DiepCity 2 teasers for May 2022: The prison escape is thwarted

DiepCity 2 teasers for May 2022 are finally here! This is a South African drama based on the trials and tribulations of a female armed robber apprehended after her brother was shot dead during a crime that had nothing to do with him. She is later released after serving her term in prison. So how will she cope with the new life ahead? Read here to find out!

This is a South African drama based on the trials and tribulations of a female armed robber apprehended after her brother was shot dead.

DiepCity 2 teasers for May below give a peek of Nox's never say never spirit in her love and street life. Nox finally comes clean about how miserable she has been at the cleaning company. But unfortunately, she also threatens to take everyone down with her. Lerato convinces Bafana to take her back but is left shaking when she sees his father in a wheelchair. What follows next?

DiepCity 2 teasers for May 2022

The suspense and drama in this fantastic TV series are genuinely exceptional. Therefore, if you need something unique to wind up your day, this drama is worth considering. Continue reading the teasers below to know what to expect.

May 2, 2022, Monday: Episode 21

Lerato comes to know that Mgedeza has been relocated to solitary.

The prison escape is ruined, and Bhengu sinks her looks further into Nox. Lerato is abandoned.

May 3, 2022, Tuesday: Episode 22

Lerato comes to know that Mgedeza has been relocated to solitary. X does missing and goes with the workshop tools.

May 4, 2022, Wednesday: Episode 23

Nox finds it hard to handle her two occupations. Likewise, Asanda and Lerato can no longer manage the workshop as they encounter more challenges.

May 5, 2022, Thursday: Episode 24

Nox confesses to her mom about how useless she has been at the cleaning company. Xolani pleads with Lerato and Asanda to reconsider him.

May 6, 2022, Friday: Episode 25

Nox's ego will not give her a chance to clear the air about her predicaments to her acquaintances, but she is getting desperate.

May 9, 2022, Monday: Episode 26

Asanda deceives Nox and requests assistance in their issues.

May 10, 2022, Tuesday: Episode 27

Nox's financial troubles make it difficult for her to get a space to rent to set up her workshop.

May 11, 2022, Wednesday: Episode 28

Bafana turns on the screws as he contemplates retaliation on the Wrong Turns.

May 12, 2022, Thursday: Episode 29

Lerato tables attack charges on Nox. Bafana goes up against Lerato concerning Mgedeza's justification for capture.

May 13, 2022, Friday: Episode 30

Nox dares to go down with everyone. Lerato finally figures out how to persuade Bafana to restore her but is left devastated when she sees his father in a wheelchair.

May 16, 2022, Monday: Episode 31

Nox surprises the young ladies with a community therapist to guide them in their relationship.

Khelina gives Ringo the harsh treatment. Bafana wants Lerato to prove her love.

May 17, 2022, Tuesday: Episode 32

Nox and Asanda succeed in their union. She returns to Diepsloot.

May 18, 2022, Wednesday: Episode 33

Bafana's arrangement for Ama-Wrong Turn bears fruits; Ringo takes control of everything.

May 19, 2022, Thursday: Episode 34

Nox succeeds in regaining the taxi association contract, but with conditions. Bafana's plans are going smoothly.

May 20, 2022, Friday: Episode 35

Ringo surprises Khelina with a party, and Bafana wants Lerato to eliminate her friends.

May 23, 2022, Monday: Episode 36

Lerato requests to rest over at Asanda's residence. Instead, Ringo shocks Khelina with a new vehicle.

May 24, 2022, Tuesday: Episode 37

The Nox's parents want her to break up with Lerato. So Sne is here for good. Bonga reports that his contract has been renewed.

May 25, 2022, Wednesday: Episode 38

Bafana's arrangement for Ama-Wrong Turn bears fruits; Ringo takes control of everything.

Bonga speaks to Nox about her ancestors not being the Jeles. Lerato informs the ladies concerning Bafana being admitted to a mental hospital.

May 26, 2022, Thursday: Episode 39

Nox surprises the young ladies with a community therapist to guide them in their relationship.

May 27, 2022, Friday: Episode 40

Nox is nearly wounded in an altercation with Osama. Luckily the boys back off and promise her this is not over.

May 30, 2022, Monday: Episode 41

Bonga wants Thandiwe to let Nox know everything about Patrick. Ringo and Khelina are involved in an accident. Osama saves Lungile.

May 31, 2022, Tuesday: Episode 42

Thandiwe wants to look for another job instead of working for Nomaweni. Khelina apologises to Ringo about the mishap, and Ringo enlightens her regarding his most recent plans for the van.

What happens to the DiepCity 2 cast members?

The upcoming May episodes of DiepCity on Mzansi Magic are filled with thrilling drama. The girl squad is back together, but they have lost their spirit. Will they pull off their next heist without any glitches?

Nox

Nox has to decide her future, which could mean that she turns her back on the Ama Wrong-Turns. But unfortunately, Nox's financial woes make it hard for her to find space to rent for her workshop. She even comes clean to her mother about how miserable she's been at the cleaning company.

Asanda

Sne investigates how Asanda got the building money and discovers she has been gambling. Sne scolds her but keeps the issue between them. She lies to Nox and asks her to help them in their crisis. Asanda and Nox make a breakthrough in their relationship.

Bafana

Bafana confronts Lerato about Mgedeza's reason for the arrest. Lerato convinces Bafana to take her back but is left shaking when she sees his father in a wheelchair. Later, Bafana is sent to a mental institute.

Above is all you need to know about the DiepCity 2 teasers for May 2022. The premiere episodes of DiepCity air on Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 20h30. Do not miss out!

