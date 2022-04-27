A New Life teasers for May 2022: Kabir's boss locates Dolly

Pritam occasionally feels bad about not being able to meet his son but channels that energy towards getting rid of some notorious drug kingpins in the neighbourhood. Meanwhile, a widowed Amrita cares for a baby boy to the family members' joy, but Gurmeet wants her to remarry at all costs. This month's A New Life teasers discuss Pritam's heroic efforts to keep his landlord's family secured despite his problems.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A New Life Indian series teasers, cast members and more. Photo: @starlife.sa

Source: Instagram

The Indian soapie A New Life is the story of romance. It tells how a widowed woman and her family gets help from the most unlikely source. Pritam, whose life is marred by his dangerous past, tries to balance living a peaceful life and performing his duties as someone who arrests drug dealers. The highlights for this month's drama series offer a preview of the developing situations between Amrita, the pregnant widow, and Pritam.

A New Life teasers for May 2022

The road that A New Life drama series takes is captivating. This is a one of a kind series that will arouse your interest to know what happens in the subsequent episodes. While waiting for the daily official broadcast, whet your appetite by reading through the highlights below:

Episodes 55 and 56 - Sunday, 1st of May, 2022

Sukhbeer is tipsy and exhibits a vain attempt at humour in the presence of the Sakhuja family. On the other hand, Pritam is frantically looking for a way to steal a suitcase. The plan to achieve this revolves around gaining entrance into Amrita's compartment and pretending to be sympathetic toward her plight.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Pritam hears the genuine conversation between Karan and Amrita while rummaging through the suitcase. However, Krishnakant and Gurmeet are at loggerheads over the alterations in the festivity.

Episodes 57 and 58 - Monday, 2nd of May, 2022

Pritam sneaks out with the suitcase while the Sakhuha household has a war of words with Krishnakant. Pritam gets caught by Rathi's men as he attempts to go pick up Amrita's cloth.

Rathi's men bring the captured Pritam to their boss, who prevents the latter from meeting up with Amrita. However, Pritam is desperate to bring Amrita her dress, and he succeeds after getting into a fight with the men who are keeping him hostage.

Episode 59 - Tuesday, 3rd of May, 2022

Pritam informs Mansoor about the explosives buried in the building and vows to make sure that the family is unhurt. Elsewhere, the Godh Bharai ceremony for Amrita begins on a great note.

Episodes 60 and 61 - Wednesday, 4th of May, 2022

The Sakhuja family finds Pritam's erudition and dancing skills mesmerizing, but unknown to the attendants of the baby shower celebration, the police force is planning to strike.

The police force their way into the Sakhujas property and arrest Gurmeet and Pritam for a murder. The duo vehemently denied their culpability but will this be enough evidence of their innocence?

Episodes 62 and 63 - Thursday, 5th of May, 2022

The apprehension of Pritam and Gurmeet by the police force gives the rest of the Sakhujas a sleepless night. Amrita tries her best to console the family, but what will be the end game in this situation.

The police discharge Pritam as they are convinced about his innocence; Amrita, however, is not happy with him because he disrupted her Godh Bharai ceremony. This does not mean that she can do anything without thinking about him.

Episodes 64 and 65 - Friday, 6th of May, 2022

Rathi becomes suspicious of Pritam when the latter returns the suitcase to her. Pritam, however, informs Mansoor that he had given a fake RDX to Rathi to implicate the latter.

Rathi becomes suspicious of Pritam when the latter returns the suitcase to her. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pritam promises Mansoor of his determination to make sure the Sakhuja family is unhurt. Kabir's superior discovers Dolly, who most believed was dead; Kabir is surprised at this revelation.

Episodes 66 and 67 - Saturday, 7th of May, 2022

Kabir gets into trouble when he is fired from his workplace, and he must return the advance of his salary to his boss. Then, somewhere, a package of drugs drops off Naveen's pocket.

Pritam is mad with fury after discovering his ex-wife's attempt to take custody of their son against the court's ruling. Gurmeet thinks it is best to put the shop for sale at another event.

Episodes 68 and 69 - Sunday, 8th of May, 2022

Amrita's decision to trade Karan's bond to assist Kabir leads to questions about the money's legitimacy. Elsewhere, Angad is attempting to land a job on pure merit.

Meera listens to Gurmeet sharing his problem with Kabir's superior while also seeking forgiveness for a misdemeanour. Elsewhere, Amrita is giving back Pritam's Jhunjhuna.

Episodes 70 and 71 - Monday, 9th of May, 2022

Sukhbeer will only accept carrying out a task if money is involved, which does not go down well with Amrita the more she thinks about it. Elsewhere, Pritam is waiting to see his son.

Pritam has an emotional breakdown after he is prevented from meeting with his son. Pritam's former lover believes that he is in a secret relationship with Amrita and threatens the latter.

Episodes 72 and 73 - Tuesday, 10th of May, 2022

Amrita has a lot of questions for Mansoor Kaka after she witnesses a strange woman assault Pritam. The strange lady goes on to challenge Mansoor Kaka.

The Sakhuja family questions Pritam about the gift, but Amrita comes to his rescue by claiming it is meant for the orphan. Amrita advises Pritam to share how he feels.

Episodes 74 and 75 - Wednesday, 11th of May, 2022

Pritam is furious with Kabir for storming into his room and asking that he must be given a job to do. When Meera sees Pritam at a party she is also attending, she assumes he is stalking her.

Pritam persuades Soniya to leave the party with him, and they are just in time to escape being arrested in a raid that he knew. Unfortunately, Naveen also escapes the party before the arrival of the police.

Episodes 76 and 77 - Thursday, 12th of May, 2022

Amrita becomes curious enough to want to find out the truth behind why Soni was thanking Pritam. Elsewhere, Meera is left wondering whether Naveen also attended the rave party.

The Sakhuja family makes a joke of Pritam while Kabir lurks secretly in Meera's abode. Finally, Amrita offers to help Pritam after the latter hurt his hand.

Episodes 78 and 79 - Friday, 13th of May, 2022

Pritam makes a joke of Kabir just as the Sakhujas are making a mockery of him. Naveen is scared and needs drugs, but Pritam and his crew are determined to get to the truth of the matter.

Pritam and his crew are determined to get to the truth of the matter. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pritam loses his cool when he meets up with Vishaka. Pritam is all concerned about Amrita's health situation even though Vishaka threatens to stop him.

Episodes 80 and 81 - Saturday, 14th of May, 2022

Pritam is under the influence of alcohol overdose, and he challenges Amrita, who becomes worried because the Sakhujas are angry at Pritam's behaviour. Amrita hits Pritam when he carries her in his arm towards the waiting taxi.

Pritam makes sure that Amrita is admitted to the health centre, but he can not stop seeing himself as the cause of her predicament. Finally, the medical personnel lay out the options available to the Sakhuja family.

Episodes 82 and 83 - Sunday, 15th of May, 2022

The doctor shares the good news about Amrita and the baby's health condition with the Sakhujas. Then, Rathi abducts Amrita and her baby and threatens Pritam to bring the RDX before he can release his hostage.

The parents of Amrita arrive at the house of the Sakhujas with the expectation of meeting their newly delivered grandson. The Sakhujas are uncomfortable at the clinic because no one knows of the whereabouts of Amrita and the baby.

Episodes 84 and 85 - Monday, 16th of May, 2022

Pritam vows to murder Rathi and his associates if they so much as hurt Amrita. Pritam makes a difficult decision while the Sakhujas attempt to lay hold on Amrita and the baby.

The Sakhujas throw a big party to welcome the younger Karan after Amrita is discharged from the clinic. But, then, Pritam decides to exit the house; why did he make this decision?

Episodes 86 and 87 - Tuesday, 17th of May, 2022

Amrita forgives Pritam for his wrongdoings and stops him from moving out of the house. Pritam, Angad, and Kabir go on a partying spree to celebrate the good news.

Pritam is with Kabir and Angad at the bar, but he becomes anxious when observing an adversary. Amrita becomes privy to some things that Pritam has to say about her.

Episodes 88 and 89 - Wednesday, 18th of May, 2022

Pritam is ambushed at the bar, and he passes out after receiving the beatings of his life. Gurmeet and Sukhbeer eavesdrop on the discussion between Mansoor and Pritam.

Amrita raises the alarm to the Sakhujas after Pritam collapses in his room. The family took Pritam downstairs to take proper care of him. Pritam advises Angad and Kabir afterwards.

Episodes 90 and 91 - Thursday, 19th of May, 2022

Gurmeet and Kuljeet have a conversation about the remarriage of Amrita. Pritam is appreciative of Sakhuja's effort in taking care of him.

Pritam disapproves of the Sakhuja family giving the name Rahul to Amrita's baby. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pritam disapproves of the Sakhuja family giving the name Rahul to Amrita's baby; he prefers that the baby be christened Karan. Somewhere else, Meeran is facing a difficult situation.

Episodes 92 - Friday, 20th of May, 2022

Angad and Kabir surprise Amrita by coming up with the same decor as the one used on her first date with Karan. Amrita is feeling Nostalgic, while Pritam is ashamed of his evil past.

Episodes 93 and 94 - Saturday, 21st of May, 2022

Pritam finds himself in an uncomfortable situation in the presence of the Sakhuja household even though he has just survived another attempt on his life. Pritam offers an emotional souvenir to Amrita's child.

The menfolk in the Sakhuja household dances with and captivate the womenfolk. Pritam is asked to join the dance because he is now part of the family. Some eunuchs are also allowed to take part in the ceremony.

Episodes 95 and 96 - Sunday, 22nd of May, 2022

The Sakhuja tries to discover if someone has invaded their home, and Pritam makes it a point of duty to track down the miscreant. However, Pritam blows hot at Rathi for endangering the life of Amrita.

Nimmo is unhappy about how Amrita is babysitting and flares up in front of the rest of the family members; Pritam mocks Amrita because of a miscued shot.

Episodes 97 and 98 - Monday, 23rd of May, 2022

Pritam shows irritation at the breakfast table with the Sakhuja family. However, he goes ahead to prepare a delicacy for the family, and everyone is amazed at his culinary talent.

Amrita is left in disbelief after she has a taste of the Parathas that Pritam prepared. In another event, the rest of Kabir's family wants him to get back to work.

Episodes 99 and 100 - Tuesday, 24th of May, 2022

Pritam cautions Amrita after she goes too close to a lit candle. Kabir eavesdrops on a discussion between Naveen and Meera.

Pritam schedules a meeting with Meeran, and he is oblivious that the latter is Naveen's sister. Pritam runs after Naveen after realizing the situation.

Episodes 101 and 102 - Wednesday, 25th of May, 2022

Pritam hits Naveen and pulls him out of the apartment. The members of the Sakhuja family sing a song for Nimmo to appease her after she has had emotional turmoil.

Meeran watches a video of Pritam taking Naveen away from his home forcefully. Krishnakant is convinced that Gurmeet is the brain behind the encounter and challenges the latter.

Episodes 103 and 104 - Thursday, 26th of May, 2022

Pritam insists on his innocence even though Meeran and Krishnakant are bothering him to release Naveen. Pritam later tells them that the Naveen they are asking for is addicted to hard drugs.

Amrita makes a rather unusual demand from Gurmeet. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pritam lulls Ansh to sleep, much to the amazement of the Sakhujas. Amrita makes a rather unusual demand from Gurmeet.

Episodes 105 and 106 - Friday, 27th of May, 2022

Pritam and his associates plan a raid to arrest a drug kingpin in a desolate portion of the neighbourhood. Amrita calls Pritam on the phone and berates him for his spoken mannerisms.

Nimmi asks Gurmeet the troubling questions regarding Amrita's remarriage. Elsewhere, Amrita is oblivious that Yuvraj, a young man, is on his way to meet with her.

Episodes 107 and 108 - Saturday, 28th of May, 2022

Nimmo is not happy about how things are going while Yuvraj is at the Sakhujas family house to meet Amrita. After some back and forth, the drug dealer, popularly known as Sandy, acknowledges his wrongdoings.

Pritam is discussing Amrita with Yuvraj and admits his admiration for her. However, Nimmo is suspicious of Yuvraj's pure intentions in the event of things.

Episodes 109 and 110 - Sunday, 29th of May, 2022

Angad declines the opportunity of going with Amrita and Pritam to Ludhiana.

Amrita and Pritam say their goodbyes to the Sakhujas before driving a car to Ludhiana. Then, Santo and Nimmo receive shocking news from Sukhbeer.

Episodes 111 and 112 - Monday, 30th of May, 2022

Nimmo loses her cool after discovering how Gurmeet made a secret of his plans to get Amrita remarried. She takes her disgust toward Gurmeet by challenging him in person.

Kabir stumbles upon Vishaka at his workplace. In other events, Pritam allows Amrita to sit behind the wheels and drive them on the rest of the journey to Ludhiana.

Episodes 113 and 114 - Tuesday, 31st of May, 2022

Vishaka connects with Nithin in person and makes a mouthwatering offer. Elsewhere, Pritam and Amrita encounter an unexpected situation; how will they manoeuvre around it?

Vishaka wants Kabir to produce photographs for the upcoming project, while Pritam is lucky enough to escape the revelation of his real identity to Amrita.

Pritam

Pritam appears to be playing the role of a dedicated bodyguard for a family in these episodes, but sometimes his actions may confuse others about his real intentions. For example, he stole a bag and complicated someone's life. He then puts himself in harms way to protect the people he cares for, and he is accepted as part of the family he has sworn to protect.

Amrita

Amrita is portrayed as somewhat single as she is being taken care of by her loved ones during her pregnancy. She enjoys the protection of a man who is not her husband but admires her enough to do anything to keep her safe. She delivers a baby boy but is oblivious to plans to get married again. What becomes of her developing relationship with Pritam?

The teasers for A New Life for May 2022 are out and they reveal glimpses of the captivating conspiracies. You will discover the truth about family values and the betrayals that make some people take their relationships with a pinch of salt. Do not miss the show as the episodes broadcast on Star Life from Mondays to Sundays at 18h00.

READ ALSO: Lost in Love teasers for May 2022: Will Kamal and Virat rescue Pari?

The latest Lost in Love highlights for May 2022 are out, and as published on Briefly.co.za, Pakhi finds it unbelievable that the man she is deeply in love with is getting married to another woman, and his reassurances fail to calm her nerves.

Unfortunately, on the other hand, Sai's father dies in an attempt to take a bullet for his boss, Virat. Find out how the events unfold in this post.

Source: Briefly News