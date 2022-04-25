Dokter Ali 2 Teasers for May 2022: Will Ali and Nazli’s relationship survive?

Ali has plans to resign from the medical facility as he feels pushed to the breaking point. His relationship with Nazli is not in a great place as they fail to agree on several issues and he does not support her as she deals with her father’s drinking problem. Can Doctor Ferman and Nazli help him overcome his issues? Keep reading the Dokter Ali 2 teasers to find out how the drama unfolds.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Dokter Ali S2 airs on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 8.30 p.m. Photo: @mucizedoktorfox

Source: Twitter

Doctor Adil performs his first operation after his surgery while Ferman is angry when bureaucracy gets in the way of helping a patient get better. Meanwhile, Belize’s relationship with Ferman is not improving as she struggles to get a perfect work-life balance.

Dokter Ali 2 teasers for May 2022

Ali’s savant syndrome does not hinder him from proving people wrong about his ability to be a reliable surgeon. Go through these teasers for more on how the special doctor handles his professional and social life in the Dokter Ali 2 May episodes.

Ferman and Belize's relationship deteriorates. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

2nd May 2022, Monday: Episode 11

The employees are forced to take drastic actions when Adil refuses to undergo further treatments. Belize and Ferman’s relationship is not getting any better while Ali wants to be the baby’s brother at all costs.

3rd May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 12

Ali has made up his mind and does not want to continue working at the medical facility. Nazli learns about it in an unpleasant way. Is Ali going to ignore Nazli and Ferman’s pleas for him to stay?

4th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 13

Ali rescues Adil from Tanju’s scheme and helps him reunite with Ferda. Meanwhile, Beliz has planned a surprise for Ali while Ferman appears to have reached cloud nine.

5th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 14

Ferman decides to divide the employees into two competing groups. Beliz has a hard time adapting to the baby when Ali keeps interfering.

6th May 2022, Friday: Episode 15

Beliz is struggling to achieve a favourable work-life balance. Elsewhere, Ferman and Ferda’s fierce competition regarding Tanju gets heated. Who will outsmart the other?

Ali is determined to resign from the hospital. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

9th May 2022, Monday: Episode 16

Ali organizes a night party but some of the physicians decide to sabotage the event. Ferda accosts Adil and he finally starts improving.

10th May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 17

Some assistants have exemplary performances while others fail in a bid to become the next head assistant. Ferda has a negative influence on relationships as she makes her father do whatever she wants.

11th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 18

Durik is good to Ali but it seems he is only doing it for his selfish gain. Ali decides to do something honourable that will cost him a lot while Ferman hits home when he discusses Ali with Ferda.

12th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 19

The results of the first round in the head assistant competition are out. Nazli is ready to teach Ali how to drive but things do not unfold well as the two fail to find common ground.

13th May 2022, Friday: Episode 20

Reporters fill the medical facility as the physicians do their best to give a young man another chance to live. Nazli’s father makes the employees have conflicting reactions.

Ali organizes a party but some of the doctors ruin the night. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

16th May 2022, Monday: Episode 21

Nazli has a hard time getting used to her dad being present at the medical facility. Meanwhile, Ferman is not happy when bureaucracy interferes with the treatment of a patient at the facility.

17th May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 22

Nazli learns that at times it is important to let go while Demir and Doruk are taking the contest too seriously. Ferman resolves to do something that is likely to have serious consequences.

18th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 23

Ali has not revealed a certain truth to Nazli and keeping the secret is becoming unbearable for him. The physicians have to treat the student who was ambushed on college premises as well as the attacker and the person who rescued her.

19th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 24

The pressure is mounting on everyone as they try to keep secrets from each other. The situation does not seem to be unfolding in Ali’s favour as his court case comes to a close.

20th May 2022, Friday: Episode 25

Doruk helps Ali not to give up while Nazli and Ferman are doing their best to help Ali solve his problems. Ali is almost losing and giving up but ends up saving the day.

Things are not looking good for Ali as his court date approaches. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

23rd May 2022, Monday: Episode 26

The court date has arrived and Ali is surprised to learn about the things that have been going on without his knowledge. Ismet has returned to the medical facility while Gunes discovers the truth regarding his table.

24th May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 27

Ferman is convinced that the parents of one of the patients are not telling the entire truth. Meanwhile, Ali makes up his mind to test Ismet’s resolve. Tanju later takes Leyla and Ali to Kivilcim’s burial site.

25th May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 28

Ali decides to reveal to Nazli about her dad’s drinking problem. Meanwhile, Adil does his first operation since his surgery and ends up creating friction, while Beliz accosts Ferhan regarding his commitment to the child.

26th May 2022, Thursday: Episode 29

Doruk has a hard time trying to maintain his composure. Ali does not have what it takes to support Nazli when she makes a difficult decision concerning her dad.

27th May 2022, Friday: Episode 30

A well-known soccer athlete comes to the medical facility and Ali lands in trouble again. Ferda gets a patient with a fascinating illness and a more intriguing background. Beliz resolves to change her current circumstance.

30th May 2022, Monday: Episode 31

Demir has doubts regarding his life after getting a patient who must make a choice regarding their life. Elsewhere, Ferman feels deserted, while Beliz attempts to get close to Leyla.

31st May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 32

Ali is almost giving up. Is this the end of his relationship with Nazli? Meanwhile, Adil manages to encourage a patient with an example of his family and this helps him get closer to Ferda.

Ali fails to support Nazli as she deals with her father. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Dokter Ali 2 cast?

Doctor Ali is going through a lot in the May episodes of Dokter Ali 2 on eExtra. How will he manage his work and at the same time ensure that his relationship with Nazli does not break?

Doctor Ali

He is determined to resign from the medical facility but Nazli and Ferman try to persuade him to stay. He later makes an honourable decision that will cost him a lot while Nazli agrees to offer him driving lessons but it does not end well. He later struggles to keep a secret from Nazli and things are not looking good as his court date nears. Doruk helps him stand his ground while Nazli and Ferman try to find a solution to his problems. He later gathers the courage to inform Nazli about his father’s drinking but fails to support her when she makes a difficult decision regarding her dad.

Beliz

Her relationship with Ferman is not getting better. She struggles to adapt to the baby with Ali’s interference and has trouble trying to get a perfect work-life balance.

Doctor Adil

The hospital staff is forced to take extreme measures when he refuses further treatment. He starts making progress when Ferda confronts him. Later, he creates friction when he performs his first surgery since his operation. He manages to grow closer to Ferda when he uses his family to encourage a patient.

From the Dokter Ali 2 teasers, the medical drama promises the best television entertainment this May. Who will win the head assistant position? The Turkish soap opera airs on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 8.30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Legacy 2 teasers for May 2022: Drastic change of Legacy CEOs raises eyebrows

Briefly.co.za highlighted the drama to expect in the upcoming May episodes of Legacy S2 on M-Net. Felicity’s darkest secret is almost coming to light and she is forced to take drastic measures when Dineo refuses to compromise.

Angelique, who is coming close to uncovering the truth, steps down as Legacy CEO and Dineo takes over. The sudden change of CEOs makes people suspicious.

Source: Briefly News