Abomama cast (with images) seasons, plot summary, full story, where to watch

Abomama is a South African drama show that revolves around the lives of four church women. The ladies try to turn what appears to be a misfortune into a blessing. However, things take a drastic turn, affecting their lives and the people around them. Abomama's cast was carefully selected by the creator, and their onscreen chemistry is on another level.

The first episode of Abomama aired on 8 April 2018.

The original concept behind the show was developed by none other than Zaba Leroto Hlatshwayo, who is also the director. Thomas Gumede and John Barker also co-directed the show. Additionally, the drama series was produced by Thomas Gumede, Lungile Radu, Siyabonga Ngwekazi, and Khomotso Kekana.

Abomama's plot summary

The TV show is centred around the lives of four church women, namely Mapule, Fumane, Tshidi, and Dora. They worship at Hope of Glory Church. Some of the women such as Mapule come from a humble background.

The women have a stokvel (a society or investment group) where they contribute an agreed amount and from which they receive a lump sum payment. Their lives change instantly when Mapule informs them that her brother has left her R2 million after being arrested.

Fumane sees an opportunity in the situation and decides to convince the women otherwise. She comes up with a plan that lands the whole group in trouble. Before they realize it, their stokvel turns into a money-laundering scheme. Things get intense so fast, forcing the ladies to go their separate ways for survival purposes.

Abomama's full story

In season 1, the story beings with four women who worship at the same church. Each one of them has a dark past. However, they keep it a secret because they want to fit in a certain social class. The ladies share a close bond stemming mainly from the church. They even have a stokvel where they contribute so that they can impact the lives of underprivileged people in their community.

Mapule is religious but she is having financial troubles. To make matters worse, her brother Thabang is a petty crime offender, who always finds himself on the wrong side of the law. One fateful day, he defrauds a man named Bonanza a sum of R2 million.

Bonanza does not have a good reputation. Most people fear him and he is branded “The Heist King.” Later, Thabang is arrested for defrauding him. Instead of surrendering the money, he calls his sister Mapule. He tells her where he has stashed the cash.



Troubled Mapule shares the news with her three friends at the church. Fumane, the pastor’s wife, comes up with a proposal on how to use the money. At first, the women are hesitant about her proposal but they eventually give in. Unfortunately, they do not know what awaits them!

Fumane and the women use the ill-gotten money to support various initiatives in the church and community. People start seeing her differently because of her kind actions.

Sooner than later, her mind gets corrupted with newfound fame and freedom. In normal circumstances, her husband (the pastor) controls her and she does not like it. But with her kind gestures, she can escape her overprotective husband. Nothing matters the most to him like his church and the reputation of his church.

Bonanza traces his money to the four women. Afraid of what will happen if the secret got out, their stokvel becomes a money laundering scheme for Bonanza.

In season two, Tshidi, Fumane, Mapule and Dora still struggle to escape from their past in vain. Some are also dealing with personal issues, such as Tshidi, whose marriage is on the verge of breaking because of her infertility.

Bonanza’s death relieves them. They try to put their lives in order to go back to their normal lives. However, a mysterious naked woman who appears at the church appears to threaten what they have craved for a long time.

Mapule takes the woman in and nurses her hoping that she will use her to redeem herself. Her desperation to redeem herself soon lands her into more trouble. The struggle for the four women to escape their dreadful pasts seems does not seem to end soon. Catch the show on Mzansi Wethu and Mzansi Magic to see how the events unfold.

Abomama's cast

No doubt, the creators of the show have a unique taste when it comes to the choice of actors and actresses. They are simply the best. Below is the list of Abomama's actors and actresses who have made the drama series a success:

1. Nokuthula Ledwaba as Mapule

Nokuthula Ledwaba was born in Soweto, South Africa in 1983.

Nokuthula Ledwaba is a South African actress born in 1983. She is a native of Soweto. In the drama series, she plays Mapule, Thabang’s sister. She is also known for her roles in Rhythm City and The River.

2. Joyce Skefu as Fumane

Joyce Skefu is a Motswana-South African actress and voiceover artist. She was born on 13 April 1964, making her 58 years old in 2022. She plays the pastor’s wife in Abomama.

3. Khanyi Mbau as Tshidi



Who is Tshidi from Abomama? The character is played by two actresses; Khanyi Mbau (season 1) and Khabonina Qubeka (season 1). Khanyi Mbau is a woman who wears many hearts. She is an actress, TV personality, musician, and socialite.

4. Unati Guma as Dora

Unati Guma is an actress born in King Williams Town, South Africa in 1986.

Unati Guma is an actress born in King Williams Town, South Africa in 1986. She plays Dora, a former alcoholic with a problematic spending impulse.

5. Khabonina Qubeka as Tshidi

Khabonina Qubeka is not a new name in Mzansi. She is an established actress, singer, TV personality, dancer, and businessperson. She took over the role of Unati Guma in Abomama season 2. In the series, she is portrayed as an unhappy woman struggling with infertility issues despite being married to a doctor.

6. Kgosi Mongake as Thabang

Kgosi Mongake is a South African actor born in Alexander on 29 June 1992. He is also known for appearing in several other local TV shows. He is the guy that defrauds Bonanza of his money in the drama series.

7. Kenneth Nkosi as Bonanza

Kenneth Nkosi was born on 19 June 1973, making him 49 years old in 2022.

Apart from being an actor, Kenneth Nkosi is a comedian. He was born on 19 June 1973, making him 49 years old in 2022. The actor plays a central role in the development of this show’s plot.

Recurring/guest cast members

Who plays Raki in Abomama? The character is portrayed by Masechaba Moshoeshoe. Generally, the main characters would not have achieved what they have if not for the support of the following talented actors and actresses. Other recurring cast members are as follows:

Don Mlangeni Nawa as Mfundisi

Masechaba Moshoeshoe as Raki (as Masechaba Mtolo)

Sekoati Tsubane as Khoroane

Senzo Radebe as Ghoroa

Gabriel Mini as Borisi

Karabo Magongwa as Tjontjo

Jerry Phele as Jonas

Macebo Twalo as Gangster

Leroy Gopal as Dr Oke

Busi Mtshali as Lumka

Nandi Mbatha as Samantha

Pabee Moganedi as Mingi

Kwanele Mthethwa as Boity

Asavela Mngqithi as Amogelang

Sekoati Tsubane as Khoroane

Mpho Sibeko as Mancane

Pretty Ncayiyane as Lumka (as Nozuko Ncayiyane)

Rosemary da Costa as Sheila

Ipelegeng Mahlangu as Mayo

Tshidi Maotwe as Matilda

Anele Dlamini as Butcher Worker / Nyaope Boy

How many episodes does Abomama Season 2 have?

Similar to the first season, the second instalment of the show has 13 episodes. Each episode is between 41 minutes and 47 minutes.

Who is the writer of Abomama?

The show is written by one of the best teams led by Mpolokeng Bogatsu. The other writers include Tshego Monaisa, Hlatshwayo, Chris Radebe, Chisanga Kabinga, and Salah Sabiti.

Where can I watch Abomama?

You can catch all episodes on Mzansi Wethu and Mzansi Magic to see how the events unfold. Alternatively, you can watch the show on Showmax. All the episodes for season one are already available on the streaming platform.

Abomama cast has, undoubtedly, done an amazing job portraying their roles. They have contributed to the show’s success, and fans cannot help but demand more from them. The season finale episode will air on 26 Sep 2022 on Mzansi Magic.

