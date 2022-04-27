The River 5 on 1Magic Teasers for May 2022: Mambutho's plans go awry

The River 5 on 1Magic teasers for May 2022 are here, and Mabutho seems to be spiralling into oblivion. His plan to get back on his feet crumbles, leaving him at the mercy of his enemies. He reconsiders, pleading with his foes. Meanwhile, other The River 5 on 1Magic cast members are hopeful for a brighter future. How well do good and evil blend?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The River 5 on 1Magic Teasers for May 2022. Photo: @The River 1magic

Source: Facebook

As The River 5 on 1Magic storyline unfolds, Zolani faces the worst days of his life. He is in a complicated situation that requires him to make a difficult decision. He has to choose between his family and his peace of mind. Being in this situation makes him feel awful about not doing enough as a husband and father. The River 5 on 1Magic teasers for May 2022 highlight how he deals with his situation. Is there hope for calm after the storm?

The River 5 on 1Magic teasers for May 2022

Recent episodes revealed the heightened wrangles between the Mokoenas and Dikanas. The feud drags innocent people into complicated situations. Others suffer the consequences of crimes they did not commit. Is denouncing one's family an option?

Episode 61 - Monday, 2nd of May 2022

Say a little prayer for me

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mabutho's plan faces an unforeseen hurdle when one of the people closest to him unmasks him. Zolani's life crumbles when he hears shocking details about his wife and child's fate.

Episode 62 - Tuesday, 3rd of May 2022

What is she doing here?

Mabutho's dodgy plans force him back into a corner, and the Dikana family members receive an uninvited guest.

Episode 63 - Wednesday, 4th of May 2022

Loyalty and threats

Mabutho and Charlie are forced to reconsider their plan, and the Dikanas receive life-changing news.

Episode 64 - Thursday, 5th of May 2022

The worst is yet to come

Zolani receives devastating news about one of the girls, and Mabutho scrambles when he faces another bump in one of his plans.

Episode 65 - Friday, 6th of May 2022

The bluff

Zolani struggles to come to terms with his new reality. Meanwhile, Mabutho attempts to get a grip on his life, although he worries that Charlie might get in the way.

Episode 66 - Monday, 9th of May 2022

Hot potato

The Dikanas are unsure of what to do with the shocking news they just received. Elsewhere, Mabutho's enemies wage a war on him.

Episode 67 - Tuesday, 10th of May 2022

The man who knocks

Zolani is in a dilemma; he is unsure whether to protect someone he loves or tell them the truth. Mabutho is determined to get back at his enemies.

Zolani's world comes crumbling down his face. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 68 - Wednesday, 11th of May 2022

Holes in the heart

The Mokoenas reel from what happened to Paulina and Mabutho. Beauty's mouth becomes a dangerous weapon once again.

Episode 69 - Thursday, 12th of May 2022

Blame it on me

A mother feels guilty for hiding a secret, and a friend worries that a confidant will betray them.

Episode 70 - Friday, 13th of May 2022

Location Si-La

Zolani receives more shocking information, and Mabutho makes a daring move.

Episode 71 - Monday, 16th of May 2022

One drink?

Lindiwe discovers new information that might change the trajectory of how everything is happening. Elsewhere, Zolani struggles to come to terms with his latest discovery.

Episode 72 - Tuesday, 17th of May 2022

Too close to the sun

Lindiwe prepares the perfect trap for a new enemy, and Zolani finally bares his wounded soul.

Episode 73 - Wednesday, 18th of May 2022

Wade in the water

A grieving mother is on the verge of giving up. She cannot keep up with all the hate from her family. Mabutho and Lindiwe's cat and mouse game sends one of them over a cliff.

Episode 74 - Thursday, 19th of May 2022

The arrival of disaster

The Mokoena family members experience an unexpected change of events on a day that seemed promising.

Episode 75 - Friday, 20th of May 2022

Hello to the Hlophes

Zweli encounters a new, tougher, braver and more ruthless enemy out for blood.

The Mokoenas contemplate their next move. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 76 - Monday, 23rd of May 2022

New family in town

The new family in town gives the town's residents sleepless nights.

Episode 77 - Tuesday, 24th of May 2022

Wood anniversary

Paulina becomes restless when Cobra reveals comprising information about her past and what she has been hiding. Meanwhile, Nkanyiso gets into trouble, although Mlilo shows up on time to rescue him.

Episode 78 - Wednesday, 25th of May 2022

All in good taste

Cobra lets jealousy get the better part of him, and the police close in on the Hlophes.

Episode 79 - Thursday, 26th of May 2022

A married man

Cobra is shaken by the information he receives, and after an eventful day, Bukhosu drops the bomb on his family members.

Episode 80 - Friday, 27th of May 2022

Racketeers

Paulina's secrets light a fire under Cobra, and Lindiwe and Hlophe are thrust into each other's murky worlds.

Episode 81 - Monday, 30th of May 2022

Who is he?

Paulina's friends express their concerns as they attempt to decipher how she got herself into the mess she is in. Lindiwe finds herself questioning the business proposal she was recently approached with.

Lindiwe takes the bull by its horns. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 82 - Tuesday, 31st of May 2022

New money politics

Zolani uncovers shocking information about the Hlophes. Nkanyiso decides to get his own back against Bukhosi.

Mabutho

Mabutho comes up with dodgy plans to get back at his enemies. However, the worst happens when one of his closest friends betrays him. The realization of everything working against him sends him into a corner, and his enemy takes advantage of his vulnerability.

Despite his helplessness, he insists on getting back at his enemies. However, his cat and mouse game with Lindiwe lands him in more trouble. Will he get out of the mess he created?

Zolani

The news about his wife and child's fate sends him into a trance. He nearly loses it when he receives information about what happened to one of the girls. He struggles to come to terms with his new reality. However, grieving his situation helps him bare his wounds. Will he feel the peace he has been longing for?

The River 5 on 1Magic teasers for May 2022 highlight how dramatic the oncoming episodes will be. You cannot afford to miss out on the rollercoaster of events in the show. Tune in to 1Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 20h00 to catch the drama as it unfolds.

READ ALSO: eTV The Black Door: cast, plot summary, full story, episodes, theme songs

Briefly.co.za recently published exciting details about eTV The Black Door. What is the new show about, and who do you think will be gracing your screens?

The Black Door is a new show airing on eTV. Its storyline revolves around MaRebs and her evil escapades. Her business is constantly on the verge of collapse; hence, she hires a hitman to murder her rivals.

Source: Briefly News