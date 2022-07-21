Following the footsteps of Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, John Cena is unarguably the most popular professional wrestler of his generation. The three have so much in common; their admirable success as wrestlers. Currently, John Cena is not active on the wrestling scene. In lieu, he has not let his fame fade away. He has had a smooth transition from sports to the cinema. This list of all John Cena's movies and TV shows proves that.

John Cena made his debut on the screens in 2000, and it was not until 2006 that he got his first starring role in The Marine. Even though he had a soaring career, his initial years as an actor were filled with struggle. Nonetheless, he established his name in the scene and secured a spot in the entertainment industry. John Cena's movies list is a testament to his journey so far.

What movies has John Cena acted in?

If you are doubtful about the wrestler's acting skills, this list of John Cena's latest movies takes you on a trip. You will be surprised by the number of films he has been featured in. The list includes their ratings:

29. Camp Fred (2012)

Role: Fred's dad

Fred's dad Genre: Comedy, Family

Comedy, Family IMDb score: 2.0/10

Fred Figglehorn experiences a summer camp nightmare.

28. Fred: The Movie (2010)

Role: Fred's dad

Fred's dad Genre: Romance, Comedy, Family, Adventure

Romance, Comedy, Family, Adventure IMDb score: 2.0/10

Lovestruck, Fred Figglehorn, an awkward teen, makes desperate attempts to convince Judy to get into a relationship with him. He also has to stay away from mischievous Kevin, who is on a mission to go after him.

27. Fred 2: Night of the Living Fred (2011)

Role: Fred's dad

Fred's dad Genre: Horror, adventure, comedy

Horror, adventure, comedy IMDb score: 2.4/10

Fred speculates that his new music teacher. Therefore, he secretly goes on a mission to prove his theory.

26. The Marine (2006)

Role: John Triton

John Triton Genre: Action, Thriller, Drama

Action, Thriller, Drama IMDb score: 4.7/10

A group of diamond thieves abduct the wife of a former US Marine after they realize she saw them commit a crime. Luckily, her husband traces them down and pursues them through the wilderness of South Carolina.

25. WWE Battleground (2014)

Role: Himself

Himself Genre: Action

Action IMDb score: 5.0/10

WWE Battleground takes you to The Tampa Bay Times Forum in Tampa, Florida. On this night, John Cena kicks off his 15th reign, defending against three other men in a fatal four-way.

24. The Reunion (2011)

Role: Sam Carey

Sam Carey Genre: Drama, Action

Drama, Action IMDb score: 5.1/10

A father sets a $3,000,000 prize for his four children if they agree to work together for two years. Three of the four half-siblings travel to Mexico as bounty hunters. Their mission is to get a bail jumper who is connected to a billionaire's abduction.

23. Playing with Fire (2019)

Role: Jake Carson

Jake Carson Genre: Comedy, Family

Comedy, Family IMDb score: 5.1/10

Most fans consider Playing With Fire as John Cena's firefighter movie. It features a crew of rugged firefighters who meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids.

22.12 Rounds (2009)

Role: Detective Danny Fisher

Detective Danny Fisher Genre: Thriller, Action, Crime

Thriller, Action, Crime IMDb score: 5.6/10

John Cena featured as detective Danny Fisher, realizes that his girlfriend has been abducted by an ex-con, one of tied Fisher's old foes. He has to successfully complete 12 challenges to secure her safe release.

21. WWE Battleground (2017)

Role: Himself

Himself Genre: Sport

Sport IMDb score: 5.8/10

WWE Smackdown presents its July matches which include WWE Championship's title match in a Punjabi prison. John Cena tackles Rusev during the flag match.

20. Daddy's Home 2 (2017)

Role: Roger

Roger Genre: Comedy

Comedy IMDb score: 6.0/10

Dusty and Brad finally get used to each other and now have to deal with their intrusive father during the holidays.

19. Sisters (2015)

Role: Pazuzu

Pazuzu Genre: Comedy

Comedy IMDb score: 6.0/10

Two sisters decide to throw one last house party before their parents sell their family home.

18. Daddy's Home (2015)

Role: Roger

Roger Genre: Comedy, Family

Comedy, Family IMDb score: 6.1/10

Brad Whitaker is a troubled radio host trying to nurture a relationship with his stepchildren. He wishes that one day they would call him dad. However, his efforts go down the drain when their biological father returns.

17. Bumblebee (2018)

Role: Agent Burns

Agent Burns Genre: Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure

Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure IMDb score: 6.1/10

Bumblebee seeks refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. Charlie Watson discovers a battle-scarred Bumblebee on her 18th birthday.

16. WWE Live from MSG 2015 (2015)

Role: Himself

Himself Genre: Sport

Sport IMDb score: 6.2/10

The events sees Brock Lesner makes his way back to the Madison Square Garden for his first match since his departure from WWE in 2014. It also coincides with Chris Jericho's 25th anniversary since his debut in professional wrestling.

15. Blockers (2018)

Role: Mitchell

Mitchell Genre: Comedy

Comedy IMDb score: 6.2/10

Three parents try to stop their daughters from losing mischief on prom night.

14. Trainwreck (2015)

Role: Steven

Steven Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Romance, Comedy, Drama IMDb score: 6.2/10

A commitment-phobic woman believes that monogamy is a foreign and impractical concept. However, her belief is brought to the test when she meets a good guy.

13. The Wall (2017)

Role: Matthews

Matthews Genre: War, thriller, drama

War, thriller, drama IMDb score: 6.2/10

A lethal sniper traps two American soldiers. An unsteady wall between them separates the two parties.

12. TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs and Stairs (2014)

Role: Himself

Himself Genre: Sports

Sports IMDb score: 6.3/10

This is a night filled with action. It features Bray Wyatt and Dean Ambrose in a hellacious TLC match, as John Cena battles Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler challenges Luke Harper for the Intercontinental Championship.

11. Vacation Friends (2021)

Role: Ron

Ron Genre: Comedy, Family

Comedy, Family IMDb score: 6.3/10

According to the ranking on this list, Vacation Friends is one of John Cena's comedy movies. It features an uptight couple who interacts with a rowdy couple during their vacation in Mexico. However, the friendship takes an unforeseen turn when they go back home.

10. WWE Battleground (2015)

Role: John Cena

John Cena Genre: Sport

Sport IMDb score: 6.5/10

Brock Lesnar returns to the ring to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, while John Cena defends his United States Championship against Kevin Owens.

9. Vengeance (2011)

Role: John Cena

John Cena Genre: Action

Action IMDb score: 6.6/10

Vengeance is one of the most-loved John Cena action movies. It features a radio host on a mission to decipher the murder of a girl he had linked up with. Therefore, he travels south to investigate the events that led to her death.

8. The Beast in the East: Live from Tokyo (2015)

Role: John Cena

John Cena Genre: Action, sport

Action, sport IMDb score: 6.7/10

The WWE show broadcasts live from Japan.

7. WWE Hell in a Cell (2014)

Role: Himself

Himself Genre: Action

Action IMDb score: 6.7/10

The divas and superstars are here to wrestle in the cell.

6. WWE Night of Champions (2015)

Role: Himself

Himself Genre: Sport

Sport IMDb score: 6.8/10

The show features several matches, Big Show tackles CM Punk, while Daniel Bryan faces Mix for the USA title. Undertaker faces Kane in the battle for the No DQ title. In the six-pack elimination, John Cena tackles Orton vs Edge vs Barrett vs Sheamus vs Y2J.

5. WWE Battleground (2016)

Role: John Cena

John Cena Genre: Action, sport

Action, sport IMDb score: 6.8/10

The Hounds Of Justice must face each other in a Triple Threat Match to be named the new WWE Champion. While the rest of the card battle one last time before the brand split comes into effect.

4. WWE Hell in a Cell (2015)

Role: Himself

Himself Genre: Action, Sport

Action, Sport IMDb score: 7.0/10

The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar tackle each other to end their long feud. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins faces Demon Kane over the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

3. Tour de Pha*macy (2017)

Role: Gustav Ditters

Gustav Ditters Genre: Sport, comedy

Sport, comedy IMDb score: 7.1/10

The mockumentary chronicles the prevalence of doping in the world of professional cycling.

2. Inside Wrestling School (2000)

Role: Himself

Himself Genre: Sport

Sport IMDb score: 7.6/10

The show gives you a look at the most popular form of entertainment in the USA, professional wrestling.

1. Legendary (2010)

Role: Mike Chetley

Mike Chetley Genre: Drama, Sport

Drama, Sport IMDb score: 7.7/10

What is John Cena's best movie?

According to the ratings provided, Legendary is the wrestler's best movie. He features in the film as Mike Chetley.

Divas battle on voguing teams with the chance of winning a cash prize. The ballsy dance and fashion challenges provide the opportunity to achieve legendary status.

This list of John Cena's movies and TV shows is a testament to his acting prowess and smooth transition. Even though he has not been actively wrestling, he is still making appearances on your screens. Consider checking him out.

