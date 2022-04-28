Arendsvlei Teasers for May 2022: Will Yvette find her lost child?

Love is in the air as Lennie and Eva start growing closer and more comfortable with each other. What happens when your child is missing and someone close to you is the first suspect? Find out what Yvette will do to Tannie Theron. Check the Arendsvlei teasers below to see how the drama unfolds in the upcoming May episodes.

Arendsvlei airs on kykNET & Kie from Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30 p.m.

Ronel is showered with lots of love during her farewell party. On the other hand, Ingrid pressures Priester to hurry things up with his relationship with Angel. Alta-Marie is not comfortable around Morne.

Arendsvlei teasers for May 2022

Arendsvlei on kykNET & Kie is an original Afrikaans telenovela whose storyline revolves the Cupido family in the fictional Arendsvlei. Here are all the teasers on how the drama unfolds in the Arendsvlei May episodes.

Jeffrey and Beatrice get to know each other more.

2nd of May 2022, Monday: Episode 125

Eva and Lennie start getting closer as Eva begins to trust him more. Unfortunately, Ronel decides to make life uncomfortable for the entire guests during Thys's art exhibition night. Daniel does his best to separate Angel from the Greylings, but Karelse is not giving him an easy time.

3rd of May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 126

Eva anticipates and gets ready for a passionate night with Lennie. Thys receives some devastating news and wants to destroy his artwork. Ingrid mocks Daniel after sharing with him Angel's secret.

Eva anticipates and gets ready for a passionate night with Lennie.

4th of May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 127

Ingrid and Priester collude behind Angel's back, while Candice makes tough decisions. Elsewhere, Ruby gets at Anton regarding his fascination with Monique.

5th of May 2022, Thursday: Episode 128

Ronnie is sad that Angel is messing around with Priester. Beatrice comes into contact with a talented new learner. Thys turns down Daniel's plea that he jots down an article about him. Finally, Yvette indicts Tannie Theron for stealing her kid.

9th of May 2022, Monday: Episode 129

Thys apologizes to Daniel and agrees to an interview while Beatrice carries out a background check on Morne. Elsewhere, Angel declines Priester's lucrative offer, leaving the Greylings and Ingrid in distress.

10th of May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 130

Priester threatens to bring to an end his business relations with Ingrid. Thys is sorry for his rogue behaviour and lets Ronel know about it. On the other hand, Morne goes out of his way to entice Beatrice, while Anton gets clean with Candice regarding his feelings for Ruby.

11th of May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 131

Ronel receives great news concerning her play, while Angel realizes something is off with Priester's behaviour. The body in charge gives Morne permission to access Hoërskool Arendsvlei.

12th of May 2022, Thursday: Episode 132

Ruby passes out during a dance gathering with Avukile, while Morne makes a positive impression on Alta-Marie. Elsewhere, Angel receives an offer for accommodation, but things may be taking a whole new turn for her soon.

16th of May 2022, Monday: Episode 133

Angel gets anxious because of her driving test, while Morne leaves a good impression of himself during his first school day. Elsewhere, Thys has difficulty coming up with a design for Ronel's painting.

17th of May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 134

Ronel remains confused and in a dilemma regarding an upcoming opportunity, while Morne plays the school like a con. Finally, Ingrid tries to coax Angel into a confession.

18th of May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 135

Ronel receives much love from her friends and loved ones during her farewell party. However, Ruby turns down Avukile's help, and Ingrid tries to pressure Priester to quicken things up with his relationship with Angel.

Ronel receives much love from her friends and loved ones during her farewell party.

19th of May 2022, Thursday: Episode 136

Arendsvlei High feels like home for Morne, while Tally and Parra make a comeback. Finally, Ingrid hatches a plan concerning Angel's health problem.

23rd of May 2022, Monday: Episode 137

Laetitia makes contact with Parra and Tally for the first time. Morne has an unforeseen reaction when one of his classmates bully's him. Daniel and Ingrid are pressuring Angel to make serious life decisions.

24th of May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 138

Morne comes clean to Alta-Marie that he finds the rattle with Joshua nerve-wracking. Angel informs Ingrid that she will alert Priester of the news, while Beatrice is worried when she lays her eyes on Jeffrey for the first time.

25th of May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 139

Priester and Ingrid are frantically looking for Angel.

Gertie wonders if Jeffrey's look is appealing, while Priester and Ingrid are frantically looking for Angel. Elsewhere, Alta-Marie gets uncomfortable around Morne.

26th of May 2022, Thursday: Episode 140

Ezra has her matchmaking plan in order, while Ingrid tells Angel's secret to Priester. Finally, Gertie reveals to Beatrice that she is not happy and comfortable with Jeffrey's presence.

30th of May 2022, Monday: Episode 141

Laetitia and Parra fight, while Jeffrey and Beatrice get to know each other more. Alta-Marie is in dismay after a bizarre break-in at her house.

31st of May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 142

Parra is in shock after Laetitia reveals some information she should not have! Morne is sorry for his behaviour towards Alta-Marie. Yvette hopes Hein keeps an eye on Avukile.

Morne is sorry for his behaviour towards Alta-Marie.

What happens to the Arendsvlei cast members?

The town of Arendsvlei is always filled with dramatic events to ensure your evening home entertainment is exciting and worth looking forward to. So, what is the motive behind Daniel pressuring Angel to make serious life decisions?

Eva and Lennie

Lennie and Eva start getting closer to each other as their trust grows. Eva cannot wait for the passionate night with Lennie. What will happen between the two?

Morne

Morne does his best to entice Beatrice, not knowing she is one step ahead of him. Morne leaves a positive impression on Alta-Marie. Elsewhere, Morne cons the school, something that no one saw forthcoming.

Daniel

Daniel fails at separating Angel from the Greylings. Instead, he wants Thys to write an article about him, which he refuses at first but eventually gives in.

The Arendsvlei television series will keep you unmoved in your home and behind your television screen. These Arendsvlei teasers in the upcoming May episodes will give you a glimpse of what to expect. The local show airs on kykNET & Kie from Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30 p.m.

