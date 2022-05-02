Die Put Teasers for May 2022: Idris comes bearing bad news

Die Put teasers for May 2022 are here, and as the season wraps up, it brings unending drama. Idris' fate lies in the hands of his oppressors, and Saadet's harshest reality is that she will get married against her wish. Sena's world comes crumbling down right under her watch. Die Put cast members are constantly plotting against one another. How will the drama pun out?

Die Put storyline highlights life in the Put neighbourhood. The cast members engage in heinous activities while others are determined to bring out the best in the community. Their differing opinions and values result in endless wrangles and people plotting against one another. Die Put teasers for May 2022 highlight the depth of the enmity and what you should brace yourself for in the oncoming episodes.

Die Put teasers for May 2022

The final Die Put episodes of the season are finally here, and the Kovacalis realize that their opinion does not hold water in the neighbourhood. They are faced with the difficult reality of how much the people in the community hate them. What is their fate?

Episode 86 - Monday, 2nd of May 2022

Alico initiates a mission to find out the truth about Yamac and Meliha and finds it difficult to understand why Sena is not updating him on what is amiss. Later, Idris comes bearing heartbreaking news for Vartolu.

Episode 87 - Tuesday, 3rd of May 2022

Vartolu tries to contain his anxiety despite the Kocavali family members' excitement to meet Saadet's family. Meanwhile, Yamac feels betrayed, although he insists on helping Sena.

Episode 88 - Wednesday, 4th of May 2022

Yamac takes revenge, and Vartolu struggles to accept Saadet's marriage. Sena is on the verge of losing her mind.

Episode 89 - Thursday, 5th of May 2022

Nedret apologizes to Saadet for being mean to her, and Emrah blackmails Yamac into believing that Sena is coming up with the stories.

Episode 90 - Friday, 6th of May 2022

Alico discovers damning details about something. It is the big day for the Kocovalis, and Selim is careful enough not to taunt Vartolu and his goons.

Episode 91 - Monday, 9th of May 2022

Vartolu attempts to reach out to Idris one last time, and Saadet dreads her wedding day. Meanwhile, Cemil tries to convince Ayse to elope with him.

Episode 92 - Tuesday, 10th of May 2022

Yildiz and Hatice are desperate for money, and Ayse is heartbroken. Idris is sceptical about what could have happened to Cemil. He blames Selim for her disappearance.

Episode 93 - Wednesday, 11th of May 2022

Yamac desperately attempts to rescue people from poverty, and Selim decides to join Emrah and Nazim. Sena gets overwhelmed by what is happening around her; hence, she reaches out to Deren for help.

Episode 94 - Thursday, 12th of May 2022

Vartolu attempts to persuade the people of the Pit. Selim, Yamac, Emmi and Pasha set out to collect weapons, although the boat captain has something else in store for them. Meanwhile, Muhittin reconsiders investing some money. Is the investment worth the risk?

Episode 95 - Friday, 13th of May 2022

Sena lets what is happening around her overwhelm her so much that she loses her mind; hence, she fails to notice Idris being captured. An unexpected person attempts to rescue Idris. The people on the boat try their best to get out in vain. Later, Selim's secret gets out.

Episode 96 - Monday, 16th of May 2022

Ayse struggles to come to terms with the past, and Saadet makes a discovery that might change everything. Idris comes up with a suggestion that he hopes might help Pasha and Yemac with the betting.

Episode 97 - Tuesday, 17th of May 2022

A prison break goes wrong, and Idris steps in on time to save a financial crisis affecting the neighbourhood. Yamac becomes increasingly worried about Sena.

Episode 98 - Wednesday, 18th of May 2022

A ghost from Sena's past shows up unexpectedly, and Yamac finds a way to rescue Cem's father. Muhittin entertains the thought of investing more money.

Episode 99 - Thursday, 19th of May 2022

Yamac is on a mission to raise more money, and Muittin is faced with the need to make an important decision.

Episode 100 - Friday, 20th of May 2022

Sena struggles with her hallucinations, and Cem is excited to be reunited with his father. Yamac takes advantage of the situation when Madat and Vartolou get stuck in the sauna to take pictures of them.

Episode 101 - Monday, 23rd of May 2022

Yamac is shocked to realize his brother has been disloyal, while Saadet and Sena sneak out of the house searching for medical attention.

Episode 102 - Tuesday, 24th of May 2022

Cem wants to take revenge. Sena tries to console Saadet in the hospital, and Karaca wants Aksin and Celasun to get married.

Episode 103 - Wednesday, 25th of May 2022

Ezgi tries to convince Yamac that Sena is very sick, but he follows his brain. Elsewhere, not everyone is impressed with the wedding in the Pit.

Episode 104 - Thursday, 26th of May 2022

As Yamac attempts to eliminate Nazim and Emrah, Selim finally gives his father a piece of his mind and presents Idris with an ultimatum.

Episode 105 - Friday, 27th of May 2022

Vartolu considers whether he is truly up to running the neighbourhood while the residents of The Pit mourn the departure of Idris and his family.

Episode 106 - Monday, 30th of May 2022

Yamac and Emrah finally come face to face. Vartolu has a change of heart, and Pasha's end is in sight.

Episode 107 - Tuesday, 31st of May 2022

The Kocovali family members are chased out of the Pit. Who will live, and who will die?

The hints in Die Put teasers do not tell enough how dramatic the show's oncoming episodes will be.

Yamac

Even though Sena betrays him, he still holds space for Sena and offers to help her. As their relationship gets better, Emrah ruins it by turning Yamac against Sena. When Ezgi tells him that Sena is sick, he refuses to give him an ear. Later, he finally comes face to face with Emrah. How will he deal with this complicated situation?

Sena

The sudden turn of events gets to Sena, and she feels overwhelmed by everything. She worries so much that it interferes with her concentration. Her hallucinations get the better part of her, and she ends up in hospital. Is there hope for a brighter future for Sena?

The hints in Die Put teasers for May 2022 do not pre-empt enough how dramatic the oncoming episodes that culminate in the season finale will be. Tune in to eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 21h30 to catch the show's episodes.

