Umbuso, which means Reign, is the new show that replaced The Republic, which ended after two seasons. It is a show-stopping telenovela that brings you drama while evoking different emotions. It airs on Sundays, and its plot is nothing short of a rollercoaster of events. So, go through these details to learn more about Umbuso characters, plot summary, full story, teasers and where to watch it.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Umbuso characters (with images), plot summary, full story, teasers, where to watch. Photo: @batsflyhi and @kwanele.xx (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nothing beats bingeing on an enticing and excellent show after a restful or eventful weekend. Umbuso is the perfect show since it embodies society, the challenges people go through, and how the political sphere impacts us. It also brings out human beings' intentions and the extent to which some of them are willing to protect their interests.

Umbuso plot summary

Umbuso's plot features the story of a street-smart businessman, Ma E, and Tiny, the people's politician. The two comrades are ambitious about securing a post-struggle legacy for their and their families' selfish gains. How easy is it?

A brutal and bloody murder takes place, and it shakes everyone to their core. It sets the pace for the revelation of a long-hidden secret that cuts through both families' hearts. Despite the mayhem, Thembelihle is a young and ambitious lady who is determined to keep her family and business together.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Umbuso full story

Umbuso is the story of the past haunting the present. It revolves around politics and crime and how families and friends get intertwined. It is fascinating and equally shocking to see the lengths people are willing to go to protect what is rightfully theirs and those they love and adore.

Ma E establishes himself as a shrewd businessman and Tiny, the people's politician. Despite their different settings, they have a shared mission, their legacies in post-apartheid South Africa. They come up with the idea of implementing a low-income housing project.

Their grand plan seems to be taking the course and promising to bear fruits. However, every effort becomes fickle when an unforeseen death happens. It rips their hearts into pieces.

Umbuso's story is the tale of a daughter as she looks for the truth. She pieces up the events of the past and how they have impacted her future. She discovers how murky politics is and how much people are willing to do to protect their loved ones.

Umbuso cast

These are the cast members that will be gracing your screens in the show's episodes:

Bheki Sibiya as Ma E Nyandeni

Ma E is an old and wise man, although his intentions are questionable. He is a township gangster who leads a criminal empire in the dagga trade. He also dominates his community with strategic generosity. He uses his business savviness and connections to run a legitimate construction empire.

Years ago, Ma E was in prison, where he forged a brotherhood with Tiny. Tiny plays a significant role in helping Ma E nurture his reputation as a boxer, and most fans know him as Stimela. His life as a boxer reveals the ruthlessness of his family.

Gogo Lil, Ma E's mother, is the family's wise keeper and would do anything to conceal the family's darkest secrets. She has a classic iron fist and is by far the most ruthless family member.

Zinzi Zungu as Mpho

Zinzi Zungu on Umbuso. Photo: @zinzizungu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mpho is Ma E's beloved wife and the mother to their children. She is the glue that has bonded her and Tiny's family for the past twenty-five years. Unfortunately, she gets murdered on her birthday. Her death cuts through the hearts of those who adored her.

Mpho's death is a big blow to Thembelihle, leaving her devastated because her mother was her best friend. Anger gets the better part of her, and she insists on being part of the probe into her mother's death. Her attempts to get to the bottom of the matter lead her to find shocking truths about her family's deepest secrets.

Kwanele Mthethwa as Thembelihle

Who plays Lihle on Umbuso? Kwanele Mthethwa plays the role. Thembelihle is Ma E's daughter and is everything anyone could want in an heir. She is an intelligent, feisty, ambitious lady caught up in the family's mayhem. She finds it difficult to understand the bond between her family and Tiny's family, who sound like they are connected by blood.

Thembelihle is also trapped in a loveless and childless marriage with Mothusi. Mothusi is a charming businessman who works for the NGO sector. He takes advantage of her vulnerability to cheat on her and abuse her emotionally. He insists on making her a traditional wife but does not offer the respect she deserves.

Thembelihle is no saint either. She is secretly in love with Tshepiso, uncle Tiny's son.

Khojane Morai as Tshepiso

Tshepiso is Tiny's son and Thembelihle's oldest friend. They shared so much and were very close when they were young. They even considered dating, although their families disapproved of the idea. That decision forces them to grow apart, and they end up in unhappy marriages.

Tshepiso marries a politician Bassie, who works with his mum, Bridget. Bassie is more interested in Tiny's business than in Tshepiso's. He detests Tshepiso's apparent lack of ambition.

Makhaola Ndebele as Tiny Matlala

Who is Tiny on Umbuso? Makhaola Ndebele plays the role on Umbuso. Tiny grows a brotherhood with Ma E after spending years in prison together. This marks a colorful foundation story of his political career. Tiny eyes taking over the mayoral head office. However, his political ambition requires him to distance himself from Ma E publicly.

Tiny and Ma E device the low-income housing project and intend to use it to build their legacies. Nonetheless, Tiny has a dark side; he is temperamental and fearsome, especially when he flies off the handle.

Sandile Mahlangu as Samora

Sandile Mahlangu. Photo: @sandilem (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Samora is Thembelihle's passionate and fragile twin brother. He is much an artist as she is much an entrepreneur. As a result, he and his parents seldom see eye to eye. He believes that everything he does disappoints his old dad.

Nonetheless, Mpho strives to ensure peace reigns between her son and husband.

Bathabile Mashigo as Bridget

Bridget is Tiny's fierce wife and the family matriarch. She pushes her husband to pursue his political career and is capable of anything. She does not love Tiny but enjoys the privileges their marriage brings her way.

Bahumi Mhlongo as Refilwe

Bahumi Mhlongo. Photo: @bahumimhlongo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Refilwe, played by Bahumi Mhlongo, is Tshepiso's younger sister. She is the real family trainwreck.

The other cast members in the show include:

Sphamandla Dhludhlu as Mothusi

Christopher Jaftha as Big Mike

Keke Mphuthi as Caesar

Lillian Dube as Gogo

Omuhle Gela as Xola

Mzwandile Ngubeni as Maseko

Amanda Quwe as Thandiwe

Mxolisi Masango as Luyanda

Umbuso teasers

You could check out its teasers if you were too held up to catch up with the show's episodes. They give snippets of the drama in the show's episodes and what to expect.

Where to watch

Umbuso is an M-Net Original Production created for Mzansi Magic by MECA. It airs on Mzansi Magic Sundays at 20h00 - 21h00.

When did Umbuso start?

The show's first season started airing on 3rd April 2022. It lasted for thirteen weeks, and every episode was one hour long.

How many episodes is Umbuso?

The show's first season aired between 3rd April 2022 and 26th June 2022 on Sundays between 20h00 and 21h00. It had thirteen episodes.

Umbuso is a South African telenovela whose drama and the plot are worth checking out. It features some of the most talented figures and guarantees a worthwhile experience.

READ ALSO: Glow TV The Power of Love: cast, full story, plot summary, episodes, teasers

Briefly.co.za published exhilarating details about Glow TV's Power of Love. If you are looking for recommendations for soap operas to watch, consider checking out Power of Love. These details highlight why it is worth your time.

Power Love is a Hindu romantic series with an array of storylines. It has clever plot twists that revolve around everyday social life and a bit of everything. Get to know more about its plot, cast members, episodes, and teasers.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News