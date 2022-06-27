Here is where the Vampire Diaries cast members are today

Arguably one of the best television series is the Vampire Diaries. The show kept its viewers glued to their screens with fast-paced suspense built around the theme of romance between mythical beings like vampires and humans. It has been almost five years since the show ended, but fans continue to talk about it and want to know what some of their favourite Vampire Diaries cast members have been doing since then.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Actors Zach Roerig and Matt Davis. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic and Cindy Ord

Source: UGC

The Vampire Diaries cast, especially those who played significant roles, made a name for themselves while on this series set. Some of them have taken the gauntlet of fame to continue their journey towards ultimate stardom in the movie industry; a few others are not as keen and have resorted to pursuing other ventures outside acting while enjoying the fun of being with their growing family.

The cast of Vampire Diaries and what they are doing now

Most of your favourite Vampire Diaries casts have moved on to other projects while still enjoying the fame that the television series gave them. Nevertheless, below is a list of some of them and what they are up to nowadays.

Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This lady played Elena Gilbert in the series and is arguably the most important Vampire Diaries season 1 cast. So, how old is Elena from Vampire Diaries? The Canadian actress was born on 9th January 1989, meaning that she is currently 33.

She was visibly absent in one of the seasons but staged a laudable return in the final season. She has been in a couple of movies, such as Love Hard, and is basking in the romance she shares with her snowboarder boyfriend, Shaun White. She is also the co-founder of a wine business.

Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore

Ian Somerhalder was Damon Salvatore in the series. Photo: @iansomerhalder

Source: UGC

Ian was Damon Salvatore in the series and was involved in a romantic triangle with Elena and his brother Stefan. He married fellow TVD cast Nikki Reed while the series was still running in 2015. Together they share a daughter while pursuing their acting career.

Paul Wesley as Stefan Gilbert

Actor Paul Wesley watches the Men's Singles final match between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Photo: Matthew Stockman

Source: Getty Images

Paul played Stefan Gilbert on the show and rivalled his brother in gaining the love of Elena. He divorced and remarried after the show while starting a bourbon brand with Ian Somerhalder in real life. He has also been in several movies, such as Star Trek and Tell Me a Story.

Candice King as Caroline Forbes

Popular for playing Caroline Forbes in TVD, Candice is now a mother of four children, two of whom are biological children she shares with Joe King, the man she married in 2014. But then, she reportedly filed for divorce. She has not been in many movies besides the spin-off of Vampire Diaries. Candice is the co-host of a podcast known as Directionally Challenged.

Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett

Kat Graham attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Photo: David Livingston/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Known to fans of the show as Bonnie Bennett, Kat voiced a character in an animation titled TrollsTopia and appeared in at least three other movies since the show's end that made her famous. She is focused on her music career and has released some singles and albums since 2017.

Michael Trevino as Tyler Lockwood

Michael Trevino attends Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort. Photo: Alex Goodlett

Source: Getty Images

He was Tyler Lockwood in the series and made his last appearance as Vampire Diaries season 6 cast between October 2014 and May 2015. Since then, he has been in several series and movies, including The Caption and Roswell, New Mexico. He was dating a certain Bregje Heinen at some point.

Michael Malarkey

Michael Malarkey speaks onstage during HISTORY's "Project Blue Book" season two screening, panel & reception at The Paley Center. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

The actor made his first TVD appearance in the fifth season as Lorenzo' Enzo St.John. Since the series ended in 2017, Michael has been working on other filming projects and his music career. He is a family man and shares two kids, Hugo and Marlon, with his beautiful wife, Nadine Lewington.

Joseph Morgan

Joseph Morgan attends the 2019 Beverly Hills Film Festival Opening Night at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Famously known as Klaus Mikaelson, a hybrid of vampire and werewolf in the series, Joseph produced and directed the Vampire Diaries spin-off under The Originals. Since then, he has gained several acting features; notable mentions include his role in Animal Kingdom. He also lives as a married man with Persia White in the show.

Zach Roerig

Actor Zach Roerig of The Vampire Diaries attends Wizard World Comic Con at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Photo: Erika Goldring

Source: Getty Images

The man who played the character of Matt Donavan has built up on the fame he acquired on Vampire Diaries. He has enjoyed numerous features in movies and television series, including Dare Me and A Christmas to Savor. He is currently a single father since the court granted him sole custody of Fiona, the daughter he shared with his former partner, Alanna Turner, before the latter was imprisoned.

Matthew Davis

Matt Davis speaks at the TV Guide Fan Favourites panel during the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Savannah, Georgia. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Known as Alaric Saltzman, Matthew was saddled with a teacher's role and a vampire hunter in the series. After TVD ended, he featured in The Originals, a spin-off of the former. He married his current wife, Kiley Casciano, the year after the show ended and became a father in 2020. He is now juggling the roles of a father and husband while racking up other movie features.

Who was the female lead in The Vampire Diaries?

Elena Gilbert, played by Nina Dobrev, is the primary character in the series. She fell in love with two brothers, resulting in a brotherly feud over who would win her heart. The resulting choice led to different events that affected several other characters.

What does Nina Dobrev do now?

Apart from adding some movie features to her professional credentials, Nina enjoys her love affair with her boyfriend, Shaun White. She also co-owns a wine business that deals with making wines that offer low calories.

Are The Vampire Diaries cast members still friends?

Yes, a certain type of bond was created amongst the cast of Vampire Diaries. Some of them found love on the series' set and tied the knot with their significant other.

Things did not go as smoothly for others like Zach Roerig, who dated two of his fellow actors, Nathalie Kelley and Candice Accola, who is now married with two children to Joe King.

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder were brothers in the series, and they have taken that relationship into the real world, where they now relate as best friends. They started a Bourbon band together.

Most of the Vampire Diaries cast members have moved on to other projects, whether in acting or otherwise. But then, there is a denying that many still enjoy celebrity status, thanks to their appearance in the series. It is unknown whether there will be a continuation of TVD since the finale was aired in 2017, but fans will be excited if that possibility becomes a reality.

READ ALSO: Uzalo actors real names: Updated cast list with images 2022

A recent publication on Briefly.co.za shared interesting facts about Uzalo cast members. The show is one of the most-watched soap operas in South Africa.

The cast members in 2022 comprise veterans who were there when the show began and others who have joined it at various stages. Find out who they are from the post!

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News