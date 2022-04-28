The Heir on eExtra Teasers for May 2022: Raj uncovers Raman's real murderer

At the time of Raman's murder, Preet was found with a gun pointed at him, and Raj hated her, thinking she was responsible for his brother's demise. In the May episodes of The Heir on eExtra, Raj finds a pen drive in Chandar's room and views its contents. He discovers that Preet is not the murderer. Keep reading these teasers for The Heir on eExtra to find out how the drama unfolds.

Preet is determined to ensure Chandar and Simran's arranged wedding does not happen and decides to ask Chandar to marry her instead. Meanwhile, Rohan confesses to his brother Raj that he loves Simran when he catches the two sneaking out of the house.

The Heir on eExtra teasers for May 2022

May episodes of The Heir on eExtra are full of unexpected twists. After finding Raman's killer, how will Raj get them to confess? Will he make them pay the way he wanted Preet to do? Go through The Heir on eExtra teasers to find out!

2nd of May 2022, Monday: Episode 128

Amrit accompanies Preet and Raj to the funfair for the Teej ceremony. Mohini and Sakshi also go to the party, and the latter tries to destroy Preet's henna, but Badho manages the situation.

3rd of May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 129

Preet throws Manu a birthday party to ensure Simran remembers what happened in the past. Mohini asks her buddies to attend a kitty party, and she makes Simran put on a clown's costume.

4th of May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 130

Amba contacts Amrit to find out about Simran and is surprised to learn that Simran fainted. Sakshi gives Raj food and embarrasses Preet. Amrit defends Preet by humiliating Sakshi and asking her to get out of the room.

5th of May 2022, Thursday: Episode 131

Amrit gives Raj soup after Preet asks her to do it, and the two decide to forgive each other. Raj treats Preet to a surprise and the girl is impressed with everything.

6th of May 2022, Friday: Episode 132

Preet and Raj take Simran to the medical facility, and the physician suggests hypnotherapy to help her heal. Amba asks Sukhi to put up an act so that they find out if Rohan loved Simran.

9th of May 2022, Monday: Episode 133

Preet goes after Nihaal and Mohini when they go to Sakshi's chamber, and she finds out that they are plotting against Simran. She then makes Raj aware of their wicked plan.

10th of May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 134

The physician remembers being threatened by Nihaal and Mohini. He decides to let another doctor selected by Nihaal handle Simran's case.

11th of May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 135

A prospective groom for Simran is accompanied by his family to the Bajwa house. They hold a meeting with the village council to make arrangements for the marriage. Later, Mohini makes Preet aware of Simran's marriage plan.

12th of May 2022, Thursday: Episode 136

Raj overhears Preet seeking God's forgiveness for the way she behaved toward Amrit. Sukhi tries to trick Jagan into letting Simran return home. However, the plan fails when Jagan asks his men to abduct Simran.

13th of May 2022, Friday: Episode 137

Raj spots Simran and Rohan sneaking out of the house. Rohan decides to confess his love for Simran, and Raj asks him to stay.

16th of May 2022, Monday: Episode 138

Raj and Preet join forces with Rohan and Sakshi to ensure Simran's wedding with Chandar does not take place. During a game, Chandar seizes the opportunity to touch Simran and act up with Preet.

17th of May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 139

Jagan discovers that his family conspired against him. He decides to flog Sukhi and then lock up everyone in a chamber. Raj manages to get the contact of the individual Chandar has been ignoring.

18th of May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 140

Babli tells Preet that she will take Sukhi's place at the fort. Chandar is angry with Babli's presence and asks her to leave. Raj and Preet then go to the fort together.

19th of May 2022, Thursday: Episode 141

Preet gets the wrong impression and accuses Rohan of taking advantage of Simran. Meanwhile, Chandar informs Mohini that he spiked Simran's medicine to ensure she does not return her memory.

20th of May 2022, Friday: Episode 142

Amba is ready to ensure Simran and Chandar make their union official within four days. Preet proposes that Chandar makes her his wife instead of tying the knot with Simran.

23rd of May 2022, Monday: Episode 143

Raj puts a drug in Chandar's drink, making him fall unconscious. Preet is determined to get Chandar's signature on the contract and refuses to go back home until he signs.

24th of May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 144

Preet informs people about her decision to tie the knot with Chandar. She asks him to put his signature on the document that declares he will not make Simran his wife.

25th of May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 145

Chandar tricks Preet into feeding him the first meal. However, Preet asks the priest to arrive at the right time, and he urges Raj to put vermillion on Preet's forehead.

26th of May 2022, Thursday: Episode 146

Raj goes to Chandar's chamber to look for the pen drive while the latter is having fun watching Preet do a performance at his ceremony. He comes across the drive and decides to check its contents.

27th of May 2022, Friday: Episode 147

Mohini maintains her innocence and says she did not murder. However, Rohan and Raj plan to get a confession from her works.

30th of May 2022, Monday: Episode 148

Chandar abducts Amrit and asks Preet to see him at the Ram Leela ground. Raj accompanies Preet and is assisted by Ragini and Anurag

31st of May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 149

Gunjan is accompanied by some of her friends to the Pawania house. The villagers abduct Jhilmil, a victim of Chandar's illegitimate business, and try to set her on fire. Who will come to her rescue?

What happens to The Heir on eExtra cast?

After being raised as a boy, Preet has grown to become a responsible lady who always looks out for her family. Here is what happens to some of the characters in May episodes.

Preet

She organizes Manu's birthday to help her sister Simran recall the past. She later finds out that Mohini is conspiring against Simran and decides to inform Raj. After learning about Simran's arranged marriage, she works with Rohan, Sukshi, and Raj to ensure the wedding with Chandar does not take place. Preet asks Chandar to marry her instead of tying the knot with her sister.

Simran

The doctor suggests that she does hypnotherapy to heal. After being threatened by Nihaal and Mohini, the physician hands Simran's case to another doctor that Nihaal chose. Later, her marriage to Chandar is fixed. He spikes her medicine to ensure her memory never returns, and Amba agrees to ensure the wedding happens as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Rohan confesses to his brother Raj that he loves Simran, and they start working together to stop the marriage.

Raj

He and Amrit decide to forgive each other. He later catches his brother Rohan and Simran sneaking out of the house, and the former confesses to loving Simran. Raj then asks him to stay. Later, he goes out and finds the pen drive. He looks at its contents and is shocked to know that Mohini was the one who murdered his elder brother Raman and not Preet. Raj and Rohan manage to get a confession from Mohini.

The new teasers for the upcoming episodes of The Heir on eExtra are due in May and have an interesting storyline to make your late afternoons more entertaining. The television series airs on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 3.50 p.m.

