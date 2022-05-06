Top 25 best hentai anime series to watch in 2022 | Where to watch them

Adult entertainment comes in many forms, and watching hentai anime series is one of the best ways to pass time. Hentai shows comic narrations with explicit and uncensored content. This article highlights the shows with the best hentai stories to keep you entertained in 2022.

Hentai anime shows are highly addictive, but this should be the least of your worries since new series are produced regularly. Just make sure the minors in your care are protected from such content.

Best hentai list

Top-rated hentai anime shows narrate unique but relatable stories. Here are the top 25 series you should consider adding to your 2022 must-watch list. The shows are ranked according to fan reviews.

25. Itadaki! Seieki

Itadaki! Seieki narrates the thrilling story of students Kanzaki and Mari Setogaya. Kanzaki receives a letter from Mari, a vampire, asking if they can meet. The boy is unaware that Mari plans to dine on him. He overpowers Mari but later feels sorry for her after listening to her story. He then allows her to bite him but learns that his blood does not taste that great.

24. Mankitsu Happening

Mankitsu Happening follows Keiichi Oyamada’s life. He cannot control his urge, which lands him in trouble on numerous occasions. His reputation makes companies refuse to hire him.

23. Amakano

Yuuki decides to visit and help his grandparents during the winter season. The town is covered in snow, but the people are friendly and charming. He soon finds himself falling too hard for the charm.

22. Resort Boin

Daisuke Ichijou goes to his grandmother’s beach resort to have a good time. He finds beautiful ladies ready for action. Daisuke has the best time of his life.

21. Tsumamigui 3 The Animation

Akito Natsuki goes on a summer vacation at the family home. He meets his sister-in-law and her gorgeous friend, who do their best to make him feel at home. The series focuses on forbidden passion.

20. Tamashii Insert

When a boy’s father marries another wife, he is excited to have a stepmother and stepsister. He later comes across a mobile app that makes it possible for someone to possess other people’s bodies. He then tries the trick on his stepsister and other girls, thus finding out how it feels to be a lady.

19. Saimin Seishidou

Saimin anime series narrates Tanaka Hajime’s hypnotic abilities that help him get all the romances he needs. When a law is put in place stating that all couples should seek romance help from romance therapists, Tanaka gets himself appointed. He uses the opportunities to utilize his best abilities.

18. Shoujo Sect

Shoujo Sect is a lesbian-themed hentai anime show. Shinobu Honda has feelings for his childhood friend, Momoko Naito. However, Momoko cherishes morality, making it hard for the two to hook up. Shinobu gets other girls but longs for Momoku’s affection.

17. Kyonyuu Hitozuma Onna Kyoushi Saimin

Morishita Wataru is a scholarship student at Ousei Academy. He is an addict, but retaining the scholarship is his priority. He then decides to use a hypnotizing app that enables him to get whoever he wants without landing in trouble.

16. Discipline: The Hentai Academy

Saint Acadia School for girls decides to start admitting male students. Takuro Hayami is the first boy to arrive, and he discovers the girls are starved and longing for pleasure. They tempt him.

15. Nikuyome: Takayanagi Ke no Hitobito

Mitsuko ties the knot and is blessed with a child. She lives with her husband’s family and starts imagining that the best phase of her married life is about to come, but she is wrong. Her husband has little interest in her, and other males in the family enslave her by turning her into a tool to fulfil their pleasure.

14. Pretty x Cation the Animation

A young boy resides with his aunt in Tokyo, Japan. She advises him to go out and have fun. He follows his aunt’s advice and ends up having the best romantic pleasure.

13. Fella Pure: Mitarashi-san Chi no Jijou The Animation

Keiko Mitarai is a student council president, and other students respect and admire her. However, underneath the toughness is an addict in need of regular servicing. She often fulfils her desires with her younger brother Noboru.

12. Tsugou no Yoi romance friend?

Yuu Arahama loves pleasure and has more than five partners who have feelings for him. Each girl thinks she is Yuu’s only lover. One day Misako Shimizu asks him to marry her, but he refuses and admits to having other girls. Misako decides to inform the other ladies, and each of them embarks on a mission to make Yuu theirs. In the end, Yuu wins since he has a piece of all the ladies without marrying them.

11. Enbo (Taboo Charming Mother)

Kazuhiko’s father decides to marry another wife, and he is not happy. He is rude to her and makes her life difficult at the beginning. The stepson and stepmom duo later develop a bond of pleasure.

10. Nee Summer!

Yuuta Yamauchi visits his cousin Kei Higashide for a summer vacation. He starts getting reading for exams, and Kei offers to tutor him. She notices that he is starting to get interested in girls, and she decides to teach him everything he needs to know about female anatomy.

9. Baku Ane: Otouto Shibocchau zo! The Animation (Bombastic Sisters)

Soccer athlete Ryoushirou Hayasaki is injured and decides to go to his parents’ house to heal. His parents are on vacation, but his four sisters are home to give him company. Ryoushirou has a fight with one of his sisters and decides to leave. To prevent him from leaving, another sister allows him to make love to her.

8. Kanojo x Kanojo x Kanojo: Sanshimai to no DokiDoki Kyoudou Seikatsu

Haroumi Shiki’s home on an island is destroyed by a volcanic eruption, and he decides to move to a relative’s home. He finds out that the relative passed and left three gorgeous daughters. The four engage in pleasure, but he also has to ensure the family ice cream business is doing well.

7. Dropout

Dropout is a manga-inspired Japanese hentai series. All jobless youths are forced by the government to become manual labourers, while beautiful girls are turned into tools of pleasure. There are a lot of humiliations and forced bondage throughout the series.

6. Youkosu! Sukebe Elf no Moori e

The Japanese series translates to Welcome to The Forest of Lewd Elves. Alfheim only has female elves who are on the verge of extinction. A gent named Yuichi is forcefully taken to the elfland and tasked with impregnating the female elves to keep their species alive.

5. Euphoria

A teacher and six students are abducted and forced to perform extreme acts to gain their freedom. One student opposes the abductor’s demands and is tortured to death. Euphoria has a dark theme that involves violent behaviour and forced romance.

4. Oni Chichi

Oni Chichi hentai series revolves around the romance between a step-father and his stepdaughters. A perverted stepdad, working as a professor, drugs his adolescent stepdaughters, turning them into erotic addicts.

3. Overflow hentai anime

Overflow has an overflowing teen storyline that makes it one of the best hentai anime series. A young guy named Kazushi Sudou is visited by two childhood friends. The two sisters are attractive, and he quickly falls for their charm.

2. Bible Black

Bible Black hentai anime is a dark-themed series that explores satanism, black magic, outrageous lovemaking practices, and rape. It all starts when a student comes across a book on black magic and decides to use it to fulfil his pleasures.

1. Kite

After the murder of Kite’s parents, she is taken into custody by detectives Kanie and Akai. They train her to become a perfect weapon of assassination, but she longs to be free from the torture and Kai’s abuse. Kite later meets Oburi, a fellow orphan and vigilante. The two form an immediate bond as they both look forward to a future without the stain of murder.

Where to watch the best hentai anime

You can stream high-quality anime hentai from adult-entertainment sites. Most of the shows are produced in Japanese, but there are many animes that are dubbed in English or made with subtitles.

What is your best hentai anime series from the ones listed above? They all have unique storylines that will keep you entertained from the start to the end.

