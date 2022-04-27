Surrender in Love teasers for May 2022 are officially here, and as the show wraps up, it finally puts a nail to the coffin of the rollercoaster that is its plot. Alka's desire to prove to the world that he has the best intentions at heart land him in trouble. Neel's enemies threaten to get at him in ways he had not expected. Is he prepared for the storm that is about to befall him?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Surrender in Love Teasers for May 2022: Will Neel find freedom? Photo: @Series Teasers

Source: Facebook

Surrender in Love storyline focuses on Neel, a committed young lady who falls in love with Alka, although Chahat, a medical doctor, expresses his interest in her. Their love goes through the test of time since the Surrender in Love cast members plot against them. At first, they attempt to find reasons to separate them. Surrender in Love teasers for May 2022 highlight the changes they face. Does their relationship stand a chance?

Surrender in Love teasers for May 2022

The final Surrender in Love episodes focus on the outcome of the show's plot. Neel and Alka face another significant hurdle. Will the villain be unmasked?

Episode 110 - Monday, 2nd of May 2022

Chahat goes to the hospital, hoping to attend to Neel. However, Vyasji refuses to let him operate on Neel. He forces him to promise to leave her forever to be granted the chance. Later, Aalekh threatens Naveli to leave the village.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Episode 111 - Tuesday, 3rd of May 2022

Chahat gets the police to arrest Neel, alleging that Neel had a hand in Dr Baig's death. Neel is thrown in jail, and the thought of being in this situation devastates him so much that he punishes himself. His state disturbs Chahat. Meanwhile, Alka decides to prove Neel innocent.

Neel realizes that someone close to her is about to harm her. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 112 - Wednesday, 4th of May 2022

Alka shows up with evidence to prove Neel innocent. How will the police react to what will become of Chahat and Neel's relationship?

Chahat

Chahat rushes to the hospital, hoping he will be granted the chance to attend to Neel. However, Vyasji stops him and issues him an ultimatum. Later, he arranges for police officers to come and arrest Neel. The police charge Neel with Dr Baig's death. What will happen to him when the truth comes out?

Neel

A helpless Neel is captured, and the police allege that she murdered Dr Baig. The situation gets so twisted that she loses hope in vindicating herself. However, Alka comes up with evidence that might help her secure her freedom. Will her relationship with Chahat be the same?

the Surrender in Love teasers for May 2022 hint at the outcome of the show's plot. Will Neel vindicate herself? If so, how? Tune in to eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 14h55 for more details about the show. The show's final episodes will air on 4th May 2022.

READ ALSO: The River 5 on 1Magic Teasers for May 2022: Mambutho's plans go awry

Briefly.co.za recently published The River 5 on 1Magic teasers for May 2022. Is Mambutho prepared for the storm that is about to happen?

The River 5 teasers highlight Mambutho's failed grand plan. It exposes him to his enemies, who are determined to bring him down. Zolani faces challenges that make him question his capability as a father and husband. Will the turbulent season finally end?

Source: Briefly News