Big Sky season 2 is out, and the American crime drama thriller brings you more than drama. The second season takes you down the tumultuous journey that is the show's plot as it unfolds the dark life of crime and how much detectives have to go through to uncover the heinous acts. These details about Big Sky 2 cast, release date, episodes and trailer highlight what you should brace yourself up for.

Big Sky season 2: cast, release date, episodes, trailer, how many episodes. Photo: @Big Sky (modified by author)

Big Sky is an ABC show that dwells on Cassie Dewell's dilemma. She has to join her ex-husband to help him unveil a series of kidnappings in Montana. The investigation leads to discovering the whereabouts of young girls who disappeared in the area. They must act fast to stop the criminal in his tracks while maintaining the victims' safety.

Big Sky season 2 profile

Original name Big Sky Genre Crime drama, Thriller Created by David E. Kelley Based on The Highway series of books by C. J. Box Country of origin United States Original language English Number of seasons 2 Number of episodes 34 Original network ABC Original release date 17th November 2020 – present

Big Sky season 2 cast

These are the faces that will be gracing your screen in the show's second season:

1. Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt

Katheryn Winnick. Photo: @Manny Carabel

Jenny Hoyt is an ex-cop who agrees to do freelance work for her husband's agency despite their separation. Later, she lands a new job s a deputy detective at the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's office.

2. Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell

Cassie Dewell is a private detective. He co-owns a private investigation agency, Dewell & Hoyt.

3. Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman

Brian Geraghty. Photo: @Karen Kuehn

Ronald Pergman is a long-haul trucker linked to several unsolved kidnapping cases.

4. Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman

Helen Pergman is Ronald's mother.

5. Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane

Dedee Pfeiffer. Photo: @Michael Moriatis

Denise Brisbane is a receptionist for the Dewell & Hoyt agency.

6. Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan

Danielle Sullivan is Grace's older sister. She is also one of Ronald Pergman's kidnapping victims.

7. Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy

Jerrie Kennedy is a transfeminine former prostitute and aspiring singer who later lands the opportunity to work for the Dewell & Hoyt detective agency. Unfortunately, Jerrie is also one of Ronald's victims.

8. Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan

Jade Pettyjohn. Photo: @Kevin Winter

Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan is Danielle's younger sister and Ronald's victim.

9. John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski

Rick Legarski is a Montana Highway Patrol officer with a dark past. He is linked to Ronald's heinous acts.

10. Lynch as Wolfgang "Wolf" Legarski

Wolfgang "Wolf" Legarski is Rick's twin brother.

11. Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt

Cody Hoyt is a troubled former cop running a private detective agency with his partner Cassie.

12. Ted Levine as Horst Kleinsasser

Horst Kleinsasser is a ruthless rancher who suffers a stroke. He struggles with the reality of passing the torch to his estranged children.

13. Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker

Scarlet Leyendecker is Ronald's girlfriend. He gets into a relationship with her after changing his name to Arthur.

14. Janina Gavankar as Ren Bhullar

Ren Bhullar is a drug lord's daughter. Her father oversees the expansion of the cartel in Montana.

15. Logan Marshall-Green as Travis Stone

Travis Stone is Jenny's former lover. He works as a sheriff's deputy, although he is connected to a local drug ring.

16. Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor

Mark Lindor is a Deputy U.S. Marshal committed to solving the Ronald Pergman case

Recurring cast

These are the recurring cast members in the second season:

Jeffrey Joseph as Joseph Dewell, Cassie's father and Kai's grandfather

Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell, Cassie's son and Joseph's grandson

Patrick Gallagher as Sheriff Walter Tubb, the sheriff of Lewis and Clark County

Zoë Noelle Baker as Phoebe Leyendecker, Scarlet's daughter

Arturo Del Puerto as T-Lock

Michael Malarkey as Deputy Harvey

J. Anthony Pena as Deputy Poppernak, Jenny's partner at the Lewis and Clark County sheriff's office

T.V. Carpio as Rachel

Madelyn Kientz as Max

Jeremy Ray Taylor as Bridger

Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson as Harper

Lola Skye Reid as Madison

Romy Rosemont as Agatha

Ryan O'Nan as Donno, Ren's enforcer

David Meunier as Dietrich

Vinny Chhibber as Jag Bhullar, Ren's brother

Jinder Mahal as Dhruv, Jag's enforcer

Constance Zimmer as Alicia

Bernard White as Veer Bhullar

Big Sky 2's release date

Will there be a season 2 of Big Sky? Yes, there is. The show's second season started airing on 30th September 2021.

Big Sky 2's episodes

The second season has eighteen episodes. The last episode aired on 19th May 2022.

How many episodes of Big Sky Season 2 will there be?

The show's first season had sixteen episodes, while Big Sky season 2 has eighteen episodes. The first episode of the second season aired on 30th September 2021, and after subsequent episodes airing weekly, the second season ended on 19th May 2022.

Is Big Sky Season 2 over?

Filming for Big Sky season 2 wrapped up in May 2022. However, the show has been renewed for a third season. Big Sky's return date for its third season has not been communicated.

Big Sky season 2 trailer

Where can I watch season 2 of Big Sky? The show is available on video streaming sites like Hulu and Amazon Prime. If you are unsure about checking it out, consider going through its trailer.

Big Sky season 2 brings you more than what you had anticipated. You cannot afford to miss the show's drama and storyline. Catch up with the first two seasons, meanwhile.

