The much anticipated House of Zwide teasers for May 2022 are already here! These teasers take a fashionable twist and take the show a notch higher. Apart from the complicated relationships, the revelation of dark secrets creates more puzzles instead of offering solutions. How does the story unfold? Find out more below!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The story revolves around Ona, a young girl fascinated by fashion. She gets an internship to chase her dreams, unaware that deep secrets from her past are buried in the fashion company. Photo: @eExtra

Source: Facebook

House of Zwide revolves around Ona, a young girl fascinated by fashion. She gets an internship at the House of Zwide to chase her dreams, unaware that deep secrets from her past are buried in the fashion company. She later comes to find that the owner of the company is her dad. Her alleged father stole her when she was a baby! Get House of Zwide teasers below.

House of Zwide teasers for May 2022

As you can always expect, your favourite TV series House of Zwide, comes with entertaining yet educating content worth watching. So what awaits in the upcoming May episodes? Below is everything to expect in this exciting drama.

May 2, 2022, Monday: Episode 206

Mampho gets her ideas rolling, unexpectedly getting the Zwide guardians stressed. Meanwhile, Faith visits Shoki, and Funani has an engaging conversation with Nkosi.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

May 3, 2022, Tuesday: Episode 207

Soka makes an astonishing idea to Ona. Shoki battles with a tough choice. Life at Nomsa's place is unbearable.

May 4, 2022, Wednesday: Episode 208

Ona and Soka's romantic night does not end as per their expectations. Nkosi asks Funani a tricky question. Sandile agitates Nambitha.

May 5, 2022, Thursday: Episode 209

Faith visits Shoki, and Funani has an engaging conversation with Nkosi. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Following a disheartening night, Ona is distressed over the fate of her union, while Sandile assists Nambitha in looking for one. Soka gets tempted to cheat on Ona.

May 6, 2022, Friday: Episode 210

Funani makes a disturbing revelation. Soka is feeling guilty. Tshepo engages Nambitha.

May 9, 2022, Monday: Episode 211

Nkosi calls Funani out on his treachery. Meanwhile, an apprehensive Ona seeks advice on how to get a cheater.

May 10, 2022, Tuesday: Episode 212

Nkosi handles the fallout over Faith and Funani's secret while Ona reveals Soka's more lies.

May 11, 2022, Wednesday: Episode 213

Nkosi strengthens the bond with Mampho and makes a resolution that gets Shoki unknowingly. In the meantime, Ona requests Soka for space.

May 12, 2022, Thursday: Episode 214

Nkosi does everything to affirm Shoki that they will get through Mampho's pregnancy, while Soka takes Carter's counsel to accept his condition.

May 13, 2022, Friday: Episode 215

Keletso goes for a talent show to stand out, while Ona is surprised to learn Soka enjoys his life without involving her.

May 16, 2022, Monday: Episode 216

Soka tries to get the attention of Ona to no vail. In the meantime, Nambitha battles with her new circumstance while Molefe guides Keletso passed her worries.

May 17, 2022, Tuesday: Episode 217

Soka's world comes to an end after getting the reality about Bra Carter's business. Nambitha resolves to lead a good life without the help of De Villiers'.

May 18, 2022, Wednesday: Episode 218

Soka has no chance of escape; he gets roped in deeper by Bra Carter. Nambitha has prepared how to handle her issues but then gets a lifeline. Keletso has a problem with self-esteem.

May 19, 2022, Thursday: Episode 219

On the talent show day, Keletso's equipment fails, but her hard work and determination pay off as she wins the talent show. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Soka finally gets answers to Bra Carter's issues. But, after declining De Villiers' offer, Nambithia finds it hard talking with Tshepo.

May 20, 2022, Friday: Episode 220

Molefe's plan goes smoothly, and Bra Carter is not happy when Soka decides against him, leaving Soka in trouble.

May 23, 2022, Monday: Episode 221

Dorothy dashes Molefe's hopes of quenching his dry spell. Rea and Isaac fear Keletso's plans. Finally, Ona and Soka, at long last, have a candid conversation.

May 24, 2022, Tuesday: Episode 222

Funani is undecided about the Jozi fashion week until he learns that Alex Khadzi will participate. On the other hand, Keletso shows her willingness for the talent show.

May 25, 2022, Wednesday: Episode 223

Keletso feels demotivated as the Molapos celebrate Ona. Shoki is hurt emotionally as Mampho plays mind games, and Nkosi is happy about the idea of being a father.

May 26, 2022, Thursday: Episode 224

The Molapos unite behind Keletso in anticipation of her important day. Molefi is concerned that something enticing is happening with Dorothy, not knowing he is being tried.

May 27, 2022, Friday: Episode 225

On the talent show day, Keletso's equipment fails, but her hard work and determination pay off as she wins the talent show. After that, Funani and Ona exclusively battle to have a creative breakthrough.

May 30, 2022, Monday: Episode 226

Nkosi strengthens the bond with Mampho and makes a resolution that gets Shoki unknowingly. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ona and Funani both have successful breakthroughs. Molefi finds himself mixed up with inconvenience once again. Shoki and Nkosi continue to miss one another.

May 31, 2022, Tuesday: Episode 227

Ona and Funani conflict over their comparative plans; she is compelled to pull out hers. Pearl offers Nkosi some surprising yet necessary counsel.

What happens to the House of Zwide cast?

May episodes of House of Zwide on e.tv are packed with action and deep confessions, and the drama at the fashion house is far from over. However, this would not have been possible without a dedicated and focused cast team. Here is a look at what happens to some of the characters.

Soka

Soka is deep in love with Ona. He even suggests they have a date. But their romantic night does not end according to his expectation. Filled with anger and frustrations, Soka contemplates cheating on Ona. Ona comes to find out deeper secrets about Soka, and she asks him for space.

Ona

After a disappointing night with Soka, Ona is apprehensive about the fate of her relationship. She is even shocked to unearth even big lies about Soka. However, despite being apart for some time, they later resolve their issues and engage in a candid conversation.

From the House of Zwide teasers, May 2022 episodes have fascinating twists that you do not want to miss. Keep your family entertained the entire month of May with one of South Africa's most entertaining local shows. Premiere episodes air on e.tv from Mondays to Fridays at 19h00.

READ ALSO: Surrender in Love Teasers for May 2022: Will Neel find freedom?

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on April 28, 2022, about Surrender in love teasers for May 2022: Will Neel find freedom? Surrender in Love storyline focuses on Neel, a committed young lady who falls in love with Alka, although Chahat, a medical doctor, expresses his interest in her.

Surrender in Love teasers for May 2022 highlight the challenges they face. Does their relationship stand a chance? Read more here to find out!

Source: Briefly News