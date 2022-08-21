Lioness SA cast (with images), plot summary, trailer, episodes, where to watch

Lioness SA is not your ordinary TV series. It features some of the most talented actors in the country, and its storyline is one to die for. It highlights the rot in society while revealing how friends and family throw one another under the bus. Is Samantha going to win the battle?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Lioness SA cast (with images), plot summary, trailer, episodes and where to watch. Photo: @amysprawsonmakeupartist (modified the author)

Source: UGC

South Africa's entertainment is making significant strides in the industry's growth, and the surge in the number of local shows is a testament to it. TV shows no longer feature the repetitive Romeo and Juliet love story. Scriptwriters have become more creative and are going above and beyond to mirror the most common problem society faces. So, if you are looking for a unique show to watch, consider Lioness SA.

Lioness SA plot summary

Lioness is a South African TV drama series. Its storyline is centred around a woman who loses her children, love, and freedom after she gets framed for fraud committed by her husband, who eventually dies. She goes through a tumultuous eight years trying to reunite with her daughters and son after her spell in prison. Everything goes south when she learns that her husband is still alive.

Forty-four-year-old Samantha returns from prison, longing to get back her children, although her husband's family unexpectedly sabotages her plan.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lioness SA cast members

These faces will be gracing your screens in the crime-drama series' first season.

Shannon Esra as Samantha

Samantha. Photo: @shannonesra_official (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is the main actress in Lioness? Samantha Hugo is the crime drama TV series' leading actress. She is bold and open to taking risks and is not afraid of impulsively taking risks.

Samantha often gets into trouble every time she does this but prefers to call a spade a spade. She gets pregnant at 17 and misses out on finding love. As a result, she desperately ends up with a man who does not fulfil her needs as a woman.

Her complicated situation puts her on a pedestal. It forces her to choose between her happiness and her children's. When she realises she has run out of options, Samantha chooses her children but makes a significant mistake by committing a crime in her bit to save them.

Jacques Bessenger as Adrian Hugo

Adrian Hugo is the lioness' husband. He is mindful of his image, especially since he is an investment broker. He is a winner in every way. However, Adrian is in a life-long competition with his brother, forcing him to cross ethical boundaries. He heads down a slippery slope, and it is impossible for him to return.

Frank Rautenbach as Jason Hugo

Jason Hugo. Photo: @frank_rautenbach (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jason is Adrian's brother. Unlike his brother, Jason is on a path to being appointed as a Con-court judge. He is a generous supporter and benefactor to Adrian and Samantha in their hour of need.

Gerald Steyn as Anton Marais

Anton is appointed as security detail responsible for the safety of Adrian Hugo's wife and children. He shocks Samantha when he informs her about his insightful observations about her and her family. However, he has a sinister agenda.

Jazzara Jaslyn as Miranda

Miranda is Samantha's oldest daughter. Unlike her mother, she takes life seriously and cannot stand imperfection. Her father is her hero; hence, she worships him. She detests her mother's general disorder and cannot stand her embarrassing lack of decorum.

Miranda is unexpectedly plucked out from her protected world and struggles to deal with the unprepared consequences.

Joshua Eady as Liam

Liam is Samantha's observant son and is closest to his mother. He feels safe sharing his deepest fears with her, and his mother fears that her son is too sensitive and distrustful. Later, Samantha learns that Liam has seen things that threaten his mental and emotional wellbeing.

Avianah Abrahams as Caitlyn

Caitlyn is Adian and Samantha's last-born child. She is only three and is born when her family is torn apart, so she has to live with her aunt and uncle, Megan and Jason. Megan, who is childless, embraces her fervently, imploring that she has no intention of letting her go. Caitlyn takes advantage of the situation to become a manipulator.

Natasha Sutherland as Megan

Megan is Jason's wife and Samantha's sister-in-law. She hails from a family obsessed with political clout and is an asset in Jason's ambition to become a Constitutional Court judge. She is an ever-composed, articulate and active participant in women's organisations. However, behind the curtains is a needy woman reeling from the pain of her childlessness.

She takes over the role of Caitlyn's foster mother and is determined to make her turn out like her biological daughter.

Fiona Ramsay as Charlotte

Charlotte is Samantha's bohemian mother. She does her best at motherhood with limited resources, although her needs have to take precedence. However, when her granddaughter is attacked, she joins Samantha's lioness pack to protect her.

Nokuthula Ledwaba as Amo

Amo is Samantha's closest friend and is married to Sifiso. Sifiso is the chief finance officer of Adrian's investment company. Amo is welcoming, honest and incorruptible, although when her family comes under attack, she is forced to compromise.

Amo is a lioness in her way when she is torn between protecting her family and her friendship. She chooses to avoid rather than confront the crisis for fear of irreversible, permanent damage. However, her true nature is unable to do so forever.

Terrence Ngwila as Sifiso

Sifiso is Amo's husband and is the spontaneous life of the party. He is also a loyal and reliable friend, too generous to fault. He treasures his wife and children but cannot contain his feeling inferior to Amo. He thinks Amo's high moral standards match her high expectations of her husband. Therefore, he uncomfortably accepts a lucrative offer that comes at the cost of his soul.

Evan Hengst as Brian

Evan Hengst. Photo: @evan_hengst (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brian is Miranda's controlling partner. He is an elegant problem fixer and protector of damsels in distress. Although Miranda was precisely that when she lost her father, Brian stepped in to take over his role in her life. Nonetheless, Samantha feels insecure when she learns that he intends to keep her daughter in a forever state of fragility.

Samantha confronts Brian and tells him he recognises her as a bully in a suit ad warns him against harming her daughter. However, Brian ignores her.

The other cast members include:

Pulane Rampoana as Bonolo Mahlaba

Jack Devnarain as Howard Chetty

Paige Bonnin as Felicity

Sanli Jooste as Emma Marais

Caleb Payne as Boy Liam

Melania Niemand as Toddler Caitlyn (as Melania Camilla Niemand)

Ditebogo Ledwaba as Lesedi Twala

Itumeleng Morobela as Sergeant Mmolawa

Charlotte Butler as Mrs Grant

Charlene Prinsloo as News Editor

Kutlwano Sibekwane as Girl Lesedi Twala

Xolani Xaba as Scelo Twala

Cynthia Makhubela as Mary

Emily Mokhupi as Hlubi

Lioness SA episodes

How many episodes of Lioness are there? The M-Net original production has ten episodes. You could catch them on M-Net or ShowMax.

Is there season 2 of Lioness?

The show's production team has not confirmed whether the crime-drama series will return for a second season.

Where can I watch Lioness?

Lioness SA is an M-Net original production. The thrilling crime-drama series airs on Thursdays at 20.30 on M-Net, channel 101 on DStv. It is also available on ShowMax, so you never have to worry about missing out on an episode. You could download and watch it offline or stream it when it is convenient.

Lioness SA trailer

You could check out the show's trailer for hints on how much drama awaits you.

Lioness SA is one of the most thrilling drama shows in the country currently. So, you cannot afford to miss out on the hype. Jump onto the bandwagon and check it out. You will love every aspect, from the storyline to how it has been executed.

READ ALSO: Good Trouble season 5: Cast (with images), trailer, release date, episodes

Briefly.co.za updated details about Good Trouble season 5 cast, trailer, release date and episodes. Go through these details about the show's fifth season and what to expect.

Good Trouble is an adaptation of The Fosters, a family drama series. It has been renewed for a fifth season, and fans cannot hide their excitement. Is the hype worth it?

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News