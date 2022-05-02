7de Laan Teasers for May 2022: Fikani and Alexa plan a romantic evening

This month's 7de Laan drama series begins with Chris rewarding his employees for their immense contributions towards the organisation's growth on workers' day. Meanwhile, after being together as friends for some time, Shady considers pushing her relationship with Uys to another level, but at what cost? The 7de Laan teasers for May 2022 discuss vital things to watch out for as the episodes air every weekday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

7de Laan soapie. Photo: @7de Laan (Amptelik)

Source: UGC

With more than 5,200 episodes released since its inception, the 7de Laan South African soapie has become one of the favourite shows that most soapie lovers do not want to miss every weekday. But, for instance, to what extent will Koedoe be willing to assist Chris? This and other issues of concern are discussed in this month's drama series.

7de Laan teasers for May 2022

Ivy's success with her novel is worth celebrating, and Marvin recognises this. But then, how will the annual family treasure hunt resolve the conflict among the Visagies? This month's episodes are packed full of drama and suspense and, more importantly, vital lessons to learn.

Monday, 2nd of May, 2022 - Episode 5290

Chris rewards his employees on workers' day, while Shady wants to take her relationship with Uys to the next stage.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Tuesday, 3rd of May, 2022 - Episode 5291

Marvin seizes control and informs the congregation about Ivy's book. Unfortunately, Bonita's betrayal of DeWet reappears in her life.

Wednesday, 4th of May, 2022 - Episode 5292

Fikani and Alexa decide to spend a romantic evening together, while Aggie invites Zee to accompany her on a tour of potential business locations.

Thursday, 5th of May, 2022 - Episode 5293

Tumi is taken aback by the state of her home. Nonetheless, Chris promises Denzil that Oppiekoffie will re-open soon.

Friday, 6th of May, 2022 - Episode 5294

For Shady and Uys, the kids' game night turns out to be a revelation. According to the Chaukes, Zee will be the ideal nanny for baby Nelo.

Monday, 9th of May, 2022 - Episode 5295

Marvin is pleased with Ivy's success with her novel, and to settle a conflict, the Visagies embark on their annual family treasure hunt.

Tuesday, 10th of May, 2022 - Episode 5296

Ivy notices grey hair and seeks Shady's assistance in repairing the damage. Aggie visits the doctor for a check-up, and the doctor is pleased with her progress.

Aggie visits the doctor for a check-up. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wednesday, 11th of May, 2022 - Episode 5297

Marvin tries to punish Eddie, but Ivy is too preoccupied with her problems to help her husband. Finally, Tumi tells Vanessa that she is at ease in her home.

Thursday, 12th of May, 2022 - Episode 5298

Amorey considers accepting a girls' night offer. However, during the mother's WhatsApp group video call, Ivy embarrasses herself.

Friday, 13th of May, 2022 - Episode 5299

DeWet and Werner arrive at Bruynwaves to investigate why the alarm went off, and Vanessa clarifies the situation. When Uys suspects his father of cheating on his mother, he confronts him.

Monday, 16th of May, 2022 - Episode 5300

Evelina and Tumi are keen to figure out what is happening, and Tjattas expresses his admiration for Amorey's handling of the Alexa crisis.

Tuesday, 17th of May, 2022 - Episode 5301

For Ivy, Marvin, Romeo, and Khethiwe stage an intervention, while Denzil wants to go on a date with Vanessa.

Wednesday, 18th of May, 2022 - Episode 5302

Zee tells his friends to advise him on how to inform Aggie about his job. Mariaan questions Bonita's reason behind her actions.

Thursday, 19th of May, 2022 - Episode 5303

Ivy is satisfied to be in a good partnership with the remaining school mothers. Fikani shares common feelings about Tumi's family drama.

Friday, 20th of May, 2022 - Episode 5304

Uys moves stealthily out of Shady's bedroom but is caught by Amorey, Tjattas, and Khethiwe. The married couples remember their wedding days.

Ivy is satisfied to be in good partnership with the remaining school mothers. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monday, 23rd of May, 2022 - Episode 5305

Chris urgently seeks Koedoe's assistance, while Bonita receives some solace from Vanessa.

Tuesday, 24th of May, 2022 - Episode 5306

Erica is heartbroken, and DeWet reassures her. Every event in Hillside, the teenagers say, is always full of drama.

Wednesday, 25th of May, 2022 - Episode 5307

Tjattas dials Hettie's number urgently, while Alexa and Fikani are more in love than they have ever been.

Thursday, 26th of May, 2022 - Episode 5308

Ivy and Marvin must deal with an incident involving Eddie. Tanya tries to console Alexa, who is upset.

Friday, 27th of May, 2022 - Episode 5309

Aggie clarifies that Zee's priority should be Nelo, while the Hillsiders await word from the Hillside clinic with bated breath.

Monday, 30th of May, 2022 - Episode 5310

Vanessa complains about the horrible environment in which they live, and Denzil empathises with her. The teenagers are still reeling from the events of the previous 24 hours.

Tuesday, 31st of May, 2022 - Episode 5310

DeWet pays a visit to a hospitalised patient. Tanya thinks it is remarkable that everyone is pitching in to help with Nelo.

Ivy

Ivy successfully finishes her novel, which Marvin is happy with. After some time, she notices grey hair and seeks Shady's assistance in repairing the damage, but how well the given tips will work? After embarrassing herself, Romeo and others stage an intervention. Eventually, Ivy is pleased with the partnership deals with other school mothers.

Fikani

Fikani and Alexa decide to spend a romantic evening together before sharing similar feelings concerning the drama going on in Tumi's family. But, now that he is getting more emotionally entangled with Alexa, what possible repercussions does it come with?

From what you have read so far in these 7de Laan teasers for May 2022 edition, what will possibly end the emotional feelings that Alexa and Fikani have for each other? Watch the full story on SABC2 from Mondays to Fridays at 18h00.

READ ALSO: Scandal! Teasers for May 2022: What sacrifice will Gontse make?

In the latest Scandal! soapie series for May 2022, as published on Briefly.co.za, Rorisang and Freddie become worried about their future and want to make sure they make something of themselves.

However, they soon realise that wishes are not horses that beggars can ride on and that they must put in some work to bring their dream to fruition. So, they come up with a plan that soon becomes more complicated than they imagined.

Source: Briefly News