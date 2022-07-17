All Naruto Akatsuki members ranked by strength | All you need to know

The Akatsuki is one of the strongest antagonist groups in the whole of Naruto. The organization's members were S-ranked criminals with incredible power, but some were harder to defeat in battle than others. Find out who is the strongest and weakest Akatsuki ninja.

The Naruto storyline has, over the years, become a fascinating topic for Manga and anime fans. Akatsuki was originally created to bring a positive impact, but its goals changed to villainy after its founding member and leader Yahiko died. Each member had a unique backstory, and several of them left the organization to become heroes.

Akatsuki members ranked by power

The combined power of the Akatsuki members made it one of the most powerful organizations in the whole of Naruto. What are the members' individual powers? How easily or hard can they be defeated in battle? Here are all Akatsuki members' names and their powers, ranked from weakest to strongest.

20. White Zetsu

White Zetsu's strength lies in his unique genetic composition and ability to utilize advanced Wood Release methods. He can easily manoeuvre solid surfaces with his Mayfly technique. Despite White Zetsu's unique skills, he lacks dependable battle power but is highly reliable for intel gathering and surveillance.

19. Kie

Kie is among the original Akatsuki members who tried to prevent larger nations from ruining the Hidden Rain Village. The character had little screen time, and it is not known what kind of ninja abilities he had. He was eventually defeated by Madara Uchiha.

18. Diabutsu

Diabutsu was also a member of the original Akatsuki. He managed to defeat Madara Uchiha but was taken down by Zetsu and Tobi. He had the strength to handle giant weapons in battle, but his basic ninja abilities did not give him a chance against stronger opponents.

17. Kyusuke

Kyusuke is among the strongest members of the first generation Akatsuki. His main abilities are speed, impressive sword techniques, and higher-level nature transformation methods. Despite being one of the strongest ninjas, he does not stand a chance against super-elite opponents like Tobi.

16. Júzó Biwa

Júzó Biwa from the second generation is known for his eye-catching water techniques that he uses to surprise opponents and then attack them with his signature Kubikiribóchó blade. He can also easily handle a giant sword during battle. However, he is still among the weakest Akatsuki members and can easily be taken down.

15. Yahiko

Yahiko possessed wind, fire, and water nature affinities. He also learnt ninjutsu techniques from Sannin Jiraiya, which gave him the ability to command an entire army of ninjas. He was instrumental in giving Akatsuki a strong foundation.

14. Hidan

Hidan had two major strengths, his immortality and the ability to transform into a voodoo doll that fights the opponent, given he is within a special symbol. However, his strengths are also his weaknesses. If the opponent knows his abilities, they can easily defeat him before he strikes.

13. Sasori

Sasori's ninja abilities lie in his puppetry techniques. Being the greatest puppet master in the whole of Naruto, he is able to control a huge army of puppets made from humans. He also easily transforms his body into a puppet, thus becoming immune to poison and attacks as long as his flesh core is not touched. However, he can only defeat an opponent if he catches them unprepared. If the enemy knows his puppet technique, they can easily overpower him.

12. Deidara

Deidara specializes in making explosives for mass destruction. He combines lighting and earth elements and then uses his many mouths to transform clay into moving explosives that he controls with his powerful chakra. Despite being one of the most powerful Akatsuki members, his major weakness is shortsightedness, and his clay explosives can easily be neutralized with lighting attacks.

11. Kisame Hoshigaki

Kisame Hoshigaki can easily win in a battle with his wide range of water-based jutsu and his living Samehada sword. The blade consumes energy from chakra attacks, and he can fuse with the sword to heal from injuries that could otherwise kill him. The entire ninja team had to team up to take him down.

10. Kakuzu

Kakuzu can take on the Tailed Beast with his monstrous and near-immortal abilities. He uses each chakra element to enhance his strength, and his body has tendrils that he inserts into things to control them. He can also recover from grave injuries by replacing the damaged parts with undamaged spare organs. Kakuzu can only be defeated if his whole body and reserve organs are destroyed simultaneously.

9. Konan

Konan is among the original Akatsuki members and the only woman in the group's second generation. The versatile ninja was an advisor to Pain. Konan often transforms her chakra into paper for targeted attacks and can also turn her body into pieces of paper for speed.

8. Shin Uchiha

Shin Uchiha was not a member of Akatsuki but tried to revive the nearly extinct organization during Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Uchiha's major strength is his numerous Sharingan eyes on his entire body that he uses to control anything with telekinesis. He also has a huge clone army that strengthens his battle power and offers spare body parts.

7. Black Zetsu

Black Zetsu often works in the shadows and has a wide range of abilities that make him a difficult ninja to defeat. He uses the advanced Wood Release, all ninjutsu elements, stealing chakra from other ninjas and can utilize the unique techniques of an opponent.

6. Kabuto Yakushi

Kabuto was a spy for the Akatsuki organization and fought for them during the Fourth Shinobi World War. He modified his body to be immune to injury and can absorb natural energy to maintain Sage Mode for as long as it takes.

5. Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha was perhaps the greatest ninjutsu and genjutsu but left the organization too soon due to his chronic illness. He was a genius and a master in Sharingan's most advanced tactics, such as battling avatar Susanoo, the illusions of Tsukuyomi, and the inextinguishable flames of Amaterasu.

4. Orochimaru

Orochimaru was a Sannin and only a member of Akatsuki when it benefited him. The master ninjutsu has an extensively modified body with numerous unique powers after absorbing the bodies of others.

3. Pain/Nagato

Nagato used Rinnegan to transform and destroy cities. He adopted the name Pain after making Akatsuki a villain group aimed at taking over humankind. Pain could easily take down an entire army with his might, and it took Naruto's Sage Mode and chakra from the Nine-Tailed Demon Fox to stop him.

2. Obito Uchiha/Tobi

Tobi has the power of the Ten-Tails, the Rinnegan, and the Sharingan, which gives him limitless abilities. He can ruin almost anything with The Truth-Seeking Balls technique, has access to all of Nagato's abilities, and uses all the six chakra elements. It took the entire Allied Shinobi Forces to defeat him.

1. Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha is one of the most powerful villains in Naruto and could not be defeated by anyone in a one-on-one battle. He was able to take all of Obito's powers and could combine both Rinnegan and Sharingan powers to form the Rinne Sharingan. He took down the Allied Shinobi Forces and overpowered the combined strength of Sasuke and Naruto. His downfall came when he allowed Black Zetsu/goddess Kaguya to influence his decisions.

Who is the most popular member of the Akatsuki?

Itachi Uchiha is the most likeable Akatsuki member. He was Sasuke's brother, and he wiped out the Uchiha clan to prevent a civil in the village. He had to sacrifice his people and reputation for the greater good of the village but was later fought to the death by his brother Sasuke.

What is Akatsuki's goal?

Their main aim was to capture all the Tailed Beasts and dominate the world. However, the initial plan when Yahiko formed the organization was to bring peace to Shinobi during the 3rd World War. Yahiko and his friends Nagato and Konan had been orphaned in the 2nd Shinobi World War. After Yahiko's death, Nagato became the leader and changed the goal.

Is Deidara good or bad?

Deidara was an evil ninja from Stone Village. The explosives master pursued his selfish interests of enacting his art without caring about the consequences.

Who killed Akatsuki members?

Here are the Akatsuki members' deaths and their causes.

Sasori - Died at the hands of Sakura and his grandmother Chiyo

- Died at the hands of Sakura and his grandmother Chiyo Hidan - Buried alive by Shikamaru/He was immortal

- Buried alive by Shikamaru/He was immortal Kakuzu - Killed by Kakashi and Naruto

- Killed by Kakashi and Naruto Itachi Uchiha - Had chronic illness/Died while battling Sasuke

- Had chronic illness/Died while battling Sasuke Deidara - Blew himself

- Blew himself Pain/Nagato - Defeated by Naruto and sacrificed his life to revive the people he killed in Konoha

- Defeated by Naruto and sacrificed his life to revive the people he killed in Konoha Konan - Killed by Madara

- Killed by Madara Kisame - Summoned three sharks to eat him alive.

- Summoned three sharks to eat him alive. Tobi - Died while saving Kakashi from Kaguya's All-Killing Ash Bones

- Died while saving Kakashi from Kaguya's All-Killing Ash Bones White Zetsu - Killed by Sasuke with an Amaterasu-infused Susanoo arrow

- Killed by Sasuke with an Amaterasu-infused Susanoo arrow Black Zetsu - Thrown by Naruto into the jutsu that was used to seal Kaguya

Who is the youngest Akatsuki member?

Deidara was the clan's youngest member. He was about 14 years when he joined and 19 when he died.

What do the Akatsuki members look like?

The villain ninjas wear long black cloaks with red clouds, a chin-high collar and a red interior. The red clouds symbolize the bloodshed in Amagakure during its wars.

Who is the weakest member in Akatsuki?

White Zestu is considered the weakest member of the clan. He was never involved in a serious fight. His main job was to infiltrate places and gather intel.

Who has the highest IQ in the Akatsuki?

Black Zetsu is considered the most intelligent Akatsuki member. He was the physical manifestation of Kaguya Ótsusuki's will and was responsible for most of Naruto's events for several centuries. He easily manipulated Madara Uchira, who was an intelligent and powerful ninja.

Are there 10 Akatsuki members?

The organization had ten members at any given time and would replace those who died. They were grouped in pairs and included;

Nagato and Konan

Black and White Zetsu

Orochimaru and Sasori

Itachi and Juzo

Itachi and Kisame (after Juzo's death)

Deidara and Sasori

Hidan and Kakuzu

Deidara and Tobi (after Sasori's death)

Who was the 1st Akatsuki member?

Yahiko was the one who founded Akatsuki during the Third Shinobi World War. He worked with his childhood friends, Konan and Nagato. Having been orphaned in the 2nd Shinobi World War, the three friends established the clan to ensure peace prevails in their home country.

How many Akatsuki members are there?

The clan had ten official members that were divided into groups of two. After Yahiko's death, his friends Nagato and Konan were left in charge. Nagato became the organization's leader and recruited eight more members. Whenever a partner dies or leaves, Akatsuki would recruit more to replace them.

The Akatsuki members had unique abilities that made the organization hard to defeat. The clan will always be remembered as the greatest villain group in Naruto.

