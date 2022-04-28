Wrede Stad teasers for May 2022 are finally here, and the show is getting more intense and exciting by the day. The series made its debut in October 2021 and has become a fan-favourite telenovela. If you would like to catch up with this thrilling drama as it comes to an end, you should check out these teasers for May.

The Karacay and Yilmaz families are coping with the outcomes of a tragedy. Each of them devises their means to cope with the situation.

What is Wrede Stad about? The Turkish drama features Seher, a laid-back mother living with her two daughters, son, and mother-in-law. Even though she has equal love for all her children, they opt to live separate lives.

Things get tough when her mother-in-law plans to sell one of her daughters to an influential tycoon. Will she get over it, and what will the family's fate be? Get the Wrede Stad teasers for May below!

Wrede Stad teasers for May 2022

Finally, Cemre admits her affection to Nedim, but is he sincerely ready to accommodate her?

Wrede Stad on eExtra is already a fan favourite with its enchanting storyline. So, what should you look forward to in the May premiere episodes? Here is a sneak peek of what to expect.

May 2, 2022, Monday: Episode 131

Happy about her success, Ceren finds all means into the Karacay house, upsetting those in mourning. And what information does Cenk get to know about his condition?

May 3, 2022, Tuesday: Episode 132

Ceren uncovers a lie; however, no one buys to her lies. Finally, Cemre admits her affection to Nedim, but is he sincerely ready to accommodate her?

May 4, 2022, Wednesday: Episode 133

Cenk makes a declaration that shocks the two families. What is meant to be a celebration ends up being chaotic.

May 5, 2022, Thursday: Episode 134

May 6, 2022, Friday: Episode 135

Cenk makes a declaration that shocks the two families. What is meant to be a celebration ends up being chaotic.

Seher and Nedim face a challenging time accepting Cenk's choice of going away with Umut. But, then, Cemre makes a disturbing revelation about her biological father.

May 9, 2022, Monday: Episode 136

Series finale!

Cenk makes up for all his previous slip-ups, but what will salvage him? And how will things be for everyone six years after?

What happens to the Wrede Stad cast?

The Turkish telenovelas on eExtra have been lighting up home entertainment, and Wrede Stad is one of the best. May episodes are full of unexpected twists as the series comes to an end. Here is a summary of what goes on with the characters.

Cenk

Cenk is full of surprises. He brings a celebration to a standstill when he makes shocking announcements to both families. He later redeems himself from all his past mistakes.

Cemre

Cemre is so much in love with Nedim. She even confesses the same, but Nedim seems not ready emotionally to handle her. Things get worse when she discovers something upsetting about her biological father.

As you have noticed from what you have read in the Wrede Stad teasers for May 2022, you can tell that this is a one of a kind soap opera that you would not want to miss as it comes to an end. The premiere episodes broadcast on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 19h30.

