa exposes Mr Leballo to everyone after seeing him share a kiss with Sibongile.

Episode 25 - Friday, 27th of May, 2022

Sibongile receives the worst treatment from her own. Thathi and the girls stir up mayhem at the hostel.

Episode 26 - Monday, 30th of May, 2022

Ntokozo and Gugu try their best to accept the current situation of their abduction. Mike Jnr. strategizes on attacking the Molefe's, while Zodwa tries to iron out things with Sibongile.

Episode 27 - Tuesday, 31st of May, 2022

Thathi and the girls clean the streets while Ma'Sonto does her best to get through to her daughter.

Ma'Sonto does her best to get through to her daughter. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Sibongile

She decides to start an affair with Mr Leballo thinking it will not come back to bite her. She hides the truth from her family and everyone about where she got her new phone. Her secret is found out. What will she do to redeem herself?

Zodwa

She finds herself in a contemplating situation with the kids. Also, she chases Sibongile from her place. Later on, she exposes Mr Leballo for who he is and tries to make amends with Sibongile.

From the above Gomora 3 teasers for May 2022 episodes, you should get ready to witness Zodwa's wise decision-making as she tries to make things right for everyone. Will she manage to end the affair between Mr Leballo and Sibongile? Catch the local show on Mzansi Magic every Monday to Friday at 7.30 p.m.

