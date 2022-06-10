Survivor South Africa season 9 (Return of the Outcasts) cast, release date, more

Are you a reality show enthusiast, then the Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcast is a must-watch! It will be season 9 of the South African reality competition show. It was announced on November 25, 2021, and is scheduled for broadcast on M-Net in July 2022. It will be produced by Afrokaans Film & Television and hosted by Nico Panagio. Read more about the reality competition show below!

The reality show features a group of strangers stranded in an isolated location, where they must provide themselves with water, food, fire and shelter. Photo: @survivorsa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Survivor SA is a famous South African reality competition created by Charlie Parsons. It will premiere on July 18, 2022, airing four episodes a week. This was made public by MultiChoice. According to the production company, Afrokaans, all previous M-Net survivor competition casts are eligible to make a comeback in the new season. This article contains everything you want to know about Survivor South Africa season 9.

About Survivor South Africa

The reality game show is based on the popular international Survivor format. It features a group of strangers stranded in an isolated location, where they must provide themselves with water, food, fire and shelter.

Who won Survivor South Africa season 9? Unfortunately, they are yet to compete. However, the contestants will compete in challenges to earn either a reward or immunity from elimination.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How much does Survivor South Africa pay?

The players will progressively be eliminated from the game as their fellow contestants vote them off until one remains and is given the title Ultimate Survivor. The winner of Survivor South Africa season 9 will be awarded the grand prize of R1 million.

Survivor South Africa winners

2006: Season 1 – Vanessa Marawa

2007: Season 2 – Lorette Mostert

2010: Season 3 – Perle “GiGi” van Schalkwyk

2011: Season 4 – Hykie Berg

2014: Season 5 – Graham Jenneker

2018: Season 6 – Tom Swartz

2019: Season 7 – Robert "Rob" Bentele

2021: Season 8 – Nicole Wilmans

Survivor SA contestants

The cast comprises 20 returning players from the show's past seasons. According to Afrokaans, all previous players are eligible to make a comeback and are considered for the new season. The chosen crew includes:

1. Chappies Chapman

Chappies is 31 years old and lives in Centurion with his wife and son. He is calmer and more at peace than before, partly due to his son's arrival - but also because he no longer feels the need to prove his worth as a Survivor player. Besides acting, he is also into real estate, online businesses, and motivational speaking.

2. Dante de Villiers

Dante is 31 years and comes from the Cape West Coast, where he grew up. In previous seasons, he felt he did not have the words to convince people to believe him. This time, he will be looking to give himself more personal time in the morning to allow him to recharge to participate in a more social game at camp.

3. Dino Paulo

Dino has a likeable and charming personality that makes him lovable. His work is a perfect match for his competitive nature, making him the perfect team player in sports like soccer and rowing. He is expected to play with more freedom as there is less pressure on him this time.

4. Felix Godlo

Felix is 32 years and comes from Pretoria. He is a family man with two children. As a natural leader and great sportsperson, his mission in life is to succeed, provide for his family and make them proud of him. This season he is aiming to communicate better and working on connecting with his fellow castaways on a deeper level.

5. Killarney Jones

Killarney is 51 years from Johannesburg. She has competed in martial arts internationally, earning her black belts in various categories. In her previous season, she did not understand the game well, but this time, she understands the concept better and will be looking to compete physically.

6. Marian de Vos

Marian is 32 years and comes from Cape Town. She studied Fashion and now works as a buyer in the real estate industry. She is probably the biggest Survivor fan in South Africa. Her biggest challenge this season will be adapting to how the game has changed in the eight years since she played.

7. Meryl Szolkiewicz

She is 31 years and comes from Centurion. She studied musical theatre degree and started her career as a musician and performer. But, this time, she wants to play a more rooted game, be careful with her empathetic nature - and have fun.

8. Palesa Tau

Tau is 31 years and from Johannesburg. She works as a radio presenter and producer, hosting her health talk show. This time, she is aiming to be more social and will try to be more intentional and proactive.

9. Phil Dickson

Phis is 40 years and from Johannesburg. He is a trained firefighter and paramedic but now working as a fire risk assessment manager. He is a likeable guy with a mischievous streak. He is looking forward to performing better in season 9.

10. Pinty Nkanjeni

She is 30 years and comes from Cape Town. In the previous season, she had a strong work ethic around camp and was equally valuable in challenges. She feels she has grown a lot in self-awareness and identifying and addressing her character flaws.

Other contestants include:

11. PK Phetoe

12. Seamus Lind Holmes

13. Shane Hattingh

14. Shona MacDonald

15. Steffi Brink

16. Tania Copeland

17. Tejan Pillay

18. Tevin Naidu

19. Thoriso M-Afrika

20. Toni Tebbutt

Is there Survivor in South Africa?

South Africa's Sunshine Coast plays host to the new season of Survivor South Africa. The 9th season of South Africa's version of the world's most fantastic game reignites the flames of 20 former castaways in the staggering beauty of the rugged Eastern Cape coast.

Survivor SA season 8

The eighth season, Immunity Island, finished airing in September 2021. It sold seasons 6, 7, and 8 to Australia (10Play), the UK (Amazon Prime Video), and the USA (Viacom/Paramount+)

Is Survivor SA scripted?

Go behind the scenes of Survivor SA to find out that it is mostly pretty real. It is a reality game show like no other. It has become one of the planet's longest-running and most popular productions.

Above is everything you would love to know about Survivor South Africa season 9. The season is expected to be gruelling and mentally and physically exhausting as the previous seasons. Enjoy watching!

READ ALSO: A promise of love Glow TV: cast, plot summary, full story, songs, teasers

Briefly.co.za reported on March 18, 2022, about A promise of love on Glow TV. The story is about Tanu Khurana and Rishi Singh Bedi, who are great friends like their fathers in Patiala. However, circumstance forces them to part ways with a promise they will unite later in life.

Do they reunite again? Find out here!

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News