Big Sky season 2: cast, release date, episodes, trailer, how many episodes?
Big Sky season 2 is out, and the American crime drama thriller brings you more than drama. The second season takes you down the tumultuous journey that is the show's plot as it unfolds the dark life of crime and how much detectives have to go through to uncover the heinous acts. These details about Big Sky 2 cast, release date, episodes and trailer highlight what you should brace yourself up for.
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
Big Sky is an ABC show that dwells on Cassie Dewell's dilemma. She has to join her ex-husband to help him unveil a series of kidnappings in Montana. The investigation leads to discovering the whereabouts of young girls who disappeared in the area. They must act fast to stop the criminal in his tracks while maintaining the victims' safety.
Big Sky season 2 profile
|Original name
|Big Sky
|Genre
|Crime drama, Thriller
|Created by
|David E. Kelley
|Based on
|The Highway series of books by C. J. Box
|Country of origin
|United States
|Original language
|English
|Number of seasons
|2
|Number of episodes
|34
|Original network
|ABC
|Original release date
|17th November 2020 – present
Big Sky season 2 cast
These are the faces that will be gracing your screen in the show's second season:
1. Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt
Jenny Hoyt is an ex-cop who agrees to do freelance work for her husband's agency despite their separation. Later, she lands a new job s a deputy detective at the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's office.
2. Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell
Cassie Dewell is a private detective. He co-owns a private investigation agency, Dewell & Hoyt.
3. Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman
Ronald Pergman is a long-haul trucker linked to several unsolved kidnapping cases.
4. Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman
Helen Pergman is Ronald's mother.
5. Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane
Denise Brisbane is a receptionist for the Dewell & Hoyt agency.
6. Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan
Danielle Sullivan is Grace's older sister. She is also one of Ronald Pergman's kidnapping victims.
7. Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy
Jerrie Kennedy is a transfeminine former prostitute and aspiring singer who later lands the opportunity to work for the Dewell & Hoyt detective agency. Unfortunately, Jerrie is also one of Ronald's victims.
8. Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan
Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan is Danielle's younger sister and Ronald's victim.
9. John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski
Rick Legarski is a Montana Highway Patrol officer with a dark past. He is linked to Ronald's heinous acts.
10. Lynch as Wolfgang "Wolf" Legarski
Wolfgang "Wolf" Legarski is Rick's twin brother.
11. Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt
Cody Hoyt is a troubled former cop running a private detective agency with his partner Cassie.
12. Ted Levine as Horst Kleinsasser
Horst Kleinsasser is a ruthless rancher who suffers a stroke. He struggles with the reality of passing the torch to his estranged children.
13. Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker
Scarlet Leyendecker is Ronald's girlfriend. He gets into a relationship with her after changing his name to Arthur.
14. Janina Gavankar as Ren Bhullar
Ren Bhullar is a drug lord's daughter. Her father oversees the expansion of the cartel in Montana.
15. Logan Marshall-Green as Travis Stone
Travis Stone is Jenny's former lover. He works as a sheriff's deputy, although he is connected to a local drug ring.
16. Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor
Mark Lindor is a Deputy U.S. Marshal committed to solving the Ronald Pergman case
Recurring cast
These are the recurring cast members in the second season:
- Jeffrey Joseph as Joseph Dewell, Cassie's father and Kai's grandfather
- Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell, Cassie's son and Joseph's grandson
- Patrick Gallagher as Sheriff Walter Tubb, the sheriff of Lewis and Clark County
- Zoë Noelle Baker as Phoebe Leyendecker, Scarlet's daughter
- Arturo Del Puerto as T-Lock
- Michael Malarkey as Deputy Harvey
- J. Anthony Pena as Deputy Poppernak, Jenny's partner at the Lewis and Clark County sheriff's office
- T.V. Carpio as Rachel
- Madelyn Kientz as Max
- Jeremy Ray Taylor as Bridger
- Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson as Harper
- Lola Skye Reid as Madison
- Romy Rosemont as Agatha
- Ryan O'Nan as Donno, Ren's enforcer
- David Meunier as Dietrich
- Vinny Chhibber as Jag Bhullar, Ren's brother
- Jinder Mahal as Dhruv, Jag's enforcer
- Constance Zimmer as Alicia
- Bernard White as Veer Bhullar
Big Sky 2's release date
Will there be a season 2 of Big Sky? Yes, there is. The show's second season started airing on 30th September 2021.
Big Sky 2's episodes
The second season has eighteen episodes. The last episode aired on 19th May 2022.
How many episodes of Big Sky Season 2 will there be?
The show's first season had sixteen episodes, while Big Sky season 2 has eighteen episodes. The first episode of the second season aired on 30th September 2021, and after subsequent episodes airing weekly, the second season ended on 19th May 2022.
Is Big Sky Season 2 over?
Filming for Big Sky season 2 wrapped up in May 2022. However, the show has been renewed for a third season. Big Sky's return date for its third season has not been communicated.
Big Sky season 2 trailer
Where can I watch season 2 of Big Sky? The show is available on video streaming sites like Hulu and Amazon Prime. If you are unsure about checking it out, consider going through its trailer.
Big Sky season 2 brings you more than what you had anticipated. You cannot afford to miss the show's drama and storyline. Catch up with the first two seasons, meanwhile.
READ ALSO: REVEALED: How much do actors earn in South Africa in 2022: Everything you should know
Briefly.co.za recently published shocking details about South African actors and how much they earn. Is the entertainment industry as lucrative as everyone thinks? These details about how much South African actors earn are a reflection of how much the country's entertainment industry has grown. Who is the highest earning actor?
New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News