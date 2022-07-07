I'm on the Edge on Zee World: cast, plot summary, full story, episodes, teasers

If you are looking for a new, exciting series to binge-watch, look no further: I'm on the Edge on Zee World, a brand-new show on the Zee World channel that brings a little bit of everything to the plot. So what is the show all about, and why should you give it a shot? Here, we detail the new show, including the plot, full cast and some teasers.

Yesha Rughani portrays Devi Adhiraj Rajawat, with Krip Suri playing the intense Adhiraj Rajawat. Photo: @ITV_THREADS and @CelebrityBorn on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I'm on the Edge is one of the latest series to come out on DStv's popular English-Bollywood channel, with just the right amount of drama, suspense, thrill and plot twists to keep you on the edge of your seat and coming back for more weekly. More on the details of the series plot later, though.

One of the aspects that makes the show so interesting is the incredible actors that take part and carry the storyline with grace. The outstanding cast brings the show to life through their raw talent and natural knack for understanding how to execute portraying their character perfectly. So let us understand what makes I'm on the Edge a series that stands out from the rest.

I'm on the Edge plot summary

In summary, the plot is centred around a young woman named Devi Chauhan who faced unspeakable tragedy at a young age through losing her parents and is now once again facing hardships through being forcibly married into a rival family. Being raised in the city away from her family in the village due to a threat, she struggles to navigate both her past and present reality.

I'm on the Edge full story

Here is a more detailed look at the full plot for those interested. After Devi Chauhan loses her parents at a young age, she is raised by her extended family through her aunt and uncle, Bharat and Rekha Chauhan. Devi is raised in the city, away from her family in the village.

Once she is older and returns to her village to surprise her family, she is spotted by the wealthy son of a rival family, Adhiraj Rajawat. After a brief altercation in which she slaps him out of retaliation, he becomes enthralled by her and forcibly marries her out of both obsession and spite.

Despite this, Devi is adamant about cracking her new bitter husband and eventually manages to chip away at his rough exterior to reveal a more kind-natured man. However, despite the marriage eventually blossoming, Devi's mother-in-law is not fond of her, and Adhiraj's widowed sister-in-law is fighting for his affections.

The storyline bounces between both past and present, with certain storylines unfolding in the present that gives light to past events and how they play into current events. You will have to watch the show to learn more about how Devi's life unfolds.

I'm on the Edge cast

As mentioned earlier, the incredible cast helps bring the story to life. Here are the following main actors that star in the show:

Yesha Rughani as Devi Adhiraj Rajawat (nee Chauhan)

Krip Suri as Adhiraj Rajawat

Nisha Pareek as Kesar Mukund Rajawat

Vineet Kumar Chaudhary as Daksh Shergill

Roopa Divatia as Heera Rajawat

Shoaib Ibrahim as Varun Babbar

Sakshi Sharma as Dhaani Mukund Rajawat

The lovely Nisha Pareek plays Kesar Mukund Rajawat. Photo: @pareek_nisha on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I'm on the Edge teasers

Although the main premise of the show is centred around betrayal and family tensions, there are some surprising twists you should anticipate. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Monday, 18 July 2022

At this point in the storyline, Devi and Adhiraj become accustomed. Devi finally accepts her fate and realises she will have to go along with it. Bharat is devastated at the idea of the wedding as he does not want them to wed.

Friday, 29 July 2022

Not long after her wedding, cracks begin to show in their marriage. Devi makes a promise to herself that she will do everything in her power to try to get Adhiraj to believe in God again, as it is impacting his outlook and behaviour.

Wednesday, 3 August 2022

While tensions rise between Devi and Adhiraj, he eventually insists on a separation. Maasa tried to get Kesar married to Adhiraj during this time, yet on the big day, Devi remarries Adhiraj, much to Kesar and Maasa's dismay.

Spoilers not out yet:

Devi then falls pregnant, and Maasa murders Adhiraj out of rage. After Devi gives birth and has her daughter, Maasa attempts to kill her but is unsuccessful. The story jumps between 20-year narratives, showing Adhiraj and Devi's daughter Devika, the spitting image of her mother.

Adhiraj’s will shows that he anticipated a specific set of plans for his daughter, including a marriage, among other aspects, such as how his assets will be dealt with. Will Devika follow through with her family's expectations and finally learn the truth about her parents and extended family?

I'm on the Edge on Zee World is the perfect show for anyone looking for a touching, family drama that tugs your heartstrings while still giving viewers a sense of hope. Keep an eye on the DStv's Zee World channel for new weekly episodes.

