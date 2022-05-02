Durban Gen teasers for May 2022: Mbali in another scandalous love triangle!

Mbali decides to stop grieving Sibusiso's cold murder to focus on living her best life. However, her decision takes her back to her old life as she finds herself in another scandalous love triangle. Keep reading the Durban Gen teasers for more on how the drama unfolds in May episodes.

MacGyver does not want to lose his job and decides to snitch on Thembi. Meanwhile, Sne is reluctant to return to Dhlomo, but the elders are adamant that she must go back to him, while Sizwe proves that age is just a number when it comes to love.

Durban Gen teasers for May 2022

The ever busy Durban General Hospital is about to make headlines across South Africa by performing rare surgery, but the doctors' egos threaten to get in the way. Go through the Durban Gen on eTV teasers to find out how things unfold this May.

2nd of May 2022, Monday: Episode 411

The town has a new hot preacher while Mbali starts looking at life differently, making Lindelani look bad. Meanwhile, an intoxicated Sibiya is yet to come to terms with having an unfaithful wife.

3rd of May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 412

Mbali is determined to make the best of her life and does not want anything to distract her. Phumeza finds out the shocking truth regarding Phumzile while Pastor Bongani handles domestic problems at the medical facility.

4th of May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 413

Thabo ensures Agatha is in her place, while Phumeza is heartbroken by the answers she fails to get from her Gogo. Mbali is left speechless when Lindelani contacts her.

5th of May 2022, Thursday: Episode 414

Nolwazi is eagerly waiting for Bongani to leave the medical facility so that they can spend the rest of their lives besides each other. Thabo advises Mbali to put more trust in herself while Bhengu is doing all he can to solve Phumzile's allergic problem.

6th of May 2022, Friday: Episode 415

Phumzile informs Phumeza that she was the ideal choice while the church women put a beating in Bongani. Mbali gives everyone an invitation for a reunion ceremony and decides to host it as lsqedasestroberry.

9th of May 2022, Monday: Episode 416

A man who is partially blind comes to the medical facility for a vision correction surgery to help him see the world again. A teenager falls unconscious at the hospital.

10th of May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 417

Lindelani is having fun manipulating the women as he tries to disappoint Thembi. Zondo uncovers a startling discovery as he tries to establish what is wrong with the Zulu maidens.

11th of May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 418

Mbali griefs the heinous murder of Sibusiso, but as time passes by, she starts living and finds herself in another scandalous love triangle. Will she make the same mistake?

12th of May 2022, Thursday: Episode 419

Lindelani is reluctant to change, and he is caught while at it. Meanwhile, Zondo is slightly envious when she fails to be part of an extraordinary birth. Mr Mashabane is in need of assistance, but there is no one he can reach out to.

13th of May 2022, Friday: Episode 420

People have to face the consequences of their actions at the Durban General Hospital when the truth is finally brought to light. Is genetics going to establish the real identity of the newborn toddlers? Is it better for Mr Mashabane to remain blind than to see the messed-up truth?

16th of May 2022, Monday: Episode 421

MacGyver has to find a way to ensure he does not lose his job. Mbali is not happy that she has to treat Lindelani while MaHadebe saves MaDube.

17th of May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 422

Thembi tries to come to terms with losing her job while MaDube finds himself at the medical facility when he regains consciousness. Meanwhile, MacGyver fears that Thembi will seek revenge after he snitched.

18th of May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 423

Everyone now knows Sne's shocking secret. MacGyver is now in control for the first time, and the employee below him feels his wrath. Elsewhere, Sizwe proves that love does not care about age.

19th of May 2022, Thursday: Episode 424

Sne is admitted to the medical facility. She is later ambushed by Dhlomo, a social worker, and Phumeza. Meanwhile, Sizwe's soldier fails to stand stiff while MacGyver goes on a power trip. Will it last long?

20th of May 2022, Friday: Episode 425

Sne is not ready to return to Dhlomo, but the elders are adamant and want her to go back to him. Sizwe makes up her mind to proceed with the relationship with MaHadebe despite the ongoing challenges.

23rd of May 2022, Monday: Episode 426

Dhlomo is doing his best to seek forgiveness but is disappointed when his efforts are not appreciated. Mbali ensures Madondo is in her place while Phumeza supports Sne through the hard times.

24th of May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 427

Sne's mom wants her daughter to have a conversation with Dhlomo. An expectant Swazi suffers more complications that require the help of an older relative. Meanwhile, Fikile needs to be taught how to latch her toddler.

25th of May 2022, Wednesday: Episode 428

Madondo tricks Mbali. Elsewhere, Sipho and Thobile are a young but struggling couple. They are taught a valuable lesson regarding malnutrition.

26th of May 2022, Thursday: Episode 429

Sne is re-engaged and gets ready to embark on the journey of marriage again after ignoring Phumeza's advice. Will she regret her decision? Nkabinde and Madondo have a fight at the clinic when patients refuse to be assisted by Madondo.

27th of May 2022, Friday: Episode 430

There is nothing exciting about Dhlomo and Sne's return. At last, Madondo meets someone who compliments her while Bad Ngubane comes down from his high.

30th of May 2022, Monday: Episode 431

The Durban General Hospital is about to hit South African headlines for doing a rare surgery that has never been performed in the country. But will the physicians' ego let things unfold smoothly?

31st of May 2022, Tuesday: Episode 432

Everyone is paying attention to the medical facility as they conduct a critical operation. Meanwhile, Nkabinde's attitude makes the caregivers feel betrayed, while Fana and Calvin plan to test loyalty. Will it work?

What happens to the Durban Gen cast?

The drama at the medical facility has new twists in the Durban Gen May episodes. Mbali decides to get out of her grief after Sibusiso's cold murder while Sne's marital life is getting more complicated.

Mr Mashabane

After going partially blind, he goes to the medical facility for vision correction surgery so that he can see things clearly. However, the ugly truth will make him wish he never saw the brighter side of the world again.

Mbali

She has a new outlook on life that makes Lindelani feel bad. She decides to take control of her life as she moves on from the loss of Sibusiso following his murder. However, she finds herself at the centre of another scandalous love triangle.

Sne

Her secret is exposed, and she is later admitted to the hospital. She does not want to go back to Dhlomo, but the elders are adamant that she has to return. Phumeza stands by her side while her mother pushes her to talk to Dhlomo, who is disappointed when his efforts to seek forgiveness are not appreciated. She is re-engaged and decides re-marry against the advice of her best friend, Phumeza. However, the couple's return is not exciting at all. Will the marriage last?

Durban Gen medical drama promises nothing but thrilling entertainment in the upcoming May episodes, as revealed by the Durban Gen teasers. The South African soapie airs on eTV from Mondays to Fridays at 6.30 p.m. If you are busy on weekdays, you can binge-watch on Sundays from 10.20 a.m.

