Real housewives of Cape Town cast: real names, images, interesting details

Fans of the hugely popular and award-winning NBCUniversal Format franchise The Real Housewives of Cape Town can now look forward to the luxury, drama and new faces. The hotly awaited South African reality television series is expected to premiere on Mzansi Magic on Sunday, July 10. Read more here to get exciting details about the series.

The hotly awaited South African reality television series is expected to premiere on Mzansi Magic on Sunday, July 10. Photo: @NBCUniversal (modified by author)

The Real Housewives of Cape Town trailers are already out! This is the latest addition in the 17th international version and the 4th to be adapted in Africa. Undoubtedly, this premiere will keep the audience hooked and will certainly be the premium quality that viewers have been accustomed to. The franchise is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Real Housewives of Cape Town cast members

The Real Housewives of Cape Town storyline explored on the show, and the cast’s lives are as authentic as they come. The casts are an ensemble of influential and affluent women who are beloved, enigmatic and often misunderstood. These housewives are from diverse social backgrounds. Here is a list of the cast members!

1. Loveline Abinokhauno

Also known as Mrs Leo, she is a blogger and successful entrepreneur who owns a concierge and events company called La Prive Concierge & Events. She is also a proud wife of 14 years and a mother to three girls and one boy. She is originally from North West, an advocate for sisterhood, and is using her social media platform to connect with women across the globe.

2. Kutazwa ‘Rooksy’ Gqirana

Kutazwa was born in Gqeberha and now resides in Capetonian. She describes herself as a go-getter and hustler. She is also adventurous, dutiful, enthusiastic, respectful, selfless and family-oriented. She loves the beautiful things in life, especially interior décor. She has her company, Style Boutique SA, which sells the latest trends in fashion for both men and women.

3. Camilla McDowell

Camilla considers herself a humanitarian, vintage car collector, beekeeper, entrepreneur and public speaker. Besides, she is family-focused and has earned her seat on the throne as The Queen of Constantia. Opulence and luxury seep through her veins, proven by her vintage Rolls Royce Moonshadow, which she uses to make grand entrances at every gathering.

4. Thato Montse

Thato loves wine and is the founder of her wine brand, Thato wines. Besides, she has a Garagiste winemaking diploma and is a member of the Black Cellar Club. She describes herself as controversial, unfiltered, authentic, unapologetic, fun, and explosive. She is on a mission to simplify the complicated world of wine and uses her immense knowledge to host a lifestyle series, Wine with Thato.

5. Rushda Moosajee

Professionally and fondly known as RushTush, Rushda has an impressive social media presence and fitness empire. She is also active on her Instagram account, boasting a global following of over 75k and almost 3 million impressions per week. She may be tiny, reserved, and always selective of whom she relates to, but she can pack a punch. The mother of three boys considers herself focused, passionate and incredibly ambitious.

6. Beverley Steyn

Beverley was born and bred in Kwa-Zulu Natal. She is a successful property mogul who moved to Cape Town five years ago. She has vast interests in commercial, warehouse and residential property and is an avid lover of planes, yachts, fast cars and a luxury lifestyle.

7. Lulwando ‘Lue’ Tukwayo

The glamorous and stylish Lulwando is originally from Khayelitsha and is a successful property entrepreneur, digital creator and mom of three. A qualified Chartered Accountant, she has a passion for working with community-based organisations that address issues of GBV and is the founder of an NGO called Wings to Learn.

Is Real Housewives of Cape Town on Showmax? Do not miss the series premiere on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) Sunday, July 10, at 19:00. The spirit of Cape Town and the unique energy this series will bring will deliver an addictive experience you cannot afford to miss!

