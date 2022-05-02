Scandal! Teasers for May 2022: What sacrifice will Gontse make?

The South African series, Scandal! tells the story of the innate struggle to acquire riches and love in the average human. More likely than often, one of the aforementioned is usually sacrificed for the other. The soapie already has a large following as it takes several aims at addressing common social vices that average South Africans fall into. Scandal! teasers for the May 2022 episodes are only a sneak peek of the developing stories in the television production.

This month's Scandal television series shows how workers at the Nyathi Family Holding thrive at work and in their individual lives. The company birthed another company which is like a sort of celebrity Magazine. The latter hires individuals looking to move further in their career with the company as leverage. Scandal teasers allow viewers a preview of the innermost anxieties and aspirations of folks from different social statuses.

Scandal! teasers for May 2022

The show discusses how the Kubekas must reach a daunting compromise to achieve a well-needed victory. Freddie and Rorisang are other characters to look out for as their desperation for success will lead them to paths that are new to them. Get more details below:

Episode 22 - Monday, 2nd of May, 2022

Zen becomes submerged in a world crueller than his wildest imagination while the Kubeka family is putting effort into breaking away from the devil's shackles. Dintle and Hlengiwe are unafraid to talk about the big problem.

Episode 23 - Tuesday, 3rd of May, 2022

A man gets a message about the degree of loyalty that another person has for him, but he is sure that everything is going according to his plan. A gentleman plots to win the love of a lady, and he must betray his dear friend to achieve this.

Episode 24 - Wednesday, 4th of May, 2022

A certain young man begins to feel guilty for his atrocities, which angers his adversary. Cee-Jay tells some lies in an attempt to make a girl fall for him, while Tebogo sympathises with Stokkies situation. Finally, Gloria strikes an exchange deal with Gontse.

Episode 25 - Thursday, 5th of May, 2022

To save her family, a lady is given the option of compromising her ethics. The commune members begin to panic when someone knocks on the door.

Episode 26 - Friday, 6th of May, 2022

The new event of the day is seduction, but the real question is if the seducer will be able to go through with the plan. But unfortunately, someone's action is growing louder than their vocals, and it begins to raise suspicion in different quarters.

Episode 27 - Monday, 9th of May, 2022

The big boss of a criminal syndicate is played for a fool, and his number two takes the fall for it. However, Tebogo learns that good deeds do not need to necessarily beget niceties as she experiences the wrath of Vernon instead.

Episode 28 - Tuesday, 10th of May, 2022

Zen discovers that it is an all-out war when he comes in contact with the police. Hlengiwe panics after receiving a startling phone call. Gontse chooses to make an enormous sacrifice.

Episode 29 - Wednesday, 11th of May, 2022

Mukuna shoots a shot to the bemusement of most people in the room. Lindiwe is not cool because a lady is calling Nhlamulo in the middle of the night. Hlengiwe faces her uncertainties squarely.

Episode 30 - Thursday, 12th of May, 2022

Dudu is playing both sides, but the pertinent question is if she can remain unsuspected. Stokkies discovers that it takes little time for the news to travel around, but most people have personal agendas. Is an establishment that has been around for a long time about to be drowned out of existence?

Episode 31 - Friday, 13th of May, 2022

It looks as though a victory was celebrated a little too early. First, Dintle is irritated when a groupie comes calling at her place of work again. Then, finally, a close friend makes a courageous move to put everything to everyone without mincing words.

Episode 32 - Monday, 16th of May, 2022

The Kubeka household realises that if they are going to be free, then they must be ready to be in cohort with someone they never expected in their corner. Then, Nhlamulo overhears a stingingly heartbreaking truth. Stokkies shows that he is not just all about the depth of his wealth but the largeness of his heart.

Episode 33 - Tuesday, 17th of May, 2022

While trying to save some people from a dangerous situation, a pair finds themselves needing the same help they were willing to render the victims. A young girl who is aching to tell the rest of the world her story gets the chance to do so.

Episode 34 - Wednesday, 18th of May, 2022

A woman must bid the rest of her family farewell after she is forcefully separated from them. Lindiwe is suspicious of her husband's intimate knowledge of a particular young lady. Freddie and Rorisang are in a bad place and must become a slave to a friend for survival.

Episode 35 - Thursday, 19th of May, 2022

Vukile is volunteering to mediate a situation, but he has a few games up his sleeves. First, a girl's revelation shocks everyone present and leads to the disappearance of a woman.

Episode 36 - Friday, 20th of May, 2022

A man stands his ground in the negotiation process, but it proves to be a bad idea as the situation worsens. Finally, a woman's sister is admitted to the medical centre, confirming her previous fears. Dintle has no other choice but to make an unpleasant phone call.

Episode 37 - Monday, 23rd of May, 2022

Petunia is only trying to help, but her good intentions leave her sprawling in discomfort as the truth is unveiled. Dintle must return to the past to have a clearer picture of the present.

Episode 38 - Tuesday, 24th of May, 2022

Mbali is cautioned, and he makes a rather shocking decision afterwards. A battle online grows tenser. Freddie and Rori fall into depression as it is becoming more apparent that the price of success is not something they can afford in their current situation.

Episode 39 - Wednesday, 25th of May, 2022

The morals of a mother are conflicted, but everyone is in for a shock by her choices. But unfortunately, Rori and Freddie's solution for their breakthrough is not as easy as they thought.

Episode 40 - Thursday, 26th of May, 2022

A wife is lost for what to make of her husband's loving advances. Irreversible evidence is shared on social media while Freddie and Rorisang are desperate to better their lot, but the question is if they will make headway.

Episode 41 - Friday, 27th of May, 2022

Mbali's biggest fears come to reality when Vukile observes a rich man in the attire befitting a poor man. Dudu's pent-up emotions come out, while Mo feels like her roommates have betrayed her.

Episode 42 - Monday, 30th of May, 2022

Mbali resorts to using long-forgotten tricks to quench the flames threatening to ruin a new future. Finally, Gloria realises an opportunity to get rich and, without mincing words, declares that her services are expensive.

Episode 43 - Tuesday, 31st of May, 2022

A woman's heart does not know how to respond when her romantic partner surprises her with a call that he is on his way home. So Mbali ups her deceptive game while a young lady proves that she deserves to know the truth since she gives as much energy as possible.

Rorisang and Freddie

These are worried about their future and want to make sure they make something of themselves. However, they soon realise that wishes are not horses that beggars can ride on and that they must put in some work to bring their dream to fruition. So they come up with a plan that soon becomes more complicated than they imagined. Will they be humble enough to grovel to one of their friends to obtain help?

The Kubekas

This family seems to be consistently courting trouble without even trying. The majority of their days are spent trying to cook up a plan to navigate an escape from their growing team of adversaries. But, in the long run, they must face the bitter truth: their redemption is connected to the most unexpected person.

The Scandal! teasers for May 2022 acquaint followers of the television series with the exciting actions to be expected in fresh episodes. How must the characters resolve their romantic relationships and individual goals? Viewers will be able to understand the conspiracies of deception and affection in the South African drama, Scandal!

